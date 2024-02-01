Part-Time President: Having Solved All America's Problems, Biden Prepares for ANOTHER Long...
About Face: Amid Backlash, IL State Rep Pulls Proposed Bill That Would Have Outlawed Most Traffic Stops

Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on February 01, 2024
Meme screenshot

The other day, news broke that an Illinois state representative from Chicago, Justin Slaughter, introduced legislation that would make most police stops -- including for speeding and expired tags -- prohibited and make any criminal evidence from such a stop inadmissible in court.

Insanity.

More details here:

A state representative from Chicago has introduced legislation that would prohibit police officers across Illinois from stopping motorists for a host of violations, including expired plates, tinted windows, improper lane usage, and even speeding up to 25 mph over the posted limit.

Rep. Justin Slaughter (27th), chair of the state House Judiciary-Criminal Committee, introduced the bill on Monday. No other lawmakers have signed on as co-sponsors.

Slaughter’s legislation also states that any evidence of criminal wrongdoing discovered during a prohibited traffic stop cannot be used “in any trial, hearing, or other proceeding.” The evidence could not be used even if the driver permitted police to search their vehicle under Slaughter’s proposal.


Wow. Especially the part where no other lawmakers have co-sponsored this insanity.

After being rightly outraged, Rep. Slaughter has now walked back that legislation.

Good. This legislation needed to be yeeted into the sun.

More from CWBChicago:

What a difference a day (and the blazing spotlight of unanticipated media coverage) makes.

The Illinois politician who on Monday introduced legislation that would prohibit the state’s police officers from enforcing many traffic and auto registration violations said on Wednesday that he “won’t be moving” the bill forward.

Capitol Fax, a state political news site, caught up with Rep. Justin Slaughter (27th) after CWBChicago and a handful of other small, independent news organizations reported on his proposal. Slaughter was summarily “pummeled on social media,” said Capitol Fax.

“It was not my intention to get this reaction,” Slaughter told the outlet. “But I certainly understand it because of the broadness of what was reflected in the language.”

That “broadness” would have prohibited police officers across Illinois from stopping motorists for a range of violations, including expired plates, tinted windows, improper lane usage, and even speeding up to 25 mph over the posted limit.

Just think about that: you could speed up to 25 mph over the speed limit and not get pulled over. Just nuts.

His legislation would have allowed a young girl to be trafficked. Just shameful.

Because our cities don't have enough problems.

Absolutely. This bill isn't dead. Just shelved.

We need to make sure it never sees the light of day again.

We'd love to see him answer questions on this.

It'll never happen, but we'd love it.

We are governed by clowns. Dangerous clowns.

It would be funny to watch the revenue streams from traffic tickets dry up and the Left whine about needing more taxation to cover for it.

They never think through the consequences of their actions.

You are sorely mistaken if you think Slaughter is the exception, and not the rule, of the Democrat party.

We've got to be constantly vigilant about these things.

Short, sweet, and to the point.

***

Tags: CRIMINAL CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM ILLINOIS LEGISLATION POLICE

