WTF: Biden Admin Sues Tennessee, Says Law Prohibiting Knowingly Spreading HIV Violates the ADA

Sometimes, words fail.

This is one of those times. The Biden administration is suing the state of Tennessee over its law prohibiting prostitutes from knowingly transmitting HIV.

Because it violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Wow.

Tennessee has a long-standing law that says prostitutes cannot knowingly transmit HIV.



Biden's DOJ is suing the state, claiming it violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.



Unreal. pic.twitter.com/8R46uwnlFI — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 15, 2024

This is dangerous and insane.

Alright, everyone “freaking out” about this. Here’s a thread explaining what’s going on from a legal perspective and why the DOJ is doing this: 🧵 https://t.co/M1rir5UZD3 — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) February 16, 2024

We'll let Jarvis explain this one.

Biden wants you to get AIDS. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) February 16, 2024

At least now we know why Tennessee Prostitutes With AIDS United! made so many campaign contributions to Biden. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) February 16, 2024

Thanks for the explainer.

Nice to get some perspective from an actual lawyer — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 16, 2024

Isn't it?

Knowingly poisoning someone is a felony so how is this different — paige s. (@PaigeSully88) February 15, 2024

It's not.

But the same administration mandated masks and vaccines for another disease, one that is not permanent, and argued that you were responsible if anyone caught it from you. — Dad of the Desert (@DadoftheDesert) February 16, 2024

Exactly.

The entire world had to shut down in 2020 for a virus that wasn't permanent and -- for a vast majority -- of people was not fatal.

HIV/AIDS is permanent, and fatal. And requires a lifetime of expensive meds to keep in check.

But this -- giving someone a fatal illness -- is somehow a violation of the ADA.

Literally suing to give people aids — Lilly (@Tekoshia) February 15, 2024

We're sure the actual number of prostitutes in Tennessee with HIV is, statistically, low. But that's not the point: the Biden DOJ is suing a state that prevents the willful spread of a fatal virus.

The mind boggles.

I’d say that this proves that the Civil Rights Division of DOJ has too much money, but the Biden administration shut down legitimate investigations of university discrimination against Asian Americans so they could bring this nonsense. https://t.co/yFHyObbQOu — (((tedfrank))) (@tedfrank) February 15, 2024

It tells you exactly what their priorities are.

They already passed this in California for non-prostitutes. Democrats love AIDS. https://t.co/si5hMGfWBZ — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) February 16, 2024

They're making it really hard to argue against this.

What they love is making a class of victims they can then 'save' through legislation and spending more tax dollars.

The entire regime in DC is completely insane. WTF is going on? https://t.co/cedsIAWBhp — Jeremy (@jthurgood1) February 15, 2024

We have no idea.

Make a hoax threat to spread the Covid you don't actually have?

DoJ will charge you and throw you into federal prison.



Make $ by knowingly giving somebody HIV?

When the state tries to charge you, DoJ will say that's discrimination. https://t.co/CELlFuLJEU pic.twitter.com/hUvQ07Mr3c — El Duderino (@The_Real_Sparky) February 16, 2024

In New York, the Manhattan DA tried to charge people with fake COVID vaccine cards with felonies. A judge threw that out, thankfully, but the Biden DOJ didn't intervene on their behalf.

So giving someone HIV, on purpose, is protected action under the ADA? DA Fuq???? https://t.co/Wig2azHlPz — Marc J. Randazza 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 🇧🇷 (@marcorandazza) February 15, 2024

We have no idea.

The Biden DOJ is going to the mat for your right to spread AIDs



This what it looks like when there’s no adult in the room to tell the activists “no, maybe this isn’t a good idea.” https://t.co/stNOQK48QE — Joshua Abbotoy 🇺🇸 (@Byzness) February 16, 2024

But we were reassured the adults were back in charge when Biden was elected.

Take the jab or loose your job.



But also, if you know you have HIV you can give it to others. It’s cool. https://t.co/KdZiUCuyQ6 — DAMMIT WALTER (@Bravo24Actual) February 15, 2024

The hypocrisy and irony is not lost on us.

Same people wanted you to lose your job if you didnt take a barely functioning vaccine. https://t.co/PymKom5JkF — Best girl Tsukky ✡ 🇮🇱 (@bestgirltsukky) February 16, 2024

They didn't just want you to lose your job: they argued you should be denied medical care, and in some cases, lose your kids or be imprisoned.

But you can spread HIV/AIDS and be protected by federal law.

I know I shouldn’t be surprised at this point, but the administration keeps making worse and worse decisions! https://t.co/FPqldqdTr5 — Ann Flan Kirwin 🇺🇸 (@annflanVA) February 15, 2024

It's intentional. And it's not surprising.

