Denver to Limit Time Illegal Immigrants Can Stay in Shelters
Did They Forget 'The Wiz?': 'Wizard of Oz', 'It's a Wonderful Life' to...
KJP: There Are Different Definitions of What 'Actually Shutting Down the Border Looks...
Mark Cuban Admits to Violating Anti-Discrimination Law, Promptly Gets Owned by EEOC Commis...
But Death Panels Aren't Real: MN State Democrats Hold Hearings on Assisted Suicide...
She Has LOST It! LOL! Listen to What Nancy Pelosi YELLS at Protesters...
AOC Tries to One-Up Ilhan Omar, Demands Restoration of Funding to Hamas-Supporting UNRWA
KJP Spits on Fallen Service Members, Snoop Dogg Turns to Trump, and Ilhan...
William Shatner Calls Out Woke EU Harpies Trying to Censor Star Trek Opening...
And THERE It Is! James Woods OWNS the Libs by Sharing Image of...
Byron Donalds Calls Down the THUNDER on Biden and the Senate Dems' Southern...
HAAAA! Lefties DRAG Brianna Wu for Defending Nancy Pelosi Who Claimed Ceasefire Protesters...
Keith Olbermann, Who Himself Went to Private School, Says EFF Them Poor Kids...
Democrats Like This Gene Wu A-Hole LOVE to Threaten Us With the Govt.,...

Slap on the Wrist? Former IRS Contractor Charles Littlejohn Gets Five Years in Leak of Tax Docs

Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on January 29, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

Back in September, Twitchy reported on a former IRS consultant charged with leaking tax documents of wealthy Americans, including those of former President Trump and many others.

Advertisement

Today, that IRS consultant, Charles Littlejohn, was sentenced.

Five years, and a $5,000.

NBC News reports:

The former Internal Revenue Service contractor who leaked the tax records of former President Donald Trump to The New York Times as well as the tax records of billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk to ProPublica was sentenced Monday to five years in prison.

Charles Littlejohn pleaded guilty in October, and prosecutors sought the statutory maximum of five years in federal prison, saying that he "abused his position by unlawfully disclosing thousands of Americans’ federal tax returns and other private financial information to multiple news organizations." Prosecutors said that Littlejohn "weaponized his access to unmasked taxpayer data to further his own personal, political agenda, believing that he was above the law."

Five years and $5,000 seems a little bit lenient, does it not?

Twitter/X was feeling the same thing:

Recommended

Mark Cuban Admits to Violating Anti-Discrimination Law, Promptly Gets Owned by EEOC Commissioner (Update)
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Sure feels that way.

But no one is above the law. Or something.

Really is a rake step, isn't it?

And you know what they say about karma. It's a b***h.

Thousands. 

There were a lot of victims. Five years seems light.

A sentiment others shared.

Others were more supportive of Littlejohn.

'Unless you have something to hide, why do you care' is always the tell of a person who has no idea how justice works. Or privacy. Our income is no one's business. Nor is what we pay in taxes.

Of course someone is going to say that.

Advertisement

Biden probably would, too.

Are you serious right now?

'We can break the law if we don't like the target of our law breaking' is a heck of an argument. And one the Left wouldn't like if it was applied to them.

Anyway, back to sanity.

22 years for texting. From another state.

Yes, it was conspicuous.

Advertisement

No one's tax records should be leaked.

We haven't forgotten about Lerner, who is enjoying her full pension and not facing any accountability for her role in the IRS scandal.

It's crumbs of justice, but we'll take it, we suppose.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: IRS IRS SCANDAL LEAK LEAKS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mark Cuban Admits to Violating Anti-Discrimination Law, Promptly Gets Owned by EEOC Commissioner (Update)
Aaron Walker
Did They Forget 'The Wiz?': 'Wizard of Oz', 'It's a Wonderful Life' to Get 'Diverse' Reboots
Amy Curtis
She Has LOST It! LOL! Listen to What Nancy Pelosi YELLS at Protesters Outside of Her SF Home (Video)
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
KJP: There Are Different Definitions of What 'Actually Shutting Down the Border Looks Like'
Brett T.
And THERE It Is! James Woods OWNS the Libs by Sharing Image of the VERY 1st Liberal and ROFL (Pic)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mark Cuban Admits to Violating Anti-Discrimination Law, Promptly Gets Owned by EEOC Commissioner (Update) Aaron Walker
Advertisement