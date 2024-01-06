SERIOUSLY!? This Was the State of the Nation's Defense for the Last Few...
Shocker: AP Admits Headline About Claudine Gay's Plagiarism Did Not Meet Standards
Looks Like the WH Found a Way to Solve the Problem of Biden...
'Day Late and a Dollar Short': NO ONE Is Happy With OH Gov....
Attn. Community Notes! Dem Rep Shares Harrowing Tale of Survival at the Capitol...
'Nekkid as a Jaybird': Alabama Man Arrested After Cannonball Into Bass Pro Shop...
Barbra Streisand and Joy Behar Help Explain How Biden Still Has ANY Support...
Turns Out There Was SOME Dem Truth at Biden's Speech (Just Not From...
'We Wonder Why??': Merrick Garland's Latest Dire Warning Falls on Deaf Ears
AMAZING! Biden's J6 Speech Was 'Another Babylon Bee Prophecy Fulfilled'
Harvard's Snooty Snobs SLAMMED for Denigrating Chris Rufo's Degree
Wayne LaPierre's Recent Announcement Brings Rare Moment of Unity to Both the Right...
BREAKING: The Supreme Court Decides Whether To Take Trump's 'Disqualification' Appeal (and...
Rob Reiner Wants to Remind Americans (Again) that Trump Will Destroy Democracy

How the Mighty Have Fallen: Washington Post Is on Its Way to Collapse

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on January 06, 2024

Well, isn't this something? The Washington Post -- you know, 'democracy dies in darkness' and all that -- is not doing well. In fact, it's on the brink of collapse.

Advertisement

From RedState:

Is The Washington Post in full-scale collapse? A recent look at the numbers provides a fairly convincing answer to that question. 

According to the report, not only is the Post losing $100 million a year, but it lost over half of its online engagement by the end of 2023. The signs were already there by mid-year, and the worst has come to pass. 

Having a billionaire sugar daddy has helped mask some of the issues plaguing the Post, but the tide can only be held back so long. To lose over 50 percent of its online viewership is catastrophic for an outlet with such high overhead costs. Subscriber numbers have also nosedived throughout the Biden administration.

Ouch.

It's bad.

Sounds like a plan.

Recommended

SERIOUSLY!? This Was the State of the Nation's Defense for the Last Few Days
Doug P.
Advertisement

It's heading that way, it seems.

And that's why they're dying: we all see the bias and the lies.

No, we don't wonder either.

They'll land in other media outlets, we're sure.

Shame, indeed.

It's a shame how far the media has fallen.

Advertisement

The content and the bias are the issue.

The Left will collapse any institution they get their hands on to advance their political agenda. Look at Harvard and other colleges, for example. They're like locusts.

A serious, hard news media outlet could succeed these days if it presented news factually and without bias.

Advertisement

That's all it takes.

All of this. All of it.

Short, sweet, and to the point.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: JEFF BEZOS MEDIA WASHINGTON POST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SERIOUSLY!? This Was the State of the Nation's Defense for the Last Few Days
Doug P.
Looks Like the WH Found a Way to Solve the Problem of Biden Getting Lost Trying to Leave a Stage
Doug P.
Shocker: AP Admits Headline About Claudine Gay's Plagiarism Did Not Meet Standards
Amy Curtis
Harvard's Snooty Snobs SLAMMED for Denigrating Chris Rufo's Degree
FuzzyChimp
Attn. Community Notes! Dem Rep Shares Harrowing Tale of Survival at the Capitol on Jan. 6
Doug P.
'Day Late and a Dollar Short': NO ONE Is Happy With OH Gov. DeWine's New EO on 'Gender-Affirming Care'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
SERIOUSLY!? This Was the State of the Nation's Defense for the Last Few Days Doug P.
Advertisement