Cooper Union Fires Shellyne Rodriguez, Machete-Wielding, Anti-Semetic, Pro-Life Student Harassing Prof

Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on February 04, 2024

Twitchy covered Shellyne Rodriguez in the past. She's the violent, machete-wielding professor who spouted anti-semitic rhetoric and harassed pro-life students. She was fired by Hunter College and turned herself into police after pulling that machete on a reporter.

Now her rants appear to have gotten her fired from another teaching gig:

The New York Post reports:

She already has a machete — now she’s gotten the ax.

Shellyne Rodriguez, the nutty professor caught on camera holding the blade to a Post reporter’s neck in May has been fired from her latest teaching gig at Cooper Union for anti-Israel screeds, The Post has learned.

“Cooper Union has fired me because of a social media post I made about ‘Zionists,’” Rodriguez, 47, wrote in an email to students a week after the spring semester kicked off.

Her Jan. 23 email was shared the next day on Instagram by the Cooper Union Students for Justice in Palestine.

“This is fascism,” she wrote. “Y’all are learning about it in real time.”

Of course she's playing the victim card.

Spoiler alert, Shellyne: this is not fascism.

Yes they would.

A very good point. Why was she hired after the very public incident in May?

Yes, she is.

And firing her is literal fascism. Or something.

She'll probably get another teaching gig.

Anyone else would have gone to prison for pulling the machete on a reporter.

Could've saved them a lot of trouble.

We chuckled at this.

An absolute circus, and they're teaching our kids. Yikes.

That's what it takes.

Turley writes:

Shellyne Rodriguez, the machete-wielding former Hunter College professor, has now been fired by the Cooper Union college. The school previously stood with Rodriguez after she trashed a student display and held a machete to the neck of a journalist. It appears that Rodriguez’s anti-Israel comments were finally too much for Cooper Union.

What is interesting is what it takes at both Hunter College and The Cooper Union to be fired.

We previously discussed a videotape of Rodríguez trashing a pro-life student display in New York. Before attacking the table, she told the students, “You’re not educating s–t […] This is f–king propaganda. What are you going to do, like, anti-trans next? This is bulls–t. This is violent. You’re triggering my students.”

The videotape revealed one other thing. At Hunter College, and at other colleges, it seems that trashing a pro-life student display and abusing pro-life students is not considered a firing offense. Hunter College refused to fire Rodríguez.

Just incredible.

There's a lot of things she doesn't understand.

Exactly this. Activists, not educators.

Catch that? Being pro-life is 'dangerously false propaganda.'

Even Orwell is telling them to tap the brakes a little bit.

***

Tags: NYU PROFESSOR VIOLENT VIOLENT RHETORIC

