Massie Suggests Novel Approach on Illegals: Stop Incentivizing Dems to Ignore the Crime

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on January 04, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Even though California has lost a Congressional seat due to residents fleeing the state, they still have an advantage of 5-7 extra Congressional members because of illegal immigration.

Advertisement

Thomas Massie has now co-sponsored a proposed Constitutional Amendment to change that.

Good. This is how it should always have been.

True, but:

Advertisement

And, really, what's to stop the Left from not following this amendment? Not much, but at least it's on the books.

But this is when you play politics: put the Democrats on record as opposing this.

And we should pay attention to who votes against it.

Except they're still $68 billion in debt. So they're not really able to afford it.

They probably will, but the more laws and reforms we put in place, the harder that gets.

Advertisement

Would not surprise us at all. And the fact people don't know this is by design.

Exactly our point.

Yes it is. You know what else we like? This bill is a couple of pages long: short, sweet, and to the point.

That's how all legislation should be.

But we digress.

It shouldn't be.

It will be.

And pay attention to why.

Advertisement

Probably racism and bigotry.

Probably not, but it's a good question.

Get it done.

Illegal immigrants should not be counted in apportionment of Congressional representatives, and it's as simple as that. 

This amendment likely won't pass, but at least it's out there and making people aware.

***

