We Didn't Have THAT on Our 2024 Bingo Card: Take a Peek at What Happened to Wolves in Chernobyl

If you had 'cancer-resistant mutant wolves' on your 2024 bingo card, congratulations. Collect your prize. You win.

Mutant wolves roaming the deserted streets of Chernobyl appear to have developed resistance to cancer - raising hopes the findings can help scientists fight the disease in humans.



Read more 🔗

More from Sky News:

Mutant wolves roaming the deserted streets of Chernobyl appear to have developed resistance to cancer - raising hopes the findings can help scientists fight the disease in humans. A nuclear reactor exploded at the Chernobyl power plant in Ukraine in 1986 - with more than 100,000 people evacuated from the city as the blast released cancer-causing radiation. The area has remained eerily abandoned ever since, with the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone (CEZ) put in place to prevent people from entering a 1,000-square-mile area where the radiation still poses a cancer risk. Humans may not have returned, but wildlife such as wolves and horses roam the wastelands of the evacuated city more than 35 years after the disaster.

Nature is crazy, isn't it?

Who had cancer resistant mutant wolves on their 2024 bingo card — Amy8829 (@amyalby2904) February 9, 2024

We did not.

All wolves are equal, but some wolves are more equal than others 🐺 — ⚔️ Siantinkerbell ⚔️ (@siantinkerbell) February 9, 2024

And some are comic book superheroes, apparently.

So nuclear is solving both energy and medical problems!? — Luyo Likoko (@luyolikoko) February 9, 2024

Is there anything it can't do?

If they bite a human, will they transfer the cancer resistance?? — Kouya Wulfhardt 💪🐺✨ (@TitanDraugen) February 10, 2024

That's not how this works. The human would totally turn into a wolf at the full moon, though.

The mutant wolves at Chernobyl pic.twitter.com/FrAUvfUqjK — 🌽 (@GunZimmer) February 11, 2024

Heh.

And I for one, welcome our new wolf overlords pic.twitter.com/eOJhHRHRUE — Alex (@BMortal) February 12, 2024

A Simpsons reference can never go wrong.

This seems like the plot to a movie where everybody starts turning into Werewolf zombies https://t.co/sga1SbI6jp pic.twitter.com/fz3Rll2Go6 — Brent (@HJhughes79) February 10, 2024

We'd watch that movie. It's better than most of what Hollywood is churning out these days.

This is how you start a 'Twilight' fan war in your mentions.

I didn't have look on the bright side of Chernobyl on my bingo card, I must admit. https://t.co/WZQfgjeCYY — CLA (@ConservativeLA) February 11, 2024

No one did.

Well played.

A little bit scary, we're not gonna lie.

So it turns out that the best vaccine against cancer is living in a radioactive wasteland. https://t.co/E9uf9faGZL pic.twitter.com/OmVdHYRA09 — Dan Makes Noises (@DanMakesNoises) February 10, 2024

Seems counterintuitive, and we'd suggest you not, but you do you.

wake up babe, cancer resistant mutant wolf hybrid just dropped https://t.co/HkMCewjhkY — Joe Holder (@JoeHolder_) February 11, 2024

What a time to be alive.

In which a sentence beginning with “mutant wolves” turns out to somehow be … good news? https://t.co/7ATRox31or — Eric Ferreri (@EricFerreri) February 10, 2024

Honestly, we wouldn't be fazed by 'mutant wolves' at this point. But if it can make advances in cancer treatments, we say bring it on.

This somehow feels like the inverse of the 2020 murder bees or whatever. https://t.co/Pk3VGqM9CJ — Kristen Donnelly, PhD (@klndonnelly) February 11, 2024

Nature finds balance.

2024 - "We've discovered a potential cure for cancer"

2025 - "We've cured cancer, but accidentally created werewolves in the process. Sorry." https://t.co/FadPhOjdoU — Graham (@GrahamOfTheDead) February 9, 2024

Worth the trade-off. Cancer sucks.

Now, I didn’t predict “mutant Chernobyl wolves” being the first positive headline I’d see in 2024 https://t.co/8Oi63rcPK0 — Laura Lexx (@lauralexx) February 10, 2024

Did anyone?

Cancer resistant dogs in the middle of a warzone feels like a Metal Gear game side plot. https://t.co/aMPTon6mLt — Video Nasties 🇵🇲 (@53gaDr3amca5t) February 10, 2024

Yes, it does.

Related: 'Mutant Wolves of Chernobyl' would make a great metal band name.

***

