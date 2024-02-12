'Decency Is on the Ballot': Frustrated Biden Calls Netanyahu 'A*****e' Over Gaza Strategy
We Didn't Have THAT on Our 2024 Bingo Card: Take a Peek at What Happened to Wolves in Chernobyl

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on February 12, 2024
AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File

If you had 'cancer-resistant mutant wolves' on your 2024 bingo card, congratulations. Collect your prize. You win.

More from Sky News:

Mutant wolves roaming the deserted streets of Chernobyl appear to have developed resistance to cancer - raising hopes the findings can help scientists fight the disease in humans.

A nuclear reactor exploded at the Chernobyl power plant in Ukraine in 1986 - with more than 100,000 people evacuated from the city as the blast released cancer-causing radiation.

The area has remained eerily abandoned ever since, with the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone (CEZ) put in place to prevent people from entering a 1,000-square-mile area where the radiation still poses a cancer risk.

Humans may not have returned, but wildlife such as wolves and horses roam the wastelands of the evacuated city more than 35 years after the disaster.

Nature is crazy, isn't it?

We did not.

And some are comic book superheroes, apparently.

Is there anything it can't do?

That's not how this works. The human would totally turn into a wolf at the full moon, though.

Heh.

A Simpsons reference can never go wrong.

We'd watch that movie. It's better than most of what Hollywood is churning out these days.

This is how you start a 'Twilight' fan war in your mentions.

No one did.

Well played.

A little bit scary, we're not gonna lie.

Seems counterintuitive, and we'd suggest you not, but you do you.

What a time to be alive.

Honestly, we wouldn't be fazed by 'mutant wolves' at this point. But if it can make advances in cancer treatments, we say bring it on.

Nature finds balance.

Worth the trade-off. Cancer sucks.

Did anyone?

Yes, it does.

Related: 'Mutant Wolves of Chernobyl' would make a great metal band name.

***

