'No Irish Need Apply': Rolling Stone Suggests Bethany Mandel Has No Business Running for School Board

Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on February 17, 2024
Townhall Media

Rolling Stone hasn't exactly covered itself in glory in recent years. From lying about fraternity gang rapes at UVA to shilling for the CIA, their favorite topic these days doesn't seem to be music so much as smearing the 'right-wing' for being 'controversial.'

Advertisement

Now they're mad about Bethany Mandel, who is running for school board in Maryland.

Dun dun duuuun!

They make this sound like some horrible. They write:

Those who know Mandel recognize her for writing molten-hot takes and far-right political commentary. The most infamous was a column, published in the wake of the violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, titled “We Need to Start Befriending Neo Nazis.” (Mandel is Jewish.) Her content can be cringey, like her column defending Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ wife: “If Casey DeSantis is a Karen, she’s our Karen.” She’s posted dehumanizing rhetoric, too. “Not nuking these f*****g animals is the only restraint I expect and that’s only because the cloud would hurt Israelis,” she’s written about Palestinians. 

Her content can be 'cringey'? Really? 

From the people who put the Boston bomber on their cover? 

Exactly what kind of people does Rolling Stone think should run for school board? Domestic terrorists who detonate pressure cookers at the Boston Marathon? So-called 'journalists' who make up gang rape stories?

It's apparently anyone but a homeschooling mom who happens to be registered as a Democrat.

Advertisement

Keep digging that hole, Rolling Stone. Here's a shovel.

The people who love democracy really don't like when someone runs for a democratically-elected office.

The replies and quotes are merciless towards Rolling Stone.

Speaking of cringe. Yikes.

Apparently they haven' been.

Advertisement

Really let the mask slip, didn't they?

They have thoughts and they're going to make sure they tell everyone.

Notice how this guy wasn't 'controversial.'

Probably. We wouldn't be surprised if they did, is all we're saying.

A steaming hot take.

Like a pile of garbage festering in the sunlight.

Being hated by Rolling Stone can only boost her campaign, honestly.

Advertisement

The mag that glorifies terrorists and lies about rape doesn't like you? That's a win in our book.

We chuckled at this (a long-running joke on Twitter).

They really are having a bad week, aren't they?

Make sure you bring the popcorn.

