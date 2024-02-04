Cooper Union Fires Shellyne Rodriguez, Machete-Wielding, Anti-Semetic, Pro-Life Student Harassing Prof

Twitchy covered Shellyne Rodriguez in the past. She's the violent, machete-wielding professor who spouted anti-semitic rhetoric and harassed pro-life students. She was fired by Hunter College and turned herself into police after pulling that machete on a reporter.

Now her rants appear to have gotten her fired from another teaching gig:

Nutty NYC professor that held machete to Post reporter’s neck fired from Cooper Union over anti-Israel rants https://t.co/IoxrAMtIwj pic.twitter.com/Hnwt7jwqKi — New York Post (@nypost) February 4, 2024

The New York Post reports:

She already has a machete — now she’s gotten the ax. Shellyne Rodriguez, the nutty professor caught on camera holding the blade to a Post reporter’s neck in May has been fired from her latest teaching gig at Cooper Union for anti-Israel screeds, The Post has learned. “Cooper Union has fired me because of a social media post I made about ‘Zionists,’” Rodriguez, 47, wrote in an email to students a week after the spring semester kicked off. Her Jan. 23 email was shared the next day on Instagram by the Cooper Union Students for Justice in Palestine. “This is fascism,” she wrote. “Y’all are learning about it in real time.”

Of course she's playing the victim card.

Spoiler alert, Shellyne: this is not fascism.

A normal person doing such a thing would have served jail time... — Le Fleur (@tbflowers) February 4, 2024

Yes they would.

Who does the hiring at @cooperunion ?! They have a LOT to answer for. Good that she got fired but unbelievably reckless that she was even hired after the well publicized machete incident - this is who they think kids are safe to be around?!! — NYC Parent (@nycfreethinker) February 4, 2024

A very good point. Why was she hired after the very public incident in May?

Oh, she is still cuckoo for coco puffs we can all see. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) February 4, 2024

Yes, she is.

Gee, that was a Racist thing to do, this professor was only expressing their first amendment rights to Attempted Murder. — Yamil R. Sued (@Yamil_Sued) February 4, 2024

And firing her is literal fascism. Or something.

When you are down to cooper union and get fired from there, one thing is clear that there's no more cushy teaching gigs coming. At her age, it's looking like starbucks is in her future — Heffner Career Transition Coaching (@HeffnerCoach) February 4, 2024

She'll probably get another teaching gig.

She should have been in jail for threatening the reporter with a machete, and fired at that time as well. — Martin Athor (@LordAthor) February 4, 2024

Anyone else would have gone to prison for pulling the machete on a reporter.

Sheesh — shouldn't have hired this anti-Semitic hack from the beginning. https://t.co/PD26Moy3uV — 𝘿𝙍𝙀𝕏 (@amdrex_) February 4, 2024

Could've saved them a lot of trouble.

We chuckled at this.

What a 🤡 show universities are https://t.co/HyNtawv1gD — Anurag Shrivastava 🏖️ (@hrnext) February 4, 2024

An absolute circus, and they're teaching our kids. Yikes.

The one benefit of this controversy is that it is finally confirmed what it takes to be fired by The Cooper Union if you are on the left. Trashing pro-life displays or threatening journalists are clearly no barrier for employment with the school. https://t.co/dCiluC8jaA — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 4, 2024

That's what it takes.

Turley writes:

Shellyne Rodriguez, the machete-wielding former Hunter College professor, has now been fired by the Cooper Union college. The school previously stood with Rodriguez after she trashed a student display and held a machete to the neck of a journalist. It appears that Rodriguez’s anti-Israel comments were finally too much for Cooper Union. What is interesting is what it takes at both Hunter College and The Cooper Union to be fired. We previously discussed a videotape of Rodríguez trashing a pro-life student display in New York. Before attacking the table, she told the students, “You’re not educating s–t […] This is f–king propaganda. What are you going to do, like, anti-trans next? This is bulls–t. This is violent. You’re triggering my students.” The videotape revealed one other thing. At Hunter College, and at other colleges, it seems that trashing a pro-life student display and abusing pro-life students is not considered a firing offense. Hunter College refused to fire Rodríguez.

Just incredible.

Machete Rodrigues doesn’t understand what fascism is.



Fascism is not sitting behind a table, handing out literature, and having adult discussions—not even when* those actions are from a pro-life POV.



Chasing members of the press around with a machete IS fascism.



* especially… https://t.co/abToQ5YBVg — eye95 ن 🇮🇱 (@eye95) February 4, 2024

There's a lot of things she doesn't understand.

These people are violent revolutionists, not teachers. https://t.co/nLMQ1yLNcK — Michelle C (@Dumpling88) February 4, 2024

Exactly this. Activists, not educators.

"The PSC Graduate Center, the labor organization of graduate and professional schools at the City University of New York, said Rodríguez was “justified” in trashing the display, which the organization described as “dangerously false propaganda” and “disinformation.” https://t.co/mslx4Hv9V5 — Tony Lazar (@TonyLazar4) February 4, 2024

Catch that? Being pro-life is 'dangerously false propaganda.'

Even Orwell is telling them to tap the brakes a little bit.

