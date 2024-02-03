The Paramount+ Super Bowl Commercial Is a Hilarious Slice of Fried Gold

We all need a good laugh these days, and you need look no further than the Paramount+ Super Bowl commercial that's making the rounds on social media ahead of the big game.
Featuring Drew Barrymore, Arnold from the animated series 'Hey, Arnold', 'Survivor' host Jeff Probst, and others, it's just, well, watch and see for yourself:
The Paramount+ Super Bowl commercial spot, presented without comment (but oh my god I promise you want to watch this) pic.twitter.com/bwDTH9etkv— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) February 1, 2024
This writer had the hiccups from laughing.
Shoulda had Uncle Rico pull up in his van at the end.— jigawatt97 (@jigawatt97) February 2, 2024
"I hear you need somebody to throw a football over a mountain." pic.twitter.com/7sMQe2goMk
This would have been the cherry on top of this sundae of awesomeness.
Can't....stop....watching....on....repeat...— CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) February 1, 2024
Creed, man 🤣🤣🤣
The music was just perfect.
Somewhere, an affluent highly educated white person is offended and triggered by this lol— Ehrmantraut (@butchClazen) February 2, 2024
Probably. Sucks to be them, because this is perfect.
My God...it is glorious— Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) February 1, 2024
Behold... https://t.co/cdmhfB94aS
Really, it is glorius.
C R Y I N G https://t.co/xSkEdOvguV— Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) February 1, 2024
Tears. Of. Laughter.
I know nothing about sports but this is hilarious and it makes me think about watching the game for a minute. I won’t but I thought about it. I’ll watch the commercial again though. https://t.co/eOBk3VtDzh— Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) February 2, 2024
We will totally watch this over and over again.
“How many drugs were involved in the making of this commercial?”— Sunny (@sunnyright) February 1, 2024
“Yes.” https://t.co/k1ep19n1ur
Also a strong possibility, but it still worked.
Losing my mind at this https://t.co/FloCsonWnh pic.twitter.com/I8NUSFY4v6— B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) February 1, 2024
It was so great.
I am a big fan of just how bizarre Patrick Stewart is willing to be in the service of silly things. https://t.co/GKW5yxU3rD— Average History Teacher (@avghistoryteach) February 1, 2024
Sir Patrick Stewart is a national treasure, even though he's British.
Whoever thought to use Creed in this commercial needs a raise. https://t.co/RAisdGZlmW pic.twitter.com/CLPsLKXAqd— Eric Hovland (@EricJHovland) February 1, 2024
All the raises.
Oh my God. https://t.co/WvLsIvp31I— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 1, 2024
That's the popular consensus.
In the running for greatest commercial ever. ✨🏆✨ https://t.co/sKkhUBWnJf pic.twitter.com/Hl4t3noXon— Dr. Brandon Hudson (@BrandonHudson35) February 2, 2024
It's definitely up there.
This was hilarious and wonderful.— Cait: Trash Panda (@SuperCaity) February 1, 2024
Also, meeting Sir Patrick Stewart is as epic as one might think. https://t.co/J7FU9A2tyD pic.twitter.com/jNZy8XBa9W
We're a little jealous, not gonna lie.
This is great and likely to net them 6 new subscribers https://t.co/dz8KeY73Hw— Elijah the Middleborne (@TheMiddleborne) February 2, 2024
Maybe even more than six.
I can't lie, Paramount is COOKING with these commercials. legit might cop a subscription just to support whatever genius they've got in the lab turning these out. https://t.co/PfGbgbhO5G— Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) February 1, 2024
There's one!
Paramount peaked with this move https://t.co/iCnUYzRxhr pic.twitter.com/WyVSwPoJ46— more_meat_loaf (@more_meat_loaf) February 2, 2024
The Creed tattoo killed us.
can’t believe I’m actually laughing at this commercial https://t.co/4KDGweAClB pic.twitter.com/NoubZtx9fp— the thicc husband & father (@lukeisamazing) February 1, 2024
We laughed out loud at this.
I didn’t know that I needed Sir Patrick Stewart singing Creed in my life, but now I’m not sure how I survived this long without it https://t.co/MndMj81Oob— Ravi Lulla (@ralulla) February 2, 2024
We all needed this, frankly.
I’m nominating this commercial for an Emmy. And a Grammy. The whole EGOT actually. https://t.co/wyTWd6vYS1— Egon Alter (@AlterEgon75) February 1, 2024
Endorsed.
These Paramount+ spots have always been fun but this one? Masterpiece. https://t.co/CGJ2jrQJeZ— Susan Arendt (@SusanArendt) February 2, 2024
It's a commercial we will be talking about for a long, long time.
Okay I laughed at the absurdity of this. From Patrick Stewart saying Tua isn’t built for the moment, to telling Drew Barrymore to “shut her face,” to Creed playing.— Aaron Busby 🏁 (@MrBusby4o8) February 1, 2024
Who ever came up with this deserves all the awards. https://t.co/KPiKAJ11qs
Everything just gets better and better as it goes on, and with each subsequent viewing.
No matter the outcome of the game, this commercial makes it one for the ages.
***
