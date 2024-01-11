NY Post Gets Shamed for Publishing Allegations Against Late Matthew Perry

Remember when Kobe Bryant died tragically in January 2020, and a WaPo journalist immediately published a piece about his rape allegations? She was suspended for it, and rightly so.

When someone dies, with very limited exceptions, it's frowned upon to speak ill of the dead. They're not here to defend themselves, for starters, and it hurts the loved ones they left behind.

So when The New York Post decided to publish a piece about the late Matthew Perry, alleging he threw a coffee table at his ex-fiance, people were mad.

Matthew Perry allegedly ‘threw a coffee table’ at ex-fiancée Molly Hurwitz, assaulted multiple women: report https://t.co/42Pvdb731Z pic.twitter.com/LBJ9m3qJN2 — New York Post (@nypost) January 10, 2024

They write:

Cruel Matthew Perry is being accused of physically assaulting multiple women— including his ex-fiancée Molly Hurwitz — in a bombshell article. While Hurwitz, 32, declined to comment when contacted by The Post Wednesday, sources close to the late “Friends” star told the Daily Mail that Perry “threw a coffee table” at Hurwitz in 2021 when she confronted him about cheating. Perry and Hurwitz started dating in 2018 and publicly called off their engagement in mid-2021, but a source claims Hurwitz ended things in February after the pair fought on Valentine’s Day.

Ugh.

Allegedly

Now leave the dead man alone — June (@junebotprolly) January 11, 2024

Amen.

Interesting that the whole me too thing happened and this never came up, but now that he isn't here to defend himself... — Chow (@ChowRabbit) January 11, 2024

Interesting, indeed.

So people going after people after they died. — Davis Tyner™ ︻╦╤─ (@FUGuys_) January 11, 2024

That's all they're doing.

Not cool running these tabloid hits about someone who can’t defend himself. — Agent X (@MI_Agent_X) January 10, 2024

No, it's not cool. There are at least two sides to every story, and now that one side is gone, it's unfair to run something like this.

This is gross. — CanLen 🕙 (@CandiceLen) January 10, 2024

Yes it is.

Stop! Just Stop! The man is dead. Leave him alone. — Gadea (@Gadea) January 11, 2024

Please stop.

74 days. Longer than I expected. At least the let his body cool off. https://t.co/1X1zBaJpja — Brandon Hannibal Donkey (@BrandonDonkey2) January 11, 2024

Yeah, surprised they waited this long.

Apparently, they don't care.

You really don't despise them enough.

A little over two months after his death, and, of course, the media including @nypost needs to start attacking the guy's character. Salacious and nasty. #matthewperry https://t.co/TWzK10UsAJ — John Huddy (@JohnHuddyTV) January 11, 2024

Sometimes, that's all they do.

Guy died what 3months ago? Let's write a hit piece. Stay classy https://t.co/6B2UONYg3y — AJ Fiore (@juice33nyc) January 11, 2024

Stay classy, indeed.

And I immediately don’t believe you. You waited until he was dead to do this, so screw off. https://t.co/h89yqsXaCS — Nathanstein (@nhc1993) January 11, 2024

Yeah, lots of people aren't buying this.

They shoukd have said so before. The guy's dead now....just drop it. https://t.co/pwAzoEJoHT — Rich (@KCL80) January 11, 2024

Plenty of time between 2021 and 2023 to talk about it, and they didn't.

Siri: What does "dancing on one's grave" mean? https://t.co/MvtyAV9HsA — Cable News Makes You Stupid (@Have_thatgoing4) January 11, 2024

This. It means this.

HES DEAD yall need to find hobbies. https://t.co/mY1Z7ShGxg — Victoria 🌻✨ (@VicXIIIHow) January 11, 2024

Might we recommend stamp collecting or crochet?

When the man is not alive to defend himself,making such accusations by women and with the support of the movement(ME TOO), shows how low women have come,and they use any way to gain points and these days, playing the role of the victim has become a source of income for women. https://t.co/BkycB7W294 — Arezoo (@Arezoo1900) January 11, 2024

His ex-fiance did not comment for the story, apparently, but the 'me too' movement showed how awful some women can be.

Pretty much this.

With these allegations, Matt Perry will never be able to work again. https://t.co/78cNcUpXm8 — William Jennings Bryan (@realWJBryan) January 11, 2024

This is dark humor, but we chuckled. Sometimes it's all you can do.

***

