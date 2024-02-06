WHOA! Gina Carano Announces She's Suing Disney/Lucasfilm with Backing of Elon Musk/Twitter
HOOBOY! Socialist Dem DRAGGED for Telling Boomers They'll DIE ALONE in Nursing Homes...
Will Francis Lead to Schism? Letter to Pope, Opposing Fiducia Supplicans, Gains Steam
Presidential Debate Showdown, Cable News Meltdown, Tucker and Putin Throwdown
Devout Catholic Alert: Biden Says He's Not for 'Abortion on Demand' but Roe...
Professor Challenges Woke Student on Liberal Opinion
Not an Elk, BRO: Dem Senator/Self-Proclaimed Hunter Blames STAFF for EMBARRASSING Elk Pic...
Democrats Blame 'Disinformation' for Biden Losing Black Voters So YOU KNOW Those Polls...
Biden Rambles and Plays the Victim When Reporters Ask Him About Invasion at...
And We Thought David Hogg Was Bad! Ian Bremmer ALSO Tried Fact-Checking Elon...
Oh, HONEY: Nikole Hannah-Jones Gets an F Attempting to School Matt Walsh on...
LOL, the MASTER! Trump Has RATINGS GOLD Idea for CBS Since Biden Wussed...
Get the Tissue! Check Out This HEARTWARMING 'Tail' of IDF Soldier Finding His...
David Hogg Trying to Fact-Check Elon Musk on Ballot Harvesting Goes EVEN WORSE...

Former Head of Human Rights Watch SO Mad Israel Is Creating a Buffer Zone in Gaza, Gets Lesson As to WHY

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on February 06, 2024
Twitchy

Meet Kenneth Roth, former executive director of Human Rights Watch and current visiting professor at Princeton.

He's upset Israel appears to be creating a buffer zone in Gaza.

Advertisement

Details from France24.com:

The plan, not publicly confirmed by Israel, appears to entail taking a significant chunk of territory out of the already tiny Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, something experts as well as Israel's foreign allies have warned against.

Since Hamas militants stormed across the border on October 7, Israeli forces have targeted structures in Gaza within a kilometre (0.6 miles) of the border, said Adi Ben Nun, a professor at Hebrew University of Jerusalem who has carried out an analysis of satellite imagery.

More than 30 percent of all buildings in that area have been damaged or destroyed during the war, he said.

Last month, the Israeli army's deadliest day since the ground invasion began in late October offered a glimpse of the tactics being used to clear the border area.

Sympathy for Gaza is limited.

This is the definition of FAFO playing out in real time.

Recommended

Not an Elk, BRO: Dem Senator/Self-Proclaimed Hunter Blames STAFF for EMBARRASSING Elk Pic Snafu and LOL
Sam J.
Advertisement

That's how it works. Loser pays. In more ways than one.

There would be a ceasefire and wouldn't be a buffer zone if they hadn't.

Good, indeed.

That's how it works.

It is an exaggeration.

All excellent points.

Advertisement

They shouldn't.

Nope.

Cry more.

And this is after they're told not retaliate, to be 'proportional', and are condemned for even engaging in a war they didn't start.

All of this.

'Something something apartheid, colonialism, ARGLE BARGLE!' -- the Left, probably.

Advertisement

Yeah, what color is the sky in Ken's world?

They didn't.

They sowed the wind, now they reap the whirlwind.

There is no world in which Israel should give up an inch of territory. In fact, if the 'two-state solution' were to ever work, there would need to be a buffer zone to keep Hamas terrorists from staging another October 7.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Not an Elk, BRO: Dem Senator/Self-Proclaimed Hunter Blames STAFF for EMBARRASSING Elk Pic Snafu and LOL
Sam J.
Oh, HONEY: Nikole Hannah-Jones Gets an F Attempting to School Matt Walsh on Who Abolished Slavery FIRST
Sam J.
Devout Catholic Alert: Biden Says He's Not for 'Abortion on Demand' but Roe Covered 'Three Trimesters'
Amy Curtis
WHOA! Gina Carano Announces She's Suing Disney/Lucasfilm with Backing of Elon Musk/Twitter
Coucy
HOOBOY! Socialist Dem DRAGGED for Telling Boomers They'll DIE ALONE in Nursing Homes Without Illegals
Sam J.
Biden Rambles and Plays the Victim When Reporters Ask Him About Invasion at the Southern Border (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Not an Elk, BRO: Dem Senator/Self-Proclaimed Hunter Blames STAFF for EMBARRASSING Elk Pic Snafu and LOL Sam J.
Advertisement