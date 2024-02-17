Sen. Ted Cruz Gets Suggestions for Dealing With Loud Anti-Israel Mob in Front...
This'll End Well: Chicago's Mayor Wants 'Non Police Response' to Emergencies
NY Times Reports Secret Service Has an Additional Duty When It Comes to...
'No Irish Need Apply': Rolling Stone Suggests Bethany Mandel Has No Business Running...
WH Adviser Ian Sams Scolds NBC News for Reporting 'Surprising Finding' in Special...
'Pure Drama Club': Dem Senator Nearly Brought to Tears Defending Special Counsel Victim...
AP's Spin on Fani Willis Solidifies Their Status As Most Shameless and Awful...
Former Mexican Congressman Convicted of 'Gender-Based Violence' for Calling a Man a Man
Dana Loesch Has Reality Checks for (and About) Rich Celebs Who Lecture You...
Did Candace Owens REALLY Promote Prohibition or Was She Just Advocating for Sobriety
'Comedic Choir of Fellow Misfits': Susan Sarandon Leads a Chorus of 'Let Gaza...
The Economist Takes Bold Stand, Comes Out in Favor Of... Cousin Marriage?
'That isn't the Flex You Think it is.' Harry Sisson Accidentally Exposes Corruption...
East Palestine, OH Rolls Out the (Un)Welcome Wagon for Biden's 'Friday News Dump'-Style...

WTF: Biden Admin Sues Tennessee, Says Law Prohibiting Knowingly Spreading HIV Violates the ADA

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on February 17, 2024
Meme screenshot

Sometimes, words fail.

This is one of those times. The Biden administration is suing the state of Tennessee over its law prohibiting prostitutes from knowingly transmitting HIV.

Advertisement

Because it violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Wow.

This is dangerous and insane.

We'll let Jarvis explain this one.

Thanks for the explainer.

Isn't it?

It's not.

Recommended

This'll End Well: Chicago's Mayor Wants 'Non Police Response' to Emergencies
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Exactly. 

The entire world had to shut down in 2020 for a virus that wasn't permanent and -- for a vast majority -- of people was not fatal.

HIV/AIDS is permanent, and fatal. And requires a lifetime of expensive meds to keep in check.

But this -- giving someone a fatal illness -- is somehow a violation of the ADA.

We're sure the actual number of prostitutes in Tennessee with HIV is, statistically, low. But that's not the point: the Biden DOJ is suing a state that prevents the willful spread of a fatal virus.

The mind boggles.

It tells you exactly what their priorities are.

They're making it really hard to argue against this.

What they love is making a class of victims they can then 'save' through legislation and spending more tax dollars.

Advertisement

We have no idea.

In New York, the Manhattan DA tried to charge people with fake COVID vaccine cards with felonies. A judge threw that out, thankfully, but the Biden DOJ didn't intervene on their behalf.

We have no idea.

But we were reassured the adults were back in charge when Biden was elected.

Advertisement

The hypocrisy and irony is not lost on us.

They didn't just want you to lose your job: they argued you should be denied medical care, and in some cases, lose your kids or be imprisoned.

But you can spread HIV/AIDS and be protected by federal law.

It's intentional. And it's not surprising.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: AIDS DISABLED TENNESSEE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This'll End Well: Chicago's Mayor Wants 'Non Police Response' to Emergencies
Amy Curtis
Sen. Ted Cruz Gets Suggestions for Dealing With Loud Anti-Israel Mob in Front of His House
Doug P.
NY Times Reports Secret Service Has an Additional Duty When It Comes to Protecting Biden
Doug P.
'No Irish Need Apply': Rolling Stone Suggests Bethany Mandel Has No Business Running for School Board
Amy Curtis
WH Adviser Ian Sams Scolds NBC News for Reporting 'Surprising Finding' in Special Counsel's Report
Doug P.
Dana Loesch Has Reality Checks for (and About) Rich Celebs Who Lecture You About Guns
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
This'll End Well: Chicago's Mayor Wants 'Non Police Response' to Emergencies Amy Curtis
Advertisement