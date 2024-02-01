'Comedian' Asks Boy Moms If They Want States to Force Their Sons to Become Fathers, Gets Schooled Instead

Remember when comedians used to be funny? We do.

Some still are. But many are insufferable political activists who wouldn't know humor or a joke if it bit them in the armpit.

Meet Laurie Kilmartin, whose latest special is called 'Cis Woke Grief Sl*t' (sounds hilarious, doesn't it? Not.). She has a question for you boy moms out there:

hey Boy Moms, when you’re looking at colleges, are you telling your sons which states might force them to become a father in their freshman year? — Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) January 31, 2024

This writer is a boy mom, and no. That's not on the list of things she's considering, because she's raising her boys to be personally responsible and not, you know, kill their offspring.

Crazy, huh?

Thinking she's being clever, Laurie instead gets a lesson on what real boy moms think.

You’re a comedian?



Is this comedy? — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) February 1, 2024

Doubtful.

Yes, I'm a comedian, no, this is a tweet about abortion. — Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) February 1, 2024

No, really? We couldn't tell.

Pardon us while we roll our eyes.

You don’t get it do you? No decent parent would ever tell their son to kill his children. — Francesco Franco (@FrancescoLugli) January 31, 2024

No, they wouldn't.

It takes a very twisted mind to tell someone they should find colleges in states that will permit the murder of their unborn grandchild.

Wow, maybe parents should teach their sons and daughters about personal responsibility, birth control and not to have sex unless they are willing to deal with the consequences. — redheadranting (@redheadranting) January 31, 2024

Yeah. What a radical concept.

Consequences, responsibility, birth control.

I will tell my sons that when they have sex with a girl, pregnancy is ALWAYS a risk. No one is forcing them to have sex. Even if abortion is available, girls may want to keep the baby. Once a boy chooses to have sex with a girl, he must accept the risk that it may make him a… — AConcernedParent (@AConcernedPare2) January 31, 2024

Remember that adoption is also an option. No one is forced to be a mother or a father.

You mean males will be allowed in college?



That’d be a nice change. pic.twitter.com/TTAh1k9XM5 — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) February 1, 2024

A related point.

There’s not a single state forcing any such thing. Try teaching personal responsibility and actually caring for the women they’re with. — 📿🏴Gunpowder&Vanilla🔫☘️ (@Autumn__Fox) January 31, 2024

Another radical idea.

It's actually very sexist to tell men abortion is the solution to fatherhood: it encourages them to shrug off responsibility, and leave it all to the woman. Including the trauma of abortion, which also impacts the father.

Some states would be forcing him to have sex with a woman? Woah. Big if true. — Rachel, Spirited Sparrow (@SpiritedSparr0w) January 31, 2024

Big if true.

We could phrase that differently: which states let misogynistic men pressure women into killing their unborn child? If you're son is like this, you should reexamine your parenting.



At its face, the answer to Laurie is 0 if you know young men can choose not to have sex, or 50 if… https://t.co/XZKSYipVWh — Fr Matthew P. Schneider, LC (@FrMatthewLC) February 1, 2024

There you go.

Maybe just don’t get a girl pregnant idk https://t.co/TQFDJ6Amte — Elijah the Middleborne (@TheMiddleborne) February 1, 2024

Also an option.

Comedy used to provide relief by saying uncomfortable things aloud.



That it’s morphed into tendentious lecturing in support of Things All Good People Agree On cannot be good for our collective psyche. https://t.co/kUUF5Lfilq — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) February 1, 2024

Couldn't have said it better ourselves.

Boy moms, tell your sons not to have unprotected sex, instead. https://t.co/CuUbg6FOkI — Philllosoraptor (@RealPhillyP) February 1, 2024

There are a lot of options before 'have an abortion', why doesn't Laurie know this?

It’s part of the curriculum:



Don’t Put Your Dick In That 101 https://t.co/7z1S9pxeEb — Montana Department of Organic Flammability (@MontanaDOOF) February 1, 2024

We chuckled. Hard.

"Aw yeah, gotta go to a college where you can bang as many chicks as possible with no repercussions haha. College is just for the lolz, shoot your shot, playa." https://t.co/ztmlE6tJf3 — Annie Opeley (@Aaaannieway_No) February 1, 2024

And leave a traumatized woman in your wake. Way to go, bro!

Hold the fort, fam, the libs are getting close to reinventing marriage in the wild again https://t.co/oVuvUjyWu4 — Cranky Federalist (@CrankyFed) February 1, 2024

They're so close, aren't they?

My son would like to know which schools offer this service, and if he can option a wife that doesn't have educational debt. https://t.co/kX9EeNMDJm — Mr. ✘ (@GlomarResponder) February 1, 2024

Okay, we laughed out loud.

imagine your bf’s mom being this obsessed with murdering her grandchild https://t.co/FTE4FgJpwL — ultreïa (@ultreia___) February 1, 2024

Imagine it. The stuff of nightmares.

