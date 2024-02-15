'They are Toast. TOAST'! Megyn Kelly Counts the Ways That Fani Willis and...
The Left’s Propaganda War Is Breaking Down
2020 Interview of Fani Willis Running for Fulton County DA Sounds Like She...
Civil War Breaks Out in Biden White House, High Ranking Officials Turn on...
'Naturally Skeptical' Tweep Asks How to Get God In His Life and the...
'EPIC. MONUMENTAL!' MSNBC Analyst Says It Looks Bad, ... Fani Willis Lied to...
So, Joe LIED. AGAIN: Hur Report Takes ANOTHER Bad Turn for Biden As...
Vox Epiphany About UV Light and Viruses Collides With 2020 'Science'
Cardinals Sports Writer and Gun Grabber Just Can't DEAL After Getting Owned in...
Should We Talk About Obama’s Apparent Plot to Take Down Trump in 2016?
Bro, One Receipt? REALLY?! Fani Willis' Boyfriend's Testimony Making Things SO MUCH Worse;...
AP Gives the Dems a BIG Assist Spinning Biden's Border Mess and Blame...
'This Is Getting BAD for Willis': Techno Fog Breaks Down Just How DAMNING...
And Here We GO! Atty. Ashleigh Merchant Explaining How She's Going to LEVEL...

What Constitution? See What National Security Advisor Sullivan Says About Warrants for FISA Searches

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on February 15, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The Fourth Amendment of the Constitution says: 

'The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.'

Advertisement

Pretty clear language, no?

Apparently not for National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan:

First, some background:

Later this afternoon there will be a vote to require warrants to search our communications.

It'll be very interesting to see how this vote goes.

Especially since NSA Sullivan says it's not in our 'national security interests.'

Twitter/X users, on the other hand, are very supportive of such an admendment:

Bury it in bureaucracy. 

Recommended

'They are Toast. TOAST'! Megyn Kelly Counts the Ways That Fani Willis and Nathan Wade are Done
Doug P.
Advertisement

It's the American way.

It's right there in black and white.

Yes it is.

Given the breadth of federal law, this gives them carte blanche to get you for breaking a law you didn't even know existed. Data collection should require a warrant and be minimized.

They hate the Constitution, and the rights it protects.

Advertisement

Yes, they do.

No Amendment should be ignored.

It is why the Fourth Amendment exists. To protect us from government overreach like this.

We're sure nothing bad could come of this.

'Because we said so' seems to be their argument here.

Advertisement

This is long overdue.

Exactly.

We can totally trust the government.

We'll update you once the vote takes place.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CONSTITUTION NATIONAL SECURITY RIGHTS THOMAS MASSIE FISA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'They are Toast. TOAST'! Megyn Kelly Counts the Ways That Fani Willis and Nathan Wade are Done
Doug P.
'EPIC. MONUMENTAL!' MSNBC Analyst Says It Looks Bad, ... Fani Willis Lied to the Court It's GAME OVER
Sam J.
Cardinals Sports Writer and Gun Grabber Just Can't DEAL After Getting Owned in Gun Control Debate
Sam J.
Bro, One Receipt? REALLY?! Fani Willis' Boyfriend's Testimony Making Things SO MUCH Worse; Updated
Sam J.
So, Joe LIED. AGAIN: Hur Report Takes ANOTHER Bad Turn for Biden As This Whopper About His Son Comes Out
Sam J.
And Here We GO! Atty. Ashleigh Merchant Explaining How She's Going to LEVEL Fani Willis Is Straight-FIRE
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'They are Toast. TOAST'! Megyn Kelly Counts the Ways That Fani Willis and Nathan Wade are Done Doug P.
Advertisement