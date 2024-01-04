Massie Suggests Novel Approach on Illegals: Stop Incentivizing Dems to Ignore the Crime

Even though California has lost a Congressional seat due to residents fleeing the state, they still have an advantage of 5-7 extra Congressional members because of illegal immigration.

Congressional districts should be drawn based on the population of US citizens only. The Census should specifically count US citizens for apportionment of representation. Only US citizens are represented by the US Congress.



California has 5-7 extra members of Congress because… https://t.co/4xGOzVcB6z — Warren Davidson 🇺🇸 (@WarrenDavidson) January 2, 2024

Thomas Massie has now co-sponsored a proposed Constitutional Amendment to change that.

I have cosponsored this proposed Amendment to the Constitution.



Currently, Congressional districts are apportioned to states based on the population of citizens and NONCITIZENS which gives states with numerous illegal aliens an advantage in Congress and in the Electoral College. https://t.co/kgIAtsonra pic.twitter.com/2kj5qh9uQG — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 2, 2024

Good. This is how it should always have been.

Thank you, but this amendment isn’t needed. It’s already unconstitutional to count noncitizens in the allocation process. — Connor Daigle (@ConnorDaigleTX) January 2, 2024

True, but:

This could be changed without a Constitutional amendment, and even without a law, but then it would be challenged in the courts. The best way to put it to bed is a constitutional amendment. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 2, 2024

And, really, what's to stop the Left from not following this amendment? Not much, but at least it's on the books.

This should easily be passed by all.



But I’m sure Democrats won’t go along with it. — Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) January 2, 2024

But this is when you play politics: put the Democrats on record as opposing this.

Pay attention to who will vote against this. https://t.co/Bs5hXL2YAl — Zero Fox Given (@zerofoxgiven21) January 2, 2024

And we should pay attention to who votes against it.

Federal money is also apportioned based on population including non-citizens, which is how California can afford to shower benefits on a large illegal community - the rest of the country pays for it. — alrightythen (@jeeezelouise) January 2, 2024

Except they're still $68 billion in debt. So they're not really able to afford it.

I've long suspected that the unprecedented "migrant crisis" had something to do with electoral gains for Democrats but hadn't considered that they might use the numbers to gain Reps. Even is this passes, they'll find another way to game the system. https://t.co/TP4r2WRDdC — James Flood III (@jamesfloodiii) January 2, 2024

They probably will, but the more laws and reforms we put in place, the harder that gets.

I betting that many of you didn't know this. https://t.co/FC3dI0ZrdZ — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) January 2, 2024

Would not surprise us at all. And the fact people don't know this is by design.

I didn't know non-citizens were included in apportioning states congressional districts. https://t.co/xV6uYrdCJ4 — Nancy Chester (@AmethystNancy) January 3, 2024

Exactly our point.

This is an important amendment that makes an important distinction between citizens and legal residents and illegal aliens as it pertains to leverage. https://t.co/C2OGXBXI91 — The Commercially Savvy Lawyer© (@SonyaShaykhoun) January 2, 2024

Yes it is. You know what else we like? This bill is a couple of pages long: short, sweet, and to the point.

That's how all legislation should be.

But we digress.

This is smart and reasonable. It shouldn’t be controversial, but it will be. https://t.co/o9iFRyrgRP — Meara (@MillennialOther) January 2, 2024

It shouldn't be.

It will be.

And pay attention to why.

Representation should be limited to CITIZENS of the Country. Want to be represented? Get legal status.



What’s the argument Congress is going to use to attempt to defeat a Constitutional amendment that only Citizens count towards representation? https://t.co/yPGxAuJhF8 — Martha Bueno (@BuenoForMiami) January 2, 2024

Probably racism and bigotry.

I wonder if people couldn’t sue sanctuary states for disenfranchising non sanctuary states https://t.co/5JgqvS2pVc — Utah Man (@RealUtahMan) January 2, 2024

Probably not, but it's a good question.

Get it done. Bypass all judicial challenges and get it done. Nail the coffin shut on this. https://t.co/uMyglYjZTN — Monica Matthews On Air (@monicaonairtalk) January 2, 2024

Get it done.

Illegal immigrants should not be counted in apportionment of Congressional representatives, and it's as simple as that.

This amendment likely won't pass, but at least it's out there and making people aware.

***

