Actor Carl Weathers, Star of 'Rocky' Films, 'Predator', 'The Mandalorian', and More Dies at 76

Carl Weathers, who starred as Apollo Creed in the first four ‘Rocky’ films and appeared in ‘Predator,’ ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘Happy Gilmore’ and dozens of other films and TV shows, died Tuesday, his family announced. He was 76 https://t.co/WwVj3uHLnO pic.twitter.com/5giXxQqka8— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 2, 2024
Carl Weathers, who starred as Apollo Creed in the first four Rocky films and appeared in Predator, The Mandalorian, Happy Gilmore, Action Jackson and dozens of other films and TV shows, died today, his family announced. He was 76.
“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers,” his family said in a statement. “He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. … Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”
Weathers' career spanned 50 years and 75 films and TV shows including 'The Mandalorian', 'Toy Story 4', 'The Six Million Dollar Man' and more. Weathers also directed episodes of 'The Mandalorian', 'Chicago Med', 'Law & Order', and 'Hawaii Five-O' during his career.
Prior to acting, Weathers spent a season as a linebacker for the Oakland Raiders in the 1970 season.
Fans of his work took to Twitter/X to mourn this loss:
RIP Carl Weathers.— Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 2, 2024
Thank you for the great movies and one of history's most iconic memes. https://t.co/O7bxXKWVpt pic.twitter.com/MvldYCZlP2
https://t.co/VUtREUA4J4 pic.twitter.com/xzaQjSWFQR— (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) February 2, 2024
One of the greatest NFL star to movie star transformations we’ve ever seen or ever will so.— Ben Everard (@beneverard) February 2, 2024
Loved him on "Happy Gilmore" (I'm terrible at movies, so i have not watched the other stuff) pic.twitter.com/HOKP7q6iUj— Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) February 2, 2024
'Rocky' is worth a watch.
💔 Man, this hurts. Just posted him the other day. Rest In Power Mr. Weathers. pic.twitter.com/XGdaiWWHgd— Truth Hurts (@TruthHrtzz) February 2, 2024
Aw, man. I got to talk to him at Burbank airport, years ago, as we both were waiting for friends coming in from the same flight. Must have chatted for a half hour, about movies, life, and how Action Jackson deserved a sequel. Super nice guy, great laugh. RIP, Sir. https://t.co/oj9LuM2mO9— Deebs (@DeebsFLA) February 2, 2024
Noooooo :(— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 2, 2024
Dammit. RIP https://t.co/E6YKF5eceP
Even though it doesn't come close to the book, this is still one of my favorite movies.— Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) February 2, 2024
R.I.P., Sgt. Weaver https://t.co/P0gAeBDDhF pic.twitter.com/3KNz6ehl7g
Apollo Creed is no more.— Isaiah L. Carter, needs rushing yards (@IsaiahLCarter) February 2, 2024
What an absolute legend. https://t.co/6rGixqWKpi
Anyone could play the Mandalorian...— Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) February 2, 2024
But only one person could play Greef Karga.
RIP, Carl. https://t.co/mrTTz3wQkR
May the Force be with you, Commander LaForge. https://t.co/e9ot5GZYSO— Dave Gordon (@D_Gordzo) February 2, 2024
'Those we love are never really gone,' as Luke Skywalker said.
Aw, man... this one stings. Carl was omnipresent for 80s kids - Rocky, Rocky II, Rocky III, Predator, Action Jackson, even Close Encounters. He was in all the cool places. Very, very sad to hear this news. #RIP https://t.co/mavNNimBzW— BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) February 2, 2024
Well that's a terrible start to the weekend. RIP. https://t.co/FSmcPXZkVH— Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 2, 2024
"You got to remember now, you fight great, but I'm a great fighter." - Apollo Creed to Rocky Balboa, Rocky III.— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 2, 2024
One of the great casting decisions of all-time. Apollo went from charismatic bad guy to charismatic good guy to martyr over the span of four films. RIP Carl Weathers. https://t.co/wqtgDH3eKR
i loved Carl Weathers in Arrested Development when he played the role of Carl Weathers. RIP legend. https://t.co/EIaSMJ3SS0— siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) February 2, 2024
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO— Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) February 2, 2024
RIP and thanks for all the great memories and joy. https://t.co/cjbHFw4ftG
Dam. This gentleman’s action movies inspired TF outta me as a youth. RIP. https://t.co/ejkE0b1KGv— MajToure999 (@MajToure999) February 2, 2024
What a bummer. He was perfect as Apollo. https://t.co/rewlJPF9yB— Smatt - ס מ א ט ת (@mdrache) February 2, 2024
Did he ever play a part that wasn't memorable? RIP. https://t.co/NoFeaZZdlD— John Hayward (@Doc_0) February 2, 2024
Weathers is survived by his ex-wife, Mary Ann and their two sons, Jason and Matthew Weathers. Our condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.
