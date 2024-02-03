The Paramount+ Super Bowl Commercial Is a Hilarious Slice of Fried Gold

HuffPost Apologizes for Calling Ben Shapiro a White Supremacist and 'Alt-Right'
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on February 03, 2024
AngieArtist

We all need a good laugh these days, and you need look no further than the Paramount+ Super Bowl commercial that's making the rounds on social media ahead of the big game.

Featuring Drew Barrymore, Arnold from the animated series 'Hey, Arnold', 'Survivor' host Jeff Probst, and others, it's just, well, watch and see for yourself:

This writer had the hiccups from laughing.

This would have been the cherry on top of this sundae of awesomeness.

The music was just perfect.

Probably. Sucks to be them, because this is perfect.

Really, it is glorius.

Tears. Of. Laughter.

We will totally watch this over and over again.

Also a strong possibility, but it still worked.

It was so great.

Sir Patrick Stewart is a national treasure, even though he's British.

All the raises.

That's the popular consensus.

It's definitely up there.

We're a little jealous, not gonna lie.

Maybe even more than six.

There's one!

The Creed tattoo killed us.

We laughed out loud at this.

We all needed this, frankly.

Endorsed.

It's a commercial we will be talking about for a long, long time.

Everything just gets better and better as it goes on, and with each subsequent viewing.

No matter the outcome of the game, this commercial makes it one for the ages.

***

