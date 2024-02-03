The Paramount+ Super Bowl Commercial Is a Hilarious Slice of Fried Gold

We all need a good laugh these days, and you need look no further than the Paramount+ Super Bowl commercial that's making the rounds on social media ahead of the big game.

Featuring Drew Barrymore, Arnold from the animated series 'Hey, Arnold', 'Survivor' host Jeff Probst, and others, it's just, well, watch and see for yourself:

The Paramount+ Super Bowl commercial spot, presented without comment (but oh my god I promise you want to watch this) pic.twitter.com/bwDTH9etkv — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) February 1, 2024

This writer had the hiccups from laughing.

Shoulda had Uncle Rico pull up in his van at the end.



"I hear you need somebody to throw a football over a mountain." pic.twitter.com/7sMQe2goMk — jigawatt97 (@jigawatt97) February 2, 2024

This would have been the cherry on top of this sundae of awesomeness.

Can't....stop....watching....on....repeat...



Creed, man 🤣🤣🤣 — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) February 1, 2024

The music was just perfect.

Somewhere, an affluent highly educated white person is offended and triggered by this lol — Ehrmantraut (@butchClazen) February 2, 2024

Probably. Sucks to be them, because this is perfect.

My God...it is glorious



Behold... https://t.co/cdmhfB94aS — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) February 1, 2024

Really, it is glorius.

C R Y I N G https://t.co/xSkEdOvguV — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) February 1, 2024

Tears. Of. Laughter.

I know nothing about sports but this is hilarious and it makes me think about watching the game for a minute. I won’t but I thought about it. I’ll watch the commercial again though. https://t.co/eOBk3VtDzh — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) February 2, 2024

We will totally watch this over and over again.

“How many drugs were involved in the making of this commercial?”



“Yes.” https://t.co/k1ep19n1ur — Sunny (@sunnyright) February 1, 2024

Also a strong possibility, but it still worked.

It was so great.

I am a big fan of just how bizarre Patrick Stewart is willing to be in the service of silly things. https://t.co/GKW5yxU3rD — Average History Teacher (@avghistoryteach) February 1, 2024

Sir Patrick Stewart is a national treasure, even though he's British.

Whoever thought to use Creed in this commercial needs a raise. https://t.co/RAisdGZlmW pic.twitter.com/CLPsLKXAqd — Eric Hovland (@EricJHovland) February 1, 2024

All the raises.

That's the popular consensus.

In the running for greatest commercial ever. ✨🏆✨ https://t.co/sKkhUBWnJf pic.twitter.com/Hl4t3noXon — Dr. Brandon Hudson (@BrandonHudson35) February 2, 2024

It's definitely up there.

This was hilarious and wonderful.



Also, meeting Sir Patrick Stewart is as epic as one might think. https://t.co/J7FU9A2tyD pic.twitter.com/jNZy8XBa9W — Cait: Trash Panda (@SuperCaity) February 1, 2024

We're a little jealous, not gonna lie.

This is great and likely to net them 6 new subscribers https://t.co/dz8KeY73Hw — Elijah the Middleborne (@TheMiddleborne) February 2, 2024

Maybe even more than six.

I can't lie, Paramount is COOKING with these commercials. legit might cop a subscription just to support whatever genius they've got in the lab turning these out. https://t.co/PfGbgbhO5G — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) February 1, 2024

There's one!

The Creed tattoo killed us.

can’t believe I’m actually laughing at this commercial https://t.co/4KDGweAClB pic.twitter.com/NoubZtx9fp — the thicc husband & father (@lukeisamazing) February 1, 2024

We laughed out loud at this.

I didn’t know that I needed Sir Patrick Stewart singing Creed in my life, but now I’m not sure how I survived this long without it https://t.co/MndMj81Oob — Ravi Lulla (@ralulla) February 2, 2024

We all needed this, frankly.

I’m nominating this commercial for an Emmy. And a Grammy. The whole EGOT actually. https://t.co/wyTWd6vYS1 — Egon Alter (@AlterEgon75) February 1, 2024

Endorsed.

These Paramount+ spots have always been fun but this one? Masterpiece. https://t.co/CGJ2jrQJeZ — Susan Arendt (@SusanArendt) February 2, 2024

It's a commercial we will be talking about for a long, long time.

Okay I laughed at the absurdity of this. From Patrick Stewart saying Tua isn’t built for the moment, to telling Drew Barrymore to “shut her face,” to Creed playing.



Who ever came up with this deserves all the awards. https://t.co/KPiKAJ11qs — Aaron Busby 🏁 (@MrBusby4o8) February 1, 2024

Everything just gets better and better as it goes on, and with each subsequent viewing.

No matter the outcome of the game, this commercial makes it one for the ages.

***

