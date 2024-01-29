Slap on the Wrist? Former IRS Contractor Charles Littlejohn Gets Five Years in Leak of Tax Docs

Back in September, Twitchy reported on a former IRS consultant charged with leaking tax documents of wealthy Americans, including those of former President Trump and many others.

Today, that IRS consultant, Charles Littlejohn, was sentenced.

BREAKING: Former IRS contractor who leaked former President Trump’s tax records has been sentenced to 5 years in prison. https://t.co/dLG0KfJ2p6 — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 29, 2024

Five years, and a $5,000.

NBC News reports:

The former Internal Revenue Service contractor who leaked the tax records of former President Donald Trump to The New York Times as well as the tax records of billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk to ProPublica was sentenced Monday to five years in prison. Charles Littlejohn pleaded guilty in October, and prosecutors sought the statutory maximum of five years in federal prison, saying that he "abused his position by unlawfully disclosing thousands of Americans’ federal tax returns and other private financial information to multiple news organizations." Prosecutors said that Littlejohn "weaponized his access to unmasked taxpayer data to further his own personal, political agenda, believing that he was above the law."

Five years and $5,000 seems a little bit lenient, does it not?

Twitter/X was feeling the same thing:

Two tiered justice system. You help democrats you get a sweetheart deal by Biden’s corrupt DOJ — 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanFromPA) January 29, 2024

Sure feels that way.

But no one is above the law. Or something.

5 years in a federal prison for showing the world that unlike Hunter Biden, Trump pays his taxes 🤣🤣🤣

TDS is a B*tch — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) January 29, 2024

Really is a rake step, isn't it?

The hilarious part was that they leaked them and it ended up being a complete nothingburger..



jail for nothing..



That's what I call Karma. — Johnny Wishbone (@JWishbon3) January 29, 2024

And you know what they say about karma. It's a b***h.

He leaked THOUSANDS of people’s taxes. — NN (@NnPnemck) January 29, 2024

Thousands.

There were a lot of victims. Five years seems light.

It should have been 50 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) January 29, 2024

A sentiment others shared.

Others were more supportive of Littlejohn.

If I had my way, tax returns would be public. Why exactly are they anonymous? Unless you have something to hide, why do you care? — Gail Bills 🟧 (@abigailcolter51) January 29, 2024

'Unless you have something to hide, why do you care' is always the tell of a person who has no idea how justice works. Or privacy. Our income is no one's business. Nor is what we pay in taxes.

Biden should pardon. — Arthur (@ArthurBaitson) January 29, 2024

Of course someone is going to say that.

Biden probably would, too.

Biden should pardon him immediately and award the Presidential Medal of Honor. — Occam ♻️ 🌎🌈 ☮️🗽🇺🇸 (@chbaker1958) January 29, 2024

Are you serious right now?

Free this man 5yrs for that BS. C'mon Trump was hiding his returns for a reason because he's corrupt. With probably more than a dozen shell companies and shady accounts around the world to hide from the IRS. https://t.co/YrIXLkLJQy — Tomaz Gabriel (@TheRedPill333) January 29, 2024

'We can break the law if we don't like the target of our law breaking' is a heck of an argument. And one the Left wouldn't like if it was applied to them.

Anyway, back to sanity.

Guy who texted people from another stated during J6 got 22 years. https://t.co/ekl5Xxt022 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) January 29, 2024

22 years for texting. From another state.

Some actual prison time is a start, but as I noted in the fall, it was conspicuous that his involvement in a large number of separate leaks was charged in only a single count https://t.co/y3nDOd2h7Y https://t.co/dsGsmA6TRD — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 29, 2024

Yes, it was conspicuous.

Good. No one should be leaking any Americans tax records even if the person is a huge douche canoodle. #TrumpTaxReturns https://t.co/TghwPNNOcg — Independent Texan (@TX2005TX) January 29, 2024

No one's tax records should be leaked.

Lois Lerner, while getting her full pension, is laughing at this mope who is actually being held accountable. https://t.co/7CuVvjTwHZ — Seth Horwitz (@Seth_Horwitz) January 29, 2024

We haven't forgotten about Lerner, who is enjoying her full pension and not facing any accountability for her role in the IRS scandal.

Finally, in this one narrow instance, the rule of law applies to people breaking rules to get Trump at all costs, no matter how damaging to our system of government. https://t.co/kh3zOeckC4 — JusticeBrandt (@justicebrandt1) January 29, 2024

It's crumbs of justice, but we'll take it, we suppose.

***

