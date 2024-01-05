How's YOUR Stock Portfolio Doing? We're Guessing Not As Good As Nancy Pelosi's 65 Percent Gain

Nancy Pelosi had a very good 2023, stock market wise.

The former Speaker of the House and sitting Congresswoman from San Francisco saw 65 percent return on her stock portfolio in 2023.

Nancy Pelosi’s 2023 trading gains top 65%, boosted by stock options: report https://t.co/ZhjtBybfWi pic.twitter.com/JKzgsvYpVE — New York Post (@nypost) January 4, 2024

The New York Post reports:

Nancy Pelosi’s investment portfolio is once again among the top performers on Capitol Hill – and lately she has gotten a major boost from a controversial use of stock options, according to government disclosures. The 83-year-old, former House speaker – who remains a Democratic congresswoman representing San Francisco – racked up a 65% return on her stocks portfolio in 2023 – more than double the S&P 500’s 24% gain, according to a new analysis from stock-trading data site Unusual Whales. Pelosi wasn’t alone, with other options-happy members of Congress among the top-performing investors. Those included Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.), who logged a return of more than 122%; and Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), who was up more than 25%. Unlike buying individual stocks, options allow for more leverage, which means more exposure to a stock and a greater reward if a bet is right.

We're totally sure this is 100% above-board and due to Pelosi's stock market acumen, and not something shady.

Right?

Right.

Nancy Pelosi's 2023 trading gains hit 65% largely by using stock options, outperforming Nasdaq 100 $QQQ +53.8% gains



Notably, Pelosi's success is echoed by other Congress members like Rep. Mark Green (+122%) & Rep. Josh Gottheimer (+25%), who also leveraged options for the gains pic.twitter.com/dpaqd7Idd0 — Wall St Engine (@wallstengine) January 4, 2024

The other gains are questionable, too. Pelosi and Green outperformed some hedge funds.

For those interested in the full report, check Unusual Whales!



Thanks for reporting, NYP.



Read more:https://t.co/VIUy0sj91a — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) January 4, 2024

Excellent work.

Wow, what a return!



And this is all legit, right?



I mean we can do this, right?



Right? — James V. Barcia (@jamesbarcia) January 4, 2024

We're not lawyers, but we're going to say 'No' on this.

Not unless you want to go to prison.

What does that old lady need more money for? Assisted living is expensive but come on, girl. — Mr. Bob 🇺🇸 (@rbrtcffmn) January 4, 2024

San Francisco is expensive too, but as Obama said -- at some point you've made enough money.

who is her advisor? asking for a friend — Prophet Paladin (@prophetpaladin) January 5, 2024

Be sure to share that info with us, too, please.

This is obscene. It’s wrong. BAN stock trading by members of Congress https://t.co/LPx6wUpohw — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 4, 2024

Or how about enforcing the laws already on the books. Owning stock, trading stock isn't the problem. Using insider information is the problem.

A ban on members of Congress owning stocks just means the stocks are owned by their spouse, their kids, their cousin Bob in Kentucky.

It solves nothing.

Gosh, how did she do that? https://t.co/bpWuvkktx9 — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) January 4, 2024

Magic, we're sure.

To quote Gekko: "The most valuable commodity I know of is information..." https://t.co/0TvTMOAfA5 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 5, 2024

Yes it is. Excellent quote.

The guy who put his feet on her desk will serve more jail time. https://t.co/GN5xxaQiHM — Steve Robinson (@BigSteve207) January 5, 2024

Yes he will.

For there is no higher calling than public service, to forgo private interest for the public good, to safeguard the wealth and integrity of the nation, and to channel her resources to the betterment of her condition. https://t.co/wDZveYtlte — Western Exile (@westernexile) January 5, 2024

Well played.

Even Hubris looks in the mirror and shakes it's head

in disbelief. https://t.co/u84XVWbarb — Hobson - Please Stop That (@chimera246) January 4, 2024

Hubris and chutzpah.

She outperformed the market by 3x



What’s her secret?? https://t.co/J92PNlWYe8 — Mod (@wsbmod) January 4, 2024

Gee, we wonder.

Nobody can get it right so often without being fed insider knowledge. If this was me or someone other average Joe we would be looked at and prolly thrown in jail. https://t.co/ujJDuH4Hh0 — Tristan Sisco (@SiscoTristan) January 5, 2024

Not a doubt in our minds that's what would happen.

If only they managed this country as adeptly as they handle their stock portfolios https://t.co/nCzgMy0gQz — fish_tank (@fish_tank8374) January 5, 2024

They should, but they don't and never will.

We can't dream, can't we?

