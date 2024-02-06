Country Music Star Toby Keith Dies Aged 62

What sad news to wake up to this morning.

Country music star Toby Keith, who was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022 has died. He was 62 years old.

Country Music Legend Toby Keith Dead at 62 | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/9ln5lnXw7X — TMZ (@TMZ) February 6, 2024

More from TMZ:

Toby Keith has died after a battle with stomach cancer. The country music star passed away Monday night while surrounded by his family, according to a statement posted to his Facebook page. "He fought his fight with grace and courage," the message read, alluding to his health issues. In June 2022, Keith announced he had been diagnosed with cancer the previous fall and was receiving chemo and radiation therapy, as well as having surgery. At the time, he said he was doing well, but he needed time to "breathe, recover and relax."

Keith's career spanned thirty years, with 24 studio albums, and 42 songs that hit the top ten on the Billboard Hot Country songs, including 20 number-one hits. He sold over 40 million albums.



Some of those hits included the songs 'Red Solo Cup' and 'I Don't Wanna Talk About Me', as well as 'Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue', his angry and patriotic post-9/11 tune that caused some controversy after news anchor Peter Jennings asked him to 'soften' the lyrics for a performance on an ABC special. Keith refused, didn't perform on the special, and the controversy gave the song tremendous publicity. He also famously feuded with The Dixie Chicks (now known as The Chicks) over their political remarks regarding then-president George W. Bush.

Keith was born in Clinton, Oklahoma in 1961 and worked in the domestic oil field in the 1980s until it collapsed and left him penniless. That experience, he said, taught him the how to carefully guard his money.

🔥🚨BREAKING: Toby Keith the Iconic country singer and patriot has passed away at the age of 62 after a battle with stomach cancer. pic.twitter.com/QfZM7Z5BX0 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 6, 2024

62 is so young

RIP Toby Keith



Absolute legend.



Cancer sucks. pic.twitter.com/xZ6mq94eD1 — JohnGalt 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JohnJGaltrules) February 6, 2024

Yes, cancer sucks.

Country Music Legend Toby Keith dead at 62 after battle with cancer.



A truly unforgettable performance by Toby of "Don't Let The Old Man In" at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards. #RIPTobyKeith 🙏🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ACK7etdkco — Eddie (@ICU1010) February 6, 2024

He was given the Country Icon Award that year.

‘GRACE AND COURAGE’: Country music icon Toby Keith has died at 62 after his battle with cancer, his family announced. https://t.co/bOqqvIk2i5 pic.twitter.com/SjQ5OXv6V7 — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 6, 2024

Fans posted their tributes to Twitter/X in droves:

RIP to Toby Keith.



He was unapologetically pro-America, made songs that could make you want to crack a beer or cry and gave people something to rally around after 9/11.



A true legend who will never be replaced. https://t.co/j4etHy5lc0 pic.twitter.com/hxsQ3Vz0ta — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 6, 2024

Toby Keith - As Good As I Once Was https://t.co/XtFGr4jldL via @YouTube



RIP, Sir. — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) February 6, 2024

RIP Toby Keith, thank you for all the support of veterans 🫡 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/fzIyIvZG7W — TheÐogeGlory (@GloryDoge) February 6, 2024

This including USO trips around the globe:

Rest in Peace Toby Keith.

12 years, he gave to the USO tour, entertaining our men and women of our Armed Services.



He has embarked on numerous USO trips, visiting troops in Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, and other locations around the globe. pic.twitter.com/ksrRxYlQGu — 🔱⚓️🏴‍☠️🇺🇸I'm The One Called Doc🇺🇸🏴‍☠️⚓️🔱 (@hmcrem) February 6, 2024

Oh my heart this morning. RIP Toby Keith — a true patriot.💔 pic.twitter.com/aXFj85OzPo — 🌻Miko🌻 (@JypsyAnnie) February 6, 2024

We are all feeling it a little bit.

This was @tobykeith’s final interview. Recorded about a month ago. pic.twitter.com/G1Sam8Tb9x — FightOracle ™ (@fightoracle) February 6, 2024

"Don't compromise, even if it hurts to be yourself."



Toby Keith

RIP pic.twitter.com/TjC1rtEkx7 — Rebecca (@myfabulousfind1) February 6, 2024

Keith is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Tricia Lucas, as well as children Shelley, Krystal, and Stelen, as well as his mother Carolyn Joan Covel.

Our condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.

***

