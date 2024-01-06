Shocker: AP Admits Headline About Claudine Gay's Plagiarism Did Not Meet Standards

We've talked about the AP's abysmal headline on conservatives 'weaponizing' plagiarism, and their subsequent editing of the headline (they also got a Community Note, so they were really batting a thousand there).

Now -- in news that's both surprising and not -- the AP admits that headline didn't meet their 'standards.'

AP admits widely panned story on Harvard plagiarism didn't meet standards https://t.co/ntIlIggxLd — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 3, 2024

Surprising they admitted it (and that they have standards), and not surprising, because it was that bad.

Fox News reports:

The Associated Press updated a headline on Wednesday that deemed plagiarism a "new conservative weapon," following widespread backlash to the post on X, admitting the story did not meet the outlet's standards. "The story doesn’t meet our standards," Lauren Easton, the VP of AP Corporate Communications, told Fox News Digital. She said they were in the process of updating the headline. The AP's original headline read, "Harvard president’s resignation highlights new conservative weapon against colleges: plagiarism," which was widely mocked on social media, after Harvard President Claudine Gay announced she would be resigning from the position on Tuesday.

No kidding, it didn't meet 'standards.'

What standards? Lmao — Thrilla the Gorilla (@ThrillaRilla369) January 3, 2024

Exactly. What standards besides 'lie about conservatives'?

That’s because they got caught and called out! — Stephen 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@sjh10975) January 3, 2024

And that's why they did what they did, and the only reason they did what they did: they got caught.

'Republicans pounce' and all that.

So, leftist news media are okay with plagiarism. — Perry Passu (@PerryPassu1986) January 3, 2024

(D)epends on who is doing it.

AP used to be a highly credible news source from around the world. Unfortunately,i it has simply become a biased source of political commentary. — Phil Kessack (@dilligas77) January 3, 2024

So has most of the media, alas.

Why did it go out in the first place? — Dan Murray (@echobay56) January 3, 2024

Because they wanted to run the inflammatory headline.

How many editors do you think read it? The correct answer is zero. — The__Zuska (@The__Zuska) January 3, 2024

No, it's worse than that: a few editors read it, approved it, and let it get published.

Why can't these "journalists" and their editors control their emotions enough to put out a sensible headline? — tank0968 (@dogsabout102) January 3, 2024

Because they have biases.

Reeeeeeally!? We’re not even four days into January 2024, and we get what can possibly turn out to be the biggest understatement of the entire year! https://t.co/OTZ7VfCOgO pic.twitter.com/Rus5X9zOey — lylsvt🇺🇸🚀 (@lylsvt) January 3, 2024

They're off to a great start, aren't they?

They are not a credible news source anymore. — Nessie (@glassceiling6) January 3, 2024

Friendly reminder that trust in media is at an all-time low.

AP doesn't help at all.

I lost faith in the AP as unbiased news many years ago. https://t.co/1hQXGgRKJX — Kim Nordstrom (@NordskiAZ) January 3, 2024

So did a lot of other people.

Our faces, too.

The AP -- like the rest of the media -- wanted to blame the witnesses to Gay's plagiarism for daring to notice, rather than holding Gay accountable. For them, the story is never the actual story, but the right's reaction to it. Out of that was the 'weaponizing plagiarism' headline born.

And then they changed it when called out for their absurdity.

