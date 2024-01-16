Palestinian Explains Why Cancer Hospital Was Fair Target for Hamas Sympathizers
Ugh: Mask Mandates Return at New Jersey National Park
'The Babylon Bee' Flies Close to the Sun As Trump and Vivek Cartoon...
President Joe Biden Called a Lid Shortly After 10 A.M.; Here's What He's...
Maybe Stop Robbing the Stores: Walgreens Closing Fourth Location in Boston
Antony Blinken Wants Government Workers to 'Feel Comfortable' Walking Off the Job
Biden Administration Will Take Action if Texas Does Not Stop Blocking Federal Agents
Rob Reiner Just Can't Help Finding Rakes With His Face Concerning Donald Trump
Joy Reid's Mic Cut During Her Anti-White, Anti-Christian RANT About Iowa to Announce...
People's Forum Director Looks Forward to When We 'Finally Deal That Final Blow...
Nate Silver Details How Deplatforming Trump Actually Made Him MORE Popular In Lefty-Sob-In...
Catturd's™ Hilarious Response to Nikki Hailey Regarding Her Iowa Caucus Results Proves She...
Nikki Haley Copes With Third Place by...Pretending That She Came in Second?
CNN Cuts Away From Trump’s ‘Anti-Immigrant Rhetoric’

'You Mean Their LEGAL Names?': Ohio Candidates Face Ballot Trouble for Omitting 'Deadnames'

Amy Curtis  |  9:30 PM on January 16, 2024

Transgender candidates for various political offices in Ohio are in a spot of trouble. Several of them are facing challenges, if not outright disqualification, for failing to list their 'deadnames' on their paperwork.

Advertisement

NBC News laments this development:

Several transgender candidates for state office in Ohio are facing challenges and even outright disqualification for omitting their former names from petition paperwork under a little-known state elections law, confronting a unique dilemma as they vie for office in increasing numbers in the face of anti-LBGTQ legislation.

Three of the four transgender candidates hoping to win Democratic seats in the Republican-dominated Ohio House and Senate have either been challenged or disqualified for not putting their former name — also called a deadname — on circulating petitions to get on the ballot. But state law mandates that candidates list any name changes in the last five years, though it isn’t in the Secretary of State’s 33-page candidate requirement guide.

State law mandates listing any name changes in the last five years.

Here's some carification:

Recommended

'The Babylon Bee' Flies Close to the Sun As Trump and Vivek Cartoon Gets Twitter Talking
justmindy
Advertisement

We'd be curious to see it, too, and this explains a lot. But the law is the law.

And a follow up:

That's the rules.

And we thought no one was above the law.

This is a common response.

Yep.

Their point is this is somehow unfair.

Because reasons.

Yes, they did. Any other candidate would be disqualified.

It's only fair.

There you go. State. Law.

Advertisement

We bet she listed her legal name on the campaign paperwork. Because that's the issue here.

So are we.

If they changed their name legally, fine. But they have to list their given name if the change happened in the last five years.

Really, really stupid.

Peak clown world, indeed.

So do we.

If they won't follow these rules, what will the do with the laws?

The point is the activism.

These particular candidates are (D)ifferent because they're trans, and the laws shouldn't apply to him.

Advertisement

And you should have to list the name changes in the past five years. Per state law.

Perhaps not, but it's certainly helpful to know who a candidate was if they changed their name for any reason.

We do. With rules. Rules we all have to abide by.

Tags: OHIO POLITICAL TRANS TRANS WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'The Babylon Bee' Flies Close to the Sun As Trump and Vivek Cartoon Gets Twitter Talking
justmindy
Palestinian Explains Why Cancer Hospital Was Fair Target for Hamas Sympathizers
Brett T.
President Joe Biden Called a Lid Shortly After 10 A.M.; Here's What He's Been Up To
Brett T.
Maybe Stop Robbing the Stores: Walgreens Closing Fourth Location in Boston
Amy Curtis
Ugh: Mask Mandates Return at New Jersey National Park
Amy Curtis
Joy Reid's Mic Cut During Her Anti-White, Anti-Christian RANT About Iowa to Announce Trump's Win and LOL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'The Babylon Bee' Flies Close to the Sun As Trump and Vivek Cartoon Gets Twitter Talking justmindy
Advertisement