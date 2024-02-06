Former Head of Human Rights Watch SO Mad Israel Is Creating a Buffer Zone in Gaza, Gets Lesson As to WHY

Meet Kenneth Roth, former executive director of Human Rights Watch and current visiting professor at Princeton.

He's upset Israel appears to be creating a buffer zone in Gaza.

Advertisement

Israel seems to be creating a buffer zone -- destroying buildings, no Palestinians allowed -- inside tiny Gaza, rather than using its own vastly larger territory for that purpose. https://t.co/7gaDlEq9zQ — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) February 5, 2024

Details from France24.com:

The plan, not publicly confirmed by Israel, appears to entail taking a significant chunk of territory out of the already tiny Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, something experts as well as Israel's foreign allies have warned against. Since Hamas militants stormed across the border on October 7, Israeli forces have targeted structures in Gaza within a kilometre (0.6 miles) of the border, said Adi Ben Nun, a professor at Hebrew University of Jerusalem who has carried out an analysis of satellite imagery. More than 30 percent of all buildings in that area have been damaged or destroyed during the war, he said. Last month, the Israeli army's deadliest day since the ground invasion began in late October offered a glimpse of the tactics being used to clear the border area.

Sympathy for Gaza is limited.

This is the definition of FAFO playing out in real time.

Kenneth, when you lose a war, it's not the winner that has to give up territory for security reasons. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 5, 2024

That's how it works. Loser pays. In more ways than one.

Hamas should never have started a war with Israel. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) February 5, 2024

There would be a ceasefire and wouldn't be a buffer zone if they hadn't.

pic.twitter.com/XrmycjzqQv — Frieza, Most Powerful Being In the Universe (@haz_beard) February 5, 2024

Good, indeed.

Wellyes the aggressor is the paying the price. — Binyamin Lachkar - בנימין לאשקר 🇮🇱 (@benjilachkar) February 5, 2024

That's how it works.

Israel is actually being very generous, if it happened anywhere else in the world the entire area of Gaza would become a buffer zone.

Also, check your maps, "vastly larger" is a bit of an exaggeration — Anat Errell (@aerrell) February 5, 2024

It is an exaggeration.

I wonder why? Hmmm



Maybe it’s because terrorists will never stop. They will not cease fire. They will always wish for the extermination of the Jewish state.



Did you know there has never been a Palestinian state? Do you know why surroundings Arab countries will not take them in? — Ginny (@ginkates) February 5, 2024

All excellent points.

Why should Israel have to give up their land when it was Gaza which launched the attack? — Lord Woodstone (Toss all MAPS out the airlock) (@EricMertz_KC) February 5, 2024

Advertisement

They shouldn't.

Yeah that’s too bad. Guess the barbarians shouldn’t have started a war, huh? — Will Collier (@willcollier) February 5, 2024

Nope.

Cry more.

Israel is the only country on Earth that is expected to lose territory when it's invaded and then responds by winning a war. https://t.co/MKxI2FQMD3 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 5, 2024

And this is after they're told not retaliate, to be 'proportional', and are condemned for even engaging in a war they didn't start.

Hamas broke the ceasefire when they attacked Israel, murdering, raping, talking hostages, that was in place and is rejecting the one on the table now. They attacked Israel, they own all the death, destruction and necessary security actions taking place to prevent future attacks. https://t.co/lxCXGU9YLZ — Joe (@JoeC1776) February 5, 2024

All of this.

Why would they use their own territory to create a buffer zone when their territory wasn’t a staging ground for a massive terror attack? https://t.co/QoKLmDYdbY — Joe Cunningham 𓅄 (@JoePCunningham) February 5, 2024

'Something something apartheid, colonialism, ARGLE BARGLE!' -- the Left, probably.

Advertisement

Kenny boy lives in Bizarro world where thousands of kibbutz dwellers and festival goers invaded Gaza, raped and murdered anyone and everyone they encountered. https://t.co/deMr2yrIOC — The Mossad: Satirical, Yet Awesome (@TheMossadIL) February 5, 2024

Yeah, what color is the sky in Ken's world?

Maybe Hamas should have considered this before launching the October 7 massacre. https://t.co/4j1jXMsgk5 — RBe (@RBPundit) February 5, 2024

They didn't.

They sowed the wind, now they reap the whirlwind.

There is no world in which Israel should give up an inch of territory. In fact, if the 'two-state solution' were to ever work, there would need to be a buffer zone to keep Hamas terrorists from staging another October 7.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!