The Final Frontier: Navajo Object to Plans to Leave Remains of Washington, Others on 'Sacred' Moon

A few days ago, the Texas-based company Celestis announced plans to release into deep space the remains of 330 people, including George Washington and Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry. They called this a 'permanent memorial', and the plan is to drop 62 canisters with remains on the moon.

Now there's a problem. The Navajo Nation is objecting to the plan, saying the moon is a 'sacred' space and that leaving human remains on the moon would turn it into a 'waste site.'

White House scrambles as Navajo Nation protests transport of George Washington, JFK and other remains to ‘sacred’ moon https://t.co/9XAjkrdkAn pic.twitter.com/fRp0xRYrxI — New York Post (@nypost) January 6, 2024

The Navajo Nation is trying to ground the first commercial burials in space, insisting that the plan to memorialize humans on the moon will turn a place sacred to native religions into a “waste site.” The Biden administration stepped in Friday to defuse the brewing star war, CNN reported, calling a hasty White House meeting ahead of the scheduled Monday launch of a rocket set to send the remains of George Washington, John F. Kennedy, and a constellation of “Star Trek” idols into space. “The moon holds a sacred place in Navajo cosmology,” said Navajo president Buu Nygren. “The suggestion of transforming it into a resting place for human remains is deeply disturbing and unacceptable to our people.”

Now the White House is 'scrambling' in light of this objection.

The Moon doesn't belong to Navajo Nation. — Ramón Díaz (@theramondiaz) January 6, 2024

Too bad. So sad. As if a Navajo owns the moon. — Musket (@Aesopsons) January 6, 2024

Many religions -- including Catholicism -- use the moon. The moon cycle is what determines when Easter falls, the first Sunday after the full moon that occurs on or after the spring equinox. This is why the date of Easter changes from year to year.

Too late the our Maori in NZ have already claimed the moon as their own as they believe that they visited it prior to Armstrong🤷🏻‍♂️ — Nick AlldaG (@nick_alldag) January 6, 2024

That’s true Navajo Nation owns the Moon, and I own the Sun so you’re all welcome. — Dean (@therealconde) January 6, 2024

I'm sure they wouldn't have a problem if George Floyd's remains were dumped on the moon. — Anthony Marchesano (@_Spasmolytic_) January 6, 2024

Native Americans think they own the moon?



Stolen land!@JohnTheMainGuy1 https://t.co/WHYCEDiwt9 — Dusty (@dustopian) January 6, 2024

I’m sorry but it’s completely ridiculous to claim ownership of the moon https://t.co/FHG1PbtZKd — caleb salvatore (@calebisntfunny) January 6, 2024

Tell them to sit down or you'll take the casino licenses away. Problem solved. https://t.co/U0uqomTABw — John The Main Guy - Am Yisrael Chai (@JohnTheMainGuy1) January 6, 2024

Whelp, this is surreal https://t.co/DO1QmcyV2b — Louise Bartels (@BartelsBartels5) January 6, 2024

I swear I thought this was a @TheBabylonBee headline https://t.co/FQzbmixwLF — Username (@stupidfaxnshit) January 6, 2024

