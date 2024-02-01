About Face: Amid Backlash, IL State Rep Pulls Proposed Bill That Would Have Outlawed Most Traffic Stops

The other day, news broke that an Illinois state representative from Chicago, Justin Slaughter, introduced legislation that would make most police stops -- including for speeding and expired tags -- prohibited and make any criminal evidence from such a stop inadmissible in court.

An Illinois legislator wants to ban cops from enforcing many traffic laws, including most speeding and expired plates.



More: If cops find evidence of crimes during a prohibited stop, the evidence would not be admissible in any proceeding.https://t.co/y7w97Ap4Cy — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) January 30, 2024

Insanity.

A state representative from Chicago has introduced legislation that would prohibit police officers across Illinois from stopping motorists for a host of violations, including expired plates, tinted windows, improper lane usage, and even speeding up to 25 mph over the posted limit. Rep. Justin Slaughter (27th), chair of the state House Judiciary-Criminal Committee, introduced the bill on Monday. No other lawmakers have signed on as co-sponsors. Slaughter’s legislation also states that any evidence of criminal wrongdoing discovered during a prohibited traffic stop cannot be used “in any trial, hearing, or other proceeding.” The evidence could not be used even if the driver permitted police to search their vehicle under Slaughter’s proposal.





Wow. Especially the part where no other lawmakers have co-sponsored this insanity.

After being rightly outraged, Rep. Slaughter has now walked back that legislation.

Monday: Introduce legislation that would outlaw many police traffic stops.



Tuesday: Get exposed by a couple of small news outlets. 👋



Wednesday: Announce you're dropping the idea.https://t.co/Wy9RPM79fv — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) February 1, 2024

Good. This legislation needed to be yeeted into the sun.

What a difference a day (and the blazing spotlight of unanticipated media coverage) makes. The Illinois politician who on Monday introduced legislation that would prohibit the state’s police officers from enforcing many traffic and auto registration violations said on Wednesday that he “won’t be moving” the bill forward. Capitol Fax, a state political news site, caught up with Rep. Justin Slaughter (27th) after CWBChicago and a handful of other small, independent news organizations reported on his proposal. Slaughter was summarily “pummeled on social media,” said Capitol Fax. “It was not my intention to get this reaction,” Slaughter told the outlet. “But I certainly understand it because of the broadness of what was reflected in the language.” That “broadness” would have prohibited police officers across Illinois from stopping motorists for a range of violations, including expired plates, tinted windows, improper lane usage, and even speeding up to 25 mph over the posted limit.

Just think about that: you could speed up to 25 mph over the speed limit and not get pulled over. Just nuts.

HB4603 would have prevented this stop from legally being made. https://t.co/8QTFPT33Vp — ... (@abluecanary) February 1, 2024

His legislation would have allowed a young girl to be trafficked. Just shameful.

Memphis city council already passed a variation on this concept last year.



No pulling over for expired tags <30 days, single tail or headlight out, etc. So it seems like someone is pushing these ideas around to the big metros. — Samuel Van Lively (@Love_Thy_Hood) February 1, 2024

Because our cities don't have enough problems.

He would have put this bill through if it weren’t for the backlash. This is testing the waters bc one controversial incident occurs this bill will be right back on the table. — Sipowicz (@ViewerBlah1) February 1, 2024

Absolutely. This bill isn't dead. Just shelved.

We need to make sure it never sees the light of day again.

lmao can we get a postgame conference for this guy? what a publicly humiliating L. gotta ask what was going through his cabeza — potato_salad.cpp (@potato_y_salad) February 1, 2024

We'd love to see him answer questions on this.

It'll never happen, but we'd love it.

We are governed by clowns. Dangerous clowns.

Would have been funny to see people simply stop paying for auto registration in Illinois. https://t.co/8a88f0UeLO — 🔻revenant⚡ (@revenant_MMXX) February 1, 2024

It would be funny to watch the revenue streams from traffic tickets dry up and the Left whine about needing more taxation to cover for it.

They never think through the consequences of their actions.

At least we know where his head is at now.



He's not alone. https://t.co/aDL6Mwf3M6 — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) February 1, 2024

You are sorely mistaken if you think Slaughter is the exception, and not the rule, of the Democrat party.

And the reaction of a little exposure of outlawing traffic stops is a win for the law. Thanks @CWBChicago https://t.co/L9BsuV9Gfm — UltraMeggs (@PlantladyMegs) February 1, 2024

We've got to be constantly vigilant about these things.

He’s an Idiot https://t.co/51jlKhNax0 — Rescue Tactical Paramedic Chief (@M14214006) February 1, 2024

Short, sweet, and to the point.

