Looks Like the WH Found a Way to Solve the Problem of Biden...
'Day Late and a Dollar Short': NO ONE Is Happy With OH Gov....
Attn. Community Notes! Dem Rep Shares Harrowing Tale of Survival at the Capitol...
'Nekkid as a Jaybird': Alabama Man Arrested After Cannonball Into Bass Pro Shop...
Barbra Streisand and Joy Behar Help Explain How Biden Still Has ANY Support...
Turns Out There Was SOME Dem Truth at Biden's Speech (Just Not From...
'We Wonder Why??': Merrick Garland's Latest Dire Warning Falls on Deaf Ears
AMAZING! Biden's J6 Speech Was 'Another Babylon Bee Prophecy Fulfilled'
Harvard's Snooty Snobs SLAMMED for Denigrating Chris Rufo's Degree
Wayne LaPierre's Recent Announcement Brings Rare Moment of Unity to Both the Right...
BREAKING: The Supreme Court Decides Whether To Take Trump's 'Disqualification' Appeal (and...
Rob Reiner Wants to Remind Americans (Again) that Trump Will Destroy Democracy
The Real Joe Biden. Crowd Breaks into Applause as Biden Boasts J6ers Collectively...
Libs of Tik Tok Showing Yet Again Why America's Current Course is No...

Shocker: AP Admits Headline About Claudine Gay's Plagiarism Did Not Meet Standards

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on January 06, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

We've talked about the AP's abysmal headline on conservatives 'weaponizing' plagiarism, and their subsequent editing of the headline (they also got a Community Note, so they were really batting a thousand there).

Advertisement

Now -- in news that's both surprising and not -- the AP admits that headline didn't meet their 'standards.'

Surprising they admitted it (and that they have standards), and not surprising, because it was that bad.

Fox News reports:

The Associated Press updated a headline on Wednesday that deemed plagiarism a "new conservative weapon," following widespread backlash to the post on X, admitting the story did not meet the outlet's standards.

"The story doesn’t meet our standards," Lauren Easton, the VP of AP Corporate Communications, told Fox News Digital. She said they were in the process of updating the headline.

The AP's original headline read, "Harvard president’s resignation highlights new conservative weapon against colleges: plagiarism," which was widely mocked on social media, after Harvard President Claudine Gay announced she would be resigning from the position on Tuesday. 

No kidding, it didn't meet 'standards.' 

Exactly. What standards besides 'lie about conservatives'?

Recommended

Looks Like the WH Found a Way to Solve the Problem of Biden Getting Lost Trying to Leave a Stage
Doug P.
Advertisement

And that's why they did what they did, and the only reason they did what they did: they got caught.

'Republicans pounce' and all that.

(D)epends on who is doing it.

So has most of the media, alas.

Because they wanted to run the inflammatory headline.

No, it's worse than that: a few editors read it, approved it, and let it get published.

Because they have biases.

They're off to a great start, aren't they?

Advertisement

Friendly reminder that trust in media is at an all-time low.

AP doesn't help at all.

So did a lot of other people.

Our faces, too.

The AP -- like the rest of the media -- wanted to blame the witnesses to Gay's plagiarism for daring to notice, rather than holding Gay accountable. For them, the story is never the actual story, but the right's reaction to it. Out of that was the 'weaponizing plagiarism' headline born.

And then they changed it when called out for their absurdity.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: AP PLAGIARISM CLAUDINE GAY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Looks Like the WH Found a Way to Solve the Problem of Biden Getting Lost Trying to Leave a Stage
Doug P.
Attn. Community Notes! Dem Rep Shares Harrowing Tale of Survival at the Capitol on Jan. 6
Doug P.
Harvard's Snooty Snobs SLAMMED for Denigrating Chris Rufo's Degree
FuzzyChimp
'Day Late and a Dollar Short': NO ONE Is Happy With OH Gov. DeWine's New EO on 'Gender-Affirming Care'
Amy Curtis
'Nekkid as a Jaybird': Alabama Man Arrested After Cannonball Into Bass Pro Shop Aquarium
Laura W.
'We Wonder Why??': Merrick Garland's Latest Dire Warning Falls on Deaf Ears
Laura W.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Looks Like the WH Found a Way to Solve the Problem of Biden Getting Lost Trying to Leave a Stage Doug P.
Advertisement