'You Mean Their LEGAL Names?': Ohio Candidates Face Ballot Trouble for Omitting 'Deadnames'

Transgender candidates for various political offices in Ohio are in a spot of trouble. Several of them are facing challenges, if not outright disqualification, for failing to list their 'deadnames' on their paperwork.

NBC News laments this development:

Several transgender candidates for state office in Ohio are facing challenges and even outright disqualification for omitting their former names from petition paperwork under a little-known state elections law, confronting a unique dilemma as they vie for office in increasing numbers in the face of anti-LBGTQ legislation. Three of the four transgender candidates hoping to win Democratic seats in the Republican-dominated Ohio House and Senate have either been challenged or disqualified for not putting their former name — also called a deadname — on circulating petitions to get on the ballot. But state law mandates that candidates list any name changes in the last five years, though it isn’t in the Secretary of State’s 33-page candidate requirement guide.

State law mandates listing any name changes in the last five years.

Here's some carification:

To be fair, apparently what was snagging them was a requirement that they list any name changes within the last five years. Frankly I think they should have to list every name change they ever had, but allegedly it’s not in some booklet made by the secretary of state. As if… — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) January 16, 2024

We'd be curious to see it, too, and this explains a lot. But the law is the law.

And a follow up:

I looked at the forms and I didn’t see any mentions of prior names. https://t.co/Lyd2M8l0lC



That is a screw up by the Secretary of State, then. But it doesn’t negate the candidates’ need to obey the law — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) January 17, 2024

That's the rules.

And we thought no one was above the law.

Deadnames? You mean their real names? — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) January 16, 2024

This is a common response.

You mean their ACTUAL names? — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) January 16, 2024

Yep.

Putting a false name on a nominating petition would be grounds for disqualification.



What's your point? — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) January 16, 2024

Their point is this is somehow unfair.

Because reasons.

Failed to transfix correct names. https://t.co/XDhfTC9mTi — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) January 16, 2024

Yes, they did. Any other candidate would be disqualified.

It's only fair.

"But state law mandates that candidates list any name changes in the last five years..." https://t.co/lLwSZLUDib — Kevin - Classical Liberal 🇺🇸 (@gov_fails) January 16, 2024

There you go. State. Law.

Then why isn't Nikki Haley going by Nimarata Haley.



This is BULLSHIP bigotry against trans people. https://t.co/Sn89TTiuRB — tellthetruth 🕯️🇺🇦🇺🇳🟧 (@9_tellthetruth) January 16, 2024

We bet she listed her legal name on the campaign paperwork. Because that's the issue here.

So sick of the activist media https://t.co/QllD82DDsK — Accountability Addict 💪💥💪 (@BeAccountable4u) January 16, 2024

So are we.

It’s their real name



There’s no such thing as a dead name https://t.co/vm8rfUaa4C — Funnybone (@FUNNYBONE8854) January 16, 2024

If they changed their name legally, fine. But they have to list their given name if the change happened in the last five years.

Dead names WTF how stupid have we become https://t.co/y0f5h85Qb2 — Orwells Warning 🇺🇸 DAY 1074 (@RTooled) January 16, 2024

Really, really stupid.

Peak clown world, indeed.

I bet. https://t.co/0nx4Jno4QC — John The Main Guy - Am Yisrael Chai (@JohnTheMainGuy1) January 16, 2024

So do we.

Good. If you can’t follow the simple instructions on the form, you have no business on the ballot… — Mark Thompson 🇺🇸 (@marktmt) January 16, 2024

If they won't follow these rules, what will the do with the laws?

The point is the activism.

These particular candidates are (D)ifferent because they're trans, and the laws shouldn't apply to him.

Unless you legally changed your name, you shouldn't be allowed to use your new name. You should be forced to use your "deadname". — Vis 🇺🇸 (@NamelessVisage) January 16, 2024

And you should have to list the name changes in the past five years. Per state law.

You mean they lied about their true identities to hide their past and to keep secrets from voters. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) January 16, 2024

Perhaps not, but it's certainly helpful to know who a candidate was if they changed their name for any reason.

Yes we live in a society. — Peanut (@peanutweet) January 16, 2024

We do. With rules. Rules we all have to abide by.