Nailed It: John Hayward's Thread on Democrats and America Is Straight Fire Truth

Twitchy has featured John Hayward, @Doc_0, often. Because he's good and right. Today, he posted a thread about the Democrats and their lack of interest in caring about America and her citizens.

Read and ponder:

The Democrat Party grows increasingly less interested in pretending it cares about American citizens, or feels any sense of duty toward America as a nation. The Party was never really good at this, but at least it used to make some modest efforts. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 30, 2024

As I've written previously, every Democrat thinks their Sacred Agenda is far more important than any vestigial sense of duty they might feel toward the American people. There is no "American people" to them, just groups of favored constituents and despised enemies. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 30, 2024

Could he be more right?

America isn't really a legitimate nation under Dem ideology, which frees them of feeling any sense of responsibility to the country as a whole, or any weight of tradition that might interfere with their quest for power. They see not one nation under God, but the Balkans. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 30, 2024

One reason trashing American history, teaching kids that OF COURSE our country was stolen from its noble indigenous people by invading white Oppressors, is so important to the Left is that it delegitimizes the nation - which means they feel no sense of duty toward it. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 30, 2024

A few generations ago, you still had patriotic liberals, people of the Left who honestly thought they were doing the right thing for the country, but that's been over for a long time now. They've completely redefined "patriotism" to eliminate that sense of duty and tradition. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 30, 2024

There were some awkward signs of this transition along the way - Al Gore getting the national motto exactly backward, Obama prattling about "fundamentally transforming" a garbage nation into one he might feel proud of. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 30, 2024

We remember both of these.

Now the process is complete, and we have elected Democrat officials who proudly boast of seeing themselves as agents of a foreign state in public speeches, without fear of censure. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 30, 2024

We've notice this, too. And it's alarming.

The Democrat Party's open-borders stance explicitly recognizes foreign nationals as superior to American citizens. They have more rights and privileges than Americans do. They're exempted from rules the rest of us must follow. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 30, 2024

Almost every Democrat in office today would recoil from the notion that they have a duty to the American people that pre-empts their desire to import foreign nationals and shower them with benefits. They would condemn that idea as nativism, nationalism, xenophobia. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 30, 2024

It's a major problem when one of the major parties feels no sense of duty to the country and its people, especially when that Party has dominant control of bureaucracy, education, and media. They tend to do things like erase the national border and raid the Treasury. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 30, 2024

It's a major problem. A catastrophic one.

Meanwhile, backlash against the Democrats' loss of faith in America can push some people too far in the opposite direction. People despised by the Democrats sense something has gone badly wrong and respond with fear, the other great enemy of reason besides complacency. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 30, 2024

This is so true. And we see it playing out in the public sphere.

The Left has worked to systematically dismantle every mechanism for dissenting Americans to organize against it, or even discuss ideas that challenge Party orthodoxy. The lack of "legitimate" avenues for organization is frustrating, demoralizing, and above all, frightening. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 30, 2024

Very, very frightening.

Just about every degenerate twist of Big Government over the past few generations was designed to shield the Ruling Class from feeling any sense of duty or loyalty to the nation as a whole - to anything except what the country "could be," if their agenda is enacted. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 30, 2024

This was necessary to lay the groundwork for authoritarianism, a nation where the Ruling Class sees most of its subjects as criminals whose sins - greed, racism, sexism, transphobia - must be corrected by a punitive State. The warden and guards are not loyal to the inmates. /end — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 30, 2024

We may or may not be applauding loudly.

What a truth bomb.

They also seem to have lost any concern that their policies will have ballot box ramifications. That’s what concerns me. — PJ 🏴‍☠️ (@BannedOnSocial) January 30, 2024

This concerns us, too.

Sounds exactly like the Republican party. Hence, why I am voting third-party for the first time in my life. — GettingBy2024 (@1984IN2023) January 30, 2024

Your opinion may differ, but we know many people who feel this way.

That’s how I read the otherwise inexplicable polls showing that a solid majority of Democratic voters believe that America is on the right track. To them, the right track is the one headed toward the destruction of the United States. — Paul Graham (@PaulGraham11980) January 30, 2024

It's alarming how many people think this country is headed in the right direction.

It's not.

“The warden and guards are not loyal to the inmates.”



Not only that, they derive immoral delight in punishing those they have imprisoned.



The direct equivalent in Canada is Liberal/NDP junta. https://t.co/SQR7HEXRub — Raytional (@Raytional) January 30, 2024

They do have a delight in punishment, don't they?

They have blundered their way into a role as the “anti-American” political party. It seems to be popular with a lot of voters. https://t.co/sdhIGhZi1o — WinstonSmith (@BackporchBobcat) January 30, 2024

We wouldn't call it 'blundering', though.

Great thread and the real truth geared towards Democrats but actually is the truth for about 95% of our Politicians. They just don't care about us, if you pay attention and don't listen to the propaganda you hear on the news, you would realize it too. https://t.co/NhGuLIahN9 — RJM🇺🇲 (@BearDawgIV) January 30, 2024

We think people are. Hopefully soon enough to make a change.

Today's Democrat Party only represents Americans AS something other than American.



It can represent you as SOMALI (American) or QUEER (American) but never as simply American. https://t.co/BKo63o6nHc — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) January 30, 2024

Divide and conquer. That's the game plan.

***

