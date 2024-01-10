Ohio House Votes to Override Gov. Mike DeWine's Veto of 'Anti-Trans Legislation'
Welcome to Trudeau's Canada: Here's Why a Journalist Was Arrested

We're Women Again! CBS News Celebrates All-Women St. Paul City Council, Twitter Has Thoughts

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on January 10, 2024
Twitter

Yesterday evening, CBS Evening News celebrated St. Paul, MN and its new all-women city council, very excited to note six of the seven members are 'women of color' and all are under the age of 40.

Guess we get to test the theory that if women ran things, there'd be peace and calm and prosperity. 

What's the over/under on the first big fight between the council members? We give it until Valentine's Day.

But isn't it interesting how the Left -- who insists they can't define what a woman is -- now knows exactly what a woman is when they can crow about St. Paul's city council.

Oh, our sweet summer child, competency doesn't matter. Checking boxes matters.

That'll be blamed on sexism and the patriarchy. Or something.

No. Now don't ask questions.

Grateful Calvin
But six women of color! That's all the diversity you need!

Oh, they'll blame the inanimate objects.

We chuckled.

Motion seconded.

Probably. 

Pretty much.

We laughed. Hard.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Might be a good time to look elsewhere.

The Simpsons was psychic.

But women are so much better at governing than men!

This is prime time viewing, for sure.

He said it, not us.

Neither can we. 

We'll make the popcorn.

Godspeed, indeed.

Somehow, their rules never apply to them.

Weird, huh?

Who will help them if there is?

Highly likely.

Look, we hope things go smoothly. But when your criteria is someone's race and gender and not their qualifications or competency, things go off the rails. Quickly and severely. Take a gander at our Vice President, for example.

***

