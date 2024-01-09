The Final Frontier: Navajo Object to Plans to Leave Remains of Washington, Others on 'Sacred' Moon

AP Describes Ray Epps as ‘Target of Conspiracy Theories,’ Politico Says He Was...
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on January 09, 2024
ISRO via AP

A few days ago, the Texas-based company Celestis announced plans to release into deep space the remains of 330 people, including George Washington and Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry. They called this a 'permanent memorial', and the plan is to drop 62 canisters with remains on the moon. 

Advertisement

Now there's a problem. The Navajo Nation is objecting to the plan, saying the moon is a 'sacred' space and that leaving human remains on the moon would turn it into a 'waste site.'

More from The New York Post:

The Navajo Nation is trying to ground the first commercial burials in space, insisting that the plan to memorialize humans on the moon will turn a place sacred to native religions into a “waste site.”

The Biden administration stepped in Friday to defuse the brewing star war, CNN reported, calling a hasty White House meeting ahead of the scheduled Monday launch of a rocket set to send the remains of George Washington, John F. Kennedy, and a constellation of “Star Trek” idols into space.

“The moon holds a sacred place in Navajo cosmology,” said Navajo president Buu Nygren.

“The suggestion of transforming it into a resting place for human remains is deeply disturbing and unacceptable to our people.”

Now the White House is 'scrambling' in light of this objection.

Advertisement

This seems to be a shared thought on Twitter/X:

Many religions -- including Catholicism -- use the moon. The moon cycle is what determines when Easter falls, the first Sunday after the full moon that occurs on or after the spring equinox. This is why the date of Easter changes from year to year.

Huh. You learn something new every day.

This made us chuckle.

Thanks for sharing, we guess.

This would be an interesting thought experiment, no?

Stolen land, indeed.

Advertisement

Yeah, it kind of is.

Harsh, but fair.

Isn't it? What a time to be alive.

Truth is stranger than fiction, for sure.

But it does read like a Babylon Bee headline.

We'll see what happens, and update you once we know.

***

