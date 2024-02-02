Amazing: CNN Anchor Left Speechless Learning Florida Puts Criminals in Jail
Actor Carl Weathers, Star of 'Rocky' Films, 'Predator', 'The Mandalorian', and More Dies at 76

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on February 02, 2024
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Carl Weathers, actor best known as Apollo Creed in the first four 'Rocky' films, has died. He was 76 years old.

More from Deadline Hollywood:

Carl Weathers, who starred as Apollo Creed in the first four Rocky films and appeared in Predator, The Mandalorian, Happy Gilmore, Action Jackson and dozens of other films and TV shows, died today, his family announced. He was 76.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers,” his family said in a statement. “He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. … Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

Weathers' career spanned 50 years and 75 films and TV shows including 'The Mandalorian', 'Toy Story 4', 'The Six Million Dollar Man' and more. Weathers also directed episodes of 'The Mandalorian', 'Chicago Med', 'Law & Order', and 'Hawaii Five-O' during his career.

Prior to acting, Weathers spent a season as a linebacker for the Oakland Raiders in the 1970 season.

Fans of his work took to Twitter/X to mourn this loss:

Absolutely iconic.

Perfection.

Few did it so well.

'Rocky' is worth a watch.

It does hurt a little.

What a great story and memory.

February 2024 is really going to start out rough, isn't it?

That's 'Force 10 from Navarone', for those who don't know.

An absolute legend.

He was great as Greef Karga.

'Those we love are never really gone,' as Luke Skywalker said.

He was in all the cool places.

Not how we'd have preferred to start the weekend, that's for sure.

Really a great character and a great role.

We giggled.

Lots of memories and joy.

He inspired a lot of people.

He was the perfect Apollo.

No, he did not.

Weathers is survived by his ex-wife, Mary Ann and their two sons, Jason and Matthew Weathers. Our condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.

***

