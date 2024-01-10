We're Women Again! CBS News Celebrates All-Women St. Paul City Council, Twitter Has Thoughts

Yesterday evening, CBS Evening News celebrated St. Paul, MN and its new all-women city council, very excited to note six of the seven members are 'women of color' and all are under the age of 40.

St. Paul, Minnesota, witnessed a historic moment when it welcomed its new city council composed entirely of women. Among the seven council members, six are women of color and all are under the age of 40. pic.twitter.com/WWFKFmJ5vq — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 10, 2024

Guess we get to test the theory that if women ran things, there'd be peace and calm and prosperity.

What's the over/under on the first big fight between the council members? We give it until Valentine's Day.

But isn't it interesting how the Left -- who insists they can't define what a woman is -- now knows exactly what a woman is when they can crow about St. Paul's city council.

Are they competent though? That is what matters, right? — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) January 10, 2024

Oh, our sweet summer child, competency doesn't matter. Checking boxes matters.

I don’t think people there will learn their lesson even after it collapses. — 𝙼𝚁. 𝙻𝙴𝙰𝙳𝚂𝙻𝙸𝙽𝙶𝙴𝚁 (@Lead_Flinger) January 10, 2024

That'll be blamed on sexism and the patriarchy. Or something.

Now that we know their color, sex, and age, can we discuss their qualifications? — Rivera for Schools (@rivera4schools) January 10, 2024

No. Now don't ask questions.

Shame their political representation is so monolithic. Hopefully they can achieve some diversity.



The goal is to have a variety of voices, right? — matt dooley (@mdooley) January 10, 2024

But six women of color! That's all the diversity you need!

So when rampant violence happens are they still going to blame inanimate objects or the elephants in the room?#BreakingUSA #gunsense🙄 https://t.co/kqqA1kBCHf — Freedom isn’t free 🏴🇺🇸 (@RedFizo1) January 10, 2024

Oh, they'll blame the inanimate objects.

The St. Paul Cisterhood. — dbetzel_phd (@dbetzel) January 10, 2024

We chuckled.

First order of business: St. Paul will now be named St. Karen. — BigChubby6 (@Live_Free_orDie) January 10, 2024

Motion seconded.

St Paul next month pic.twitter.com/LEFXGWX5Eq — The Great and Unmatched Tim Carney (@TimCarneySTL) January 10, 2024

Probably.

St. Paul is about to break up with Minneapolis, date Duluth then beg Minneapolis to get back together in a drunken late night text all while never at a single time choosing a place to eat https://t.co/HACoPwT1Oq — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) January 10, 2024

Pretty much.

St. Paul is about to outlaw curbs. https://t.co/3thcNZRzCN — Hooch (@CompanyHooch) January 10, 2024

We laughed. Hard.

I guess a lack of diversity is good now. https://t.co/Sc6aBGR5lP — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 10, 2024

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Huh. That doesn't seem very diverse, equitable, OR inclusive.



Weird.



If you live in St. Paul, now might be a great time to not do that anymore. https://t.co/q3XbvFjolb — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) January 10, 2024

Might be a good time to look elsewhere.

This is going to go as well as when Springfield had all the geniuses running the town. https://t.co/LdQpdndzN1 pic.twitter.com/GecX1POfUF — Morgan Rhinegelt (@rhinegelt) January 10, 2024

The Simpsons was psychic.

Bookmark this video for when St. Paul is a crime ridden, pile of rubble in a year or so.



It's already been terrible after the George Floyd riots. https://t.co/3KvNoebZt2 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 10, 2024

But women are so much better at governing than men!

I want a Hard Knocks style documentary about this. These should be mic’d up at all times, cameras following everywhere. https://t.co/mbjsxmW1Mf — Controversial Gorilla (@Sunni_Labeouf) January 10, 2024

This is prime time viewing, for sure.

that’s not a city council, that’s a coven https://t.co/sktB8E22dl — Dr. Ben Braddock (@GraduatedBen) January 10, 2024

He said it, not us.

Can't wait for the followup story about how well it's going https://t.co/okOUtRNrE1 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 10, 2024

Neither can we.

We'll make the popcorn.

Godspeed, indeed.

Not very reflective of the population… https://t.co/cfLDiaUHK5 — T (@tmarsh8364) January 10, 2024

Somehow, their rules never apply to them.

Weird, huh?

Let's hope there isn't a spider. https://t.co/oCICLWTciL — Tim Hicks (@UnchartedFather) January 10, 2024

Who will help them if there is?

The first time that their cycles all sync will mean the complete destruction of the city… https://t.co/xA2BwInPBe — Vincent Charles: Savant Bon Vivant/Wine Sifu (@YesThatVCharles) January 10, 2024

Highly likely.

Look, we hope things go smoothly. But when your criteria is someone's race and gender and not their qualifications or competency, things go off the rails. Quickly and severely. Take a gander at our Vice President, for example.

***

