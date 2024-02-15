What Constitution? See What National Security Advisor Sullivan Says About Warrants for FISA Searches

The Fourth Amendment of the Constitution says:

'The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.'

Pretty clear language, no?

Apparently not for National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan:

NSA Jake Sullivan on amending the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) to require a "warrant for every query of lawfully collected data":



"We do not believe that that serves the national security interests of the United States" pic.twitter.com/thiMgHotHm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 14, 2024

First, some background:

Update: Our government invades Americans’ privacy without a warrant, using the FISA 702 program.



That’s unconstitutional.



Thursday, we will have a recorded vote on an amendment to reform this program so the feds will have to get a warrant to search US citizens’ communications. pic.twitter.com/9i2YC01ZoP — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 14, 2024

Later this afternoon there will be a vote to require warrants to search our communications.

It'll be very interesting to see how this vote goes.

Especially since NSA Sullivan says it's not in our 'national security interests.'

Twitter/X users, on the other hand, are very supportive of such an admendment:

Former UN Ambassador Samantha Power signed over 200 FISA requests and couldn't remember any of them.



That's how Democrats use this system. Bury the request like expenses buried in obscure accounts. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) February 14, 2024

Bury it in bureaucracy.

It's the American way.

One of these days... these guys might try reading the US Constitution.



The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated — Charles R. Smith🔹 (@softwarnet) February 14, 2024

It's right there in black and white.

It's getting hotter in this pot of water for us frogs. — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) February 14, 2024

Yes it is.

"Lawfully collected" is carrying a lot of water here.



Our government should be erring on the side of collecting less data unless there is a specific warrant for the collection. — often uncommon 👊 (consumptionist) (@oftenuncommon) February 14, 2024

Given the breadth of federal law, this gives them carte blanche to get you for breaking a law you didn't even know existed. Data collection should require a warrant and be minimized.

No but it serves the letter and the intent of the U.S. Constitution, you fascist. — President Doctor (@LDreeniatnuom) February 14, 2024

They hate the Constitution, and the rights it protects.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan officially joins The Intel Bros™️—“trust me, requiring a warrant for FISA 702 backdoor searches won’t serve U.S. national security interests.”



Those who proposed and ratified the Fourth Amendment would disagree.



So do most Americans. https://t.co/tkM6CixC0F — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) February 15, 2024

Yes, they do.

Imagine saying that the Fourth Amendment‘s warrant requirement should be ignored because it doesn’t “serve the national security interests of the United States.” This is like Mike Rogers-level idiocy. https://t.co/yKb1XqGANg — Justin Amash (@justinamash) February 14, 2024

No Amendment should be ignored.

A reminder: this is why the Fourth Amendment exists. https://t.co/wZgggqUHAo — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) February 14, 2024

It is why the Fourth Amendment exists. To protect us from government overreach like this.

The White House arguing, from the podium, that it no longer believes the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution "serves the interests of the United States."



Super. https://t.co/GMMWjf70gH — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) February 14, 2024

We're sure nothing bad could come of this.

It’s never good when there are repeated vague murmurings about “national security interests” from the government, without an iota of detail or explanation about why. https://t.co/Vnuo8sv7nB — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) February 15, 2024

'Because we said so' seems to be their argument here.

It’s time to end the unconstitutional spying on Americans and restore our 4th Amendment rights! No more sacrificing our freedoms in the name of national security. https://t.co/n667VZEAOF — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) February 14, 2024

This is long overdue.

And then use it to orchestrate one of the greatest political hoaxes in American history. https://t.co/u1q1ApAAAQ — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) February 14, 2024

Exactly.

But hey, who cares about civil liberties or privacy rights when the government is "protecting" us, right? I mean, it's not like the NSA has ever abused its power or overstepped its boundaries before. Oh, wait... https://t.co/xHt76kdpTC — Joe (@JoeMaristela) February 15, 2024

We can totally trust the government.

We'll update you once the vote takes place.

***

