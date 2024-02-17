'No Irish Need Apply': Rolling Stone Suggests Bethany Mandel Has No Business Running for School Board

Rolling Stone hasn't exactly covered itself in glory in recent years. From lying about fraternity gang rapes at UVA to shilling for the CIA, their favorite topic these days doesn't seem to be music so much as smearing the 'right-wing' for being 'controversial.'

Now they're mad about Bethany Mandel, who is running for school board in Maryland.

NEW: Bethany Mandel, the controversial right-wing pundit and prolific social media poster, is running for school board — as a Democrat.



Story: https://t.co/r9Xyy0987Q pic.twitter.com/G2VwiNVcYD — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 15, 2024

Dun dun duuuun!

They make this sound like some horrible. They write:

Those who know Mandel recognize her for writing molten-hot takes and far-right political commentary. The most infamous was a column, published in the wake of the violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, titled “We Need to Start Befriending Neo Nazis.” (Mandel is Jewish.) Her content can be cringey, like her column defending Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ wife: “If Casey DeSantis is a Karen, she’s our Karen.” She’s posted dehumanizing rhetoric, too. “Not nuking these f*****g animals is the only restraint I expect and that’s only because the cloud would hurt Israelis,” she’s written about Palestinians.

Her content can be 'cringey'? Really?

From the people who put the Boston bomber on their cover?

Exactly what kind of people does Rolling Stone think should run for school board? Domestic terrorists who detonate pressure cookers at the Boston Marathon? So-called 'journalists' who make up gang rape stories?

It's apparently anyone but a homeschooling mom who happens to be registered as a Democrat.

Mandel tells Rolling Stone she’s been a registered Dem for several years: “Elections in this county are decided at the primary.”



“I think I might hate myself, and my husband definitely hates me,” Bethany Mandel says about her school board campaign.



More: https://t.co/r9Xyy0987Q pic.twitter.com/0omhD6nGNX — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 15, 2024

Keep digging that hole, Rolling Stone. Here's a shovel.

“I sort of saw myself as the sacrificial lamb... I have a very large profile, with a lot of name ID. If not me, then who?”



🔗 https://t.co/r9Xyy0987Q pic.twitter.com/ld13Xvze5m — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 15, 2024

The people who love democracy really don't like when someone runs for a democratically-elected office.

The replies and quotes are merciless towards Rolling Stone.

Wait, is this the same @AndrewPerezDC who wrote this? pic.twitter.com/TPraFsPgRP — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) February 15, 2024

Speaking of cringe. Yikes.

You haven't been sued enough for spreading vicious lies about good people. What happened to writing about music? You absolute psychopaths. — Julie Hamill (@hamill_law) February 16, 2024

Apparently they haven' been.

Looks like she wants to serve children and their families by looking out for their best interests.



Are you suggesting that democrats don't do that? — Corrine (@thecoraesthetic) February 16, 2024

Really let the mask slip, didn't they?

Rolling Stone, the over-the-hill hippie rag best known for Tiger Beat photos of terrorists, vacuous album reviews, retractions, and libel settlements, opines on local school board elections. — Will Collier (@willcollier) February 16, 2024

They have thoughts and they're going to make sure they tell everyone.

I mean, she’s not as hot and awesome as the Boston Marathon bomber for sure. pic.twitter.com/2mXsTl3biU — Rhonda Rhoades, Brain Expert (@NewWaveIngenue) February 16, 2024

Notice how this guy wasn't 'controversial.'

Probably. We wouldn't be surprised if they did, is all we're saying.

Rolling Stone, which has mostly become known for perpetuating rape hoaxes and having their editors cover for pedophiles, has a take on @bethanyshondark running for school board… https://t.co/A3quW4oQ88 — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 16, 2024

A steaming hot take.

Like a pile of garbage festering in the sunlight.

I knew @bethanyshondark before she was this famous and cool and rolling in new name ID and donations. https://t.co/pANK95c8xV — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) February 16, 2024

Being hated by Rolling Stone can only boost her campaign, honestly.

The mag that glorifies terrorists and lies about rape doesn't like you? That's a win in our book.

We chuckled at this (a long-running joke on Twitter).

Gotta love how yesterday Rolling Stone was all "we're pwning the cons with gay Twilight gurl" nonsense, and today they're losing their mind over @bethanyshondark https://t.co/n6VVo9niJ5 — Winston Coolidge (@winstoncoolidge) February 16, 2024

They really are having a bad week, aren't they?

Make sure you bring the popcorn.

