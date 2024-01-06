How the Mighty Have Fallen: Washington Post Is on Its Way to Collapse

Well, isn't this something? The Washington Post -- you know, 'democracy dies in darkness' and all that -- is not doing well. In fact, it's on the brink of collapse.

The Washington Post Is in Full-Scale Collapsehttps://t.co/XZtEBa5I53 — RedState (@RedState) January 6, 2024

From RedState:

Is The Washington Post in full-scale collapse? A recent look at the numbers provides a fairly convincing answer to that question. According to the report, not only is the Post losing $100 million a year, but it lost over half of its online engagement by the end of 2023. The signs were already there by mid-year, and the worst has come to pass. Having a billionaire sugar daddy has helped mask some of the issues plaguing the Post, but the tide can only be held back so long. To lose over 50 percent of its online viewership is catastrophic for an outlet with such high overhead costs. Subscriber numbers have also nosedived throughout the Biden administration.

Ouch.

The Washington Post Is in Full-Scale Collapse https://t.co/EX0oJS8NTC — streiff (@streiffredstate) January 6, 2024

It's bad.

We're going to fire all of our writers and replace them with AI.



AI writes better articles, performs its own grammar and spelling checks, and doesn't eat hard boiled eggs for breakfast then spend the afternoon crop-dusting the bullpen. — The **shi**t** Post-Killing Democracy In Darkness (@dying_democracy) January 6, 2024

Sounds like a plan.

I won’t be happy until it’s a free city weekly with dicey ads in the back pages. — Horrors Greeley’s Airtight Garage (@HorrorsGreeley) January 6, 2024

It's heading that way, it seems.

Democracy may die in darkness, but WAPO lies in the light. We've seen their lies, that's why they die. — Dandiego (@DandiegoNY) January 6, 2024

And that's why they're dying: we all see the bias and the lies.

There are a lot of critics of @elonmusk who keep positing that Twitter/X is collapsing, but engagement is *up* here. There isn't much commentary on Bezos' destruction of WaPo. I wonder why.*



(*- No, I don't.) https://t.co/pC2qbcOOUU — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) January 6, 2024

No, we don't wonder either.

Yay!!! I hope everyone involved has a slightly less than comfortable rest of their lives and nobody ever lets them near a keyboard again. https://t.co/DBq2XxMcCF — Me (@Me3535429145181) January 6, 2024

They'll land in other media outlets, we're sure.

Shame, indeed.

Wow. The paper of Woodward and Bernstein is in a death spiral.



The Washington Post Is in Full-Scale Collapse https://t.co/UH0jGa2k3e — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) January 6, 2024

It's a shame how far the media has fallen.

The Washington Post is in serious trouble, losing millions and losing online engagement. Despite having a billionaire owner, it is sinking due to a lack of valuable content and ethical issues. The toxic culture and radical agenda of the publication make… https://t.co/1Xw9S2mGim — The America One News (@am1_news) January 6, 2024

The content and the bias are the issue.

The Washington Post Is in Full-Scale Collapse – RedState https://t.co/myArgBF77K far-left activists are more than happy to run a publication into the ground pursuing their political wants. The culture at the Post is so toxic and entitled at this point that it would take a… — 🇺🇸 JimAaron 🇺🇸 (@ArOkTxNm1) January 6, 2024

The Left will collapse any institution they get their hands on to advance their political agenda. Look at Harvard and other colleges, for example. They're like locusts.

Washington Post Is in Full-Scale Collapse



No wonder w/ staff like Jennifer Rubin & Taylor Lorenz. @washingtonpost has become a joke to rational thinkers-@JeffBezos has proven himself to be a poor leader w/ his stewardship of this once storied paper!



https://t.co/MwkzjwQLWM — Texas Twang (@TexasTwangUSA) January 6, 2024

A serious, hard news media outlet could succeed these days if it presented news factually and without bias.

That's all it takes.

1/2 The @WashingtonPost Is in Full-Scale Collapse



As to the reasons behind this precipitous fall, I think they are fairly obvious. Nothing the Post produces is worthwhile. Their columnists are boring parrots who all say the same thing,... https://t.co/SfEggKBBLw — Oregon’s COVID Disaster (@OregonCovid) January 6, 2024

2/2 ...levying the same boring attacks they were levying nearly a decade ago. Even a died-in-the-wool liberal can only take so many @JRubinBlogger columns claiming the end is nigh for the nation because Republicans get to vote. — Oregon’s COVID Disaster (@OregonCovid) January 6, 2024

All of this. All of it.

Short, sweet, and to the point.

***

