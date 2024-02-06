Biden Calls Netanyahu a ‘Bad F***king Guy’, but Press Secretary Denies Allegations
Country Music Star Toby Keith Dies Aged 62

Amy Curtis  |  6:30 AM on February 06, 2024
AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File

What sad news to wake up to this morning.

Country music star Toby Keith, who was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022 has died. He was 62 years old.

More from TMZ:

Toby Keith has died after a battle with stomach cancer.

The country music star passed away Monday night while surrounded by his family, according to a statement posted to his Facebook page.

"He fought his fight with grace and courage," the message read, alluding to his health issues.

In June 2022, Keith announced he had been diagnosed with cancer the previous fall and was receiving chemo and radiation therapy, as well as having surgery.

At the time, he said he was doing well, but he needed time to "breathe, recover and relax."

Keith's career spanned thirty years, with 24 studio albums, and 42 songs that hit the top ten on the Billboard Hot Country songs, including 20 number-one hits. He sold over 40 million albums.


Some of those hits included the songs 'Red Solo Cup' and 'I Don't Wanna Talk About Me', as well as 'Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue', his angry and patriotic post-9/11 tune that caused some controversy after news anchor Peter Jennings asked him to 'soften' the lyrics for a performance on an ABC special. Keith refused, didn't perform on the special, and the controversy gave the song tremendous publicity. He also famously feuded with The Dixie Chicks (now known as The Chicks) over their political remarks regarding then-president George W. Bush.

Keith was born in Clinton, Oklahoma in 1961 and worked in the domestic oil field in the 1980s until it collapsed and left him penniless. That experience, he said, taught him the how to carefully guard his money.

62 is so young

Yes, cancer sucks.

He was given the Country Icon Award that year.

Fans posted their tributes to Twitter/X in droves:

This including USO trips around the globe:

We are all feeling it a little bit.

Keith is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Tricia Lucas, as well as children Shelley, Krystal, and Stelen, as well as his mother Carolyn Joan Covel.

Our condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.

***

