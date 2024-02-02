Actor Carl Weathers, Star of 'Rocky' Films, 'Predator', 'The Mandalorian', and More Dies at 76

Carl Weathers, actor best known as Apollo Creed in the first four 'Rocky' films, has died. He was 76 years old.

Carl Weathers, who starred as Apollo Creed in the first four ‘Rocky’ films and appeared in ‘Predator,’ ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘Happy Gilmore’ and dozens of other films and TV shows, died Tuesday, his family announced. He was 76 https://t.co/WwVj3uHLnO pic.twitter.com/5giXxQqka8 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 2, 2024

Carl Weathers, who starred as Apollo Creed in the first four Rocky films and appeared in Predator, The Mandalorian, Happy Gilmore, Action Jackson and dozens of other films and TV shows, died today, his family announced. He was 76. “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers,” his family said in a statement. “He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. … Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

Weathers' career spanned 50 years and 75 films and TV shows including 'The Mandalorian', 'Toy Story 4', 'The Six Million Dollar Man' and more. Weathers also directed episodes of 'The Mandalorian', 'Chicago Med', 'Law & Order', and 'Hawaii Five-O' during his career.

Prior to acting, Weathers spent a season as a linebacker for the Oakland Raiders in the 1970 season.

Fans of his work took to Twitter/X to mourn this loss:

RIP Carl Weathers.



Thank you for the great movies and one of history's most iconic memes. https://t.co/O7bxXKWVpt pic.twitter.com/MvldYCZlP2 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 2, 2024

One of the greatest NFL star to movie star transformations we’ve ever seen or ever will so.



Or one of the best athlete-to-actor transitions for that matter.



RIP. — Ben Everard (@beneverard) February 2, 2024

Loved him on "Happy Gilmore" (I'm terrible at movies, so i have not watched the other stuff) pic.twitter.com/HOKP7q6iUj — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) February 2, 2024

💔 Man, this hurts. Just posted him the other day. Rest In Power Mr. Weathers. pic.twitter.com/XGdaiWWHgd — Truth Hurts (@TruthHrtzz) February 2, 2024

Aw, man. I got to talk to him at Burbank airport, years ago, as we both were waiting for friends coming in from the same flight. Must have chatted for a half hour, about movies, life, and how Action Jackson deserved a sequel. Super nice guy, great laugh. RIP, Sir. https://t.co/oj9LuM2mO9 — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) February 2, 2024

Even though it doesn't come close to the book, this is still one of my favorite movies.



R.I.P., Sgt. Weaver https://t.co/P0gAeBDDhF pic.twitter.com/3KNz6ehl7g — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) February 2, 2024

Apollo Creed is no more.



Rest in peace, Carl Weathers.



What a life.



What an absolute legend. https://t.co/6rGixqWKpi — Isaiah L. Carter, needs rushing yards (@IsaiahLCarter) February 2, 2024

Anyone could play the Mandalorian...



But only one person could play Greef Karga.



RIP, Carl. https://t.co/mrTTz3wQkR — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) February 2, 2024

May the Force be with you, Commander LaForge. https://t.co/e9ot5GZYSO — Dave Gordon (@D_Gordzo) February 2, 2024

Aw, man... this one stings. Carl was omnipresent for 80s kids - Rocky, Rocky II, Rocky III, Predator, Action Jackson, even Close Encounters. He was in all the cool places. Very, very sad to hear this news. #RIP https://t.co/mavNNimBzW — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) February 2, 2024

Well that's a terrible start to the weekend. RIP. https://t.co/FSmcPXZkVH — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 2, 2024

"You got to remember now, you fight great, but I'm a great fighter." - Apollo Creed to Rocky Balboa, Rocky III.



One of the great casting decisions of all-time. Apollo went from charismatic bad guy to charismatic good guy to martyr over the span of four films. RIP Carl Weathers. https://t.co/wqtgDH3eKR — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 2, 2024

i loved Carl Weathers in Arrested Development when he played the role of Carl Weathers. RIP legend. https://t.co/EIaSMJ3SS0 — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) February 2, 2024

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO



RIP and thanks for all the great memories and joy. https://t.co/cjbHFw4ftG — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) February 2, 2024

Dam. This gentleman’s action movies inspired TF outta me as a youth. RIP. https://t.co/ejkE0b1KGv — MajToure999 (@MajToure999) February 2, 2024

What a bummer. He was perfect as Apollo. https://t.co/rewlJPF9yB — Smatt - ס מ א ט ת (@mdrache) February 2, 2024

Did he ever play a part that wasn't memorable? RIP. https://t.co/NoFeaZZdlD — John Hayward (@Doc_0) February 2, 2024

Weathers is survived by his ex-wife, Mary Ann and their two sons, Jason and Matthew Weathers. Our condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.

