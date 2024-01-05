How's YOUR Stock Portfolio Doing? We're Guessing Not As Good As Nancy Pelosi's 65 Percent Gain

'Unreal': Here's What Biden Says Was 'Nearly Lost' on Jan. 6, 2021
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on January 05, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Nancy Pelosi had a very good 2023, stock market wise.

The former Speaker of the House and sitting Congresswoman from San Francisco saw 65 percent return on her stock portfolio in 2023.

Advertisement

The New York Post reports:

Nancy Pelosi’s investment portfolio is once again among the top performers on Capitol Hill – and lately she has gotten a major boost from a controversial use of stock options, according to government disclosures.

The 83-year-old, former House speaker – who remains a Democratic congresswoman representing San Francisco – racked up a 65% return on her stocks portfolio in 2023 – more than double the S&P 500’s 24% gain, according to a new analysis from stock-trading data site Unusual Whales.

Pelosi wasn’t alone, with other options-happy members of Congress among the top-performing investors. Those included Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.), who logged a return of more than 122%; and Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), who was up more than 25%.

Unlike buying individual stocks, options allow for more leverage, which means more exposure to a stock and a greater reward if a bet is right. 

We're totally sure this is 100% above-board and due to Pelosi's stock market acumen, and not something shady.

Right?

Right.

Advertisement

The other gains are questionable, too. Pelosi and Green outperformed some hedge funds.

Excellent work.

We're not lawyers, but we're going to say 'No' on this. 

Not unless you want to go to prison.

San Francisco is expensive too, but as Obama said -- at some point you've made enough money.

Be sure to share that info with us, too, please.

Or how about enforcing the laws already on the books. Owning stock, trading stock isn't the problem. Using insider information is the problem.

A ban on members of Congress owning stocks just means the stocks are owned by their spouse, their kids, their cousin Bob in Kentucky. 

Advertisement

It solves nothing.

Magic, we're sure.

Yes it is. Excellent quote.

Yes he will.

Well played.

Hubris and chutzpah.

Gee, we wonder.

Advertisement

Not a doubt in our minds that's what would happen. 

They should, but they don't and never will.

We can't dream, can't we?

***

