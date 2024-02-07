AP's Spin on Senate Blocking 'Bipartisan Border Package' Sounds Like Chuck Schumer Wrote...
Free Willy: Orcas Trapped in Drift Ice Near Japan Escape

Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on February 07, 2024
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File

Overnight, news reported a pod of at least 10 orcas was stuck in drift ice off the coast of Japan.

Watch:

The situation was dangerous, back in 2005, a similar sized pod of orcas died after being stuck in the same area.

But the good news? It's believed the orcas are free.

More from the BBC:

A pod of around a dozen killer whales trapped by drift ice in waters off Japan's northern island appears to have successfully escaped, officials say.

The stranded orcas were spotted by a fisherman earlier this week, almost a kilometre off Hokkaido.

Drone footage showed the animals packed closely together and sticking their heads out of the water to breathe.

That sparked an official response - with officials travelling to the seaside town to monitor the whales.

The footage was also shown on Japanese TV, prompting a wave of public concern for the animals this week and calls for government assistance.

One environmental group even petitioned the Japanese government to deploy an ice breaker to help free the trapped orcas.

Some good news.

Twitter/X users pointed out the obvious:

We've been told the icebergs are melting.

Recommended

'Political Journalist' Brian Krassenstein Gets Called Out for Gaslighting by Eagle-Eyed Twitter User
Coucy
But remember the orcas that were systematically attacking boats off the European coast?

They tried, but the ice was too thick.

That's what they're telling us.

Al Gore said so.

But there was also much rejoicing.

They made a movie about this. Or something similar.

Yeah, a sign of relief.

It's stressing to see them struggle and it would have been awful to see them die.

And they will, if you tick them off.

Hallelujah, right?

You and many other people.

Makes us happy, too.

Local officials were keeping an eye on them.

Nature always prevails. One way or another.

We don't know how it happened. They're whales.

+1000 for the 'Star Trek' reference (even though it was humpback whales).

The post continues:

The ice masses shifted substantially overnight, and local officials believe the #killerwhales were able to free themselves from the drift ice as gaps between them grew. Coastguards continue to monitor the area to ascertain whether the pod escaped safely. We remain optimistic that these intelligent creatures found a way out of the ice and back to open water.

We hope so, too.

And it seems like they have.

***

