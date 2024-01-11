NY Post Gets Shamed for Publishing Allegations Against Late Matthew Perry

A Billion in Military Hardware Is Unaccounted for in Ukraine
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on January 11, 2024
Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File

Remember when Kobe Bryant died tragically in January 2020, and a WaPo journalist immediately published a piece about his rape allegations? She was suspended for it, and rightly so.

When someone dies, with very limited exceptions, it's frowned upon to speak ill of the dead. They're not here to defend themselves, for starters, and it hurts the loved ones they left behind.

So when The New York Post decided to publish a piece about the late Matthew Perry, alleging he threw a coffee table at his ex-fiance, people were mad.

They write:

Cruel Matthew Perry is being accused of physically assaulting multiple women— including his ex-fiancée Molly Hurwitz — in a bombshell article.

While Hurwitz, 32, declined to comment when contacted by The Post Wednesday, sources close to the late “Friends” star told the Daily Mail that Perry “threw a coffee table” at Hurwitz in 2021 when she confronted him about cheating.

Perry and Hurwitz started dating in 2018 and publicly called off their engagement in mid-2021, but a source claims Hurwitz ended things in February after the pair fought on Valentine’s Day.

Ugh.

Amen.

Interesting, indeed.

That's all they're doing.

No, it's not cool. There are at least two sides to every story, and now that one side is gone, it's unfair to run something like this.

Yes it is.

Please stop.

Yeah, surprised they waited this long.

Apparently, they don't care.

You really don't despise them enough.

Sometimes, that's all they do.

Stay classy, indeed.

Yeah, lots of people aren't buying this.

Plenty of time between 2021 and 2023 to talk about it, and they didn't.

This. It means this.

Might we recommend stamp collecting or crochet?

His ex-fiance did not comment for the story, apparently, but the 'me too' movement showed how awful some women can be.

Pretty much this.

This is dark humor, but we chuckled. Sometimes it's all you can do.

***

