Biden's Magical Misery Tour

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on January 03, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

You know what makes voters eager to get to the polls? Talking to them about 'national trauma' and using tragic events to bolster your flaggin presidential campaign. And yet that's Biden's plan.

The AP reports:

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is starting the campaign year by evoking the Revolutionary War to mark the third anniversary of the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and visiting the South Carolina church where a white gunman massacred Black parishioners — seeking to present in the starkest possible terms an election he argues could determine the fate of American democracy.

On Saturday, Biden will travel to near Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, where George Washington and the Continental Army spent a bleak winter nearly 250 years ago. There, he'll decry former President Donald Trump for the riot by a mob of his supporters who overran the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Two days later, the president will visit Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, where nine people were shot and killed in a June 2015 white supremacist attack.


Biden's kicking off 2024 by delving into some of the country’s darkest moments rather than an upbeat affirmation of his record is meant to clarify for voters what his team sees as the stakes of November's election.

Beware the Cringe Side of the Force: Disney Announces Plans for Next Star Wars Movie
Grateful Calvin
He can't delve into an 'upbeat affirmation' of his record because there really isn't one. His poll numbers are in the tank, the border is a mess, he can't handle softball questions from Ryan Seacrest without looking like a doddering old fool.

That's all this is -- a PR stunt. And it will backfire. Big time.

Remember Carter's 'Malaise' speech? How'd that help his reelection campaign in 1980?

And he's getting trouble from all sides.

Really a good strategy, team Biden.

Well done.

May the odds be ever in your favor.

Media is having a field day with this.

He can't point to anything good in his administration, so fear mongering it is.

Remember when Biden was going to 'heal the soul of the nation'?

Good times.

They're destroying democracy in order to save it.

No, no, no. Those were mostly peaceful protests. Not trauma.

Because reasons.

Don't ask questions.

Oh, hey -- a site of trauma this administration has all but ignored.

Biden won't be setting foot in East Palestine, OH, any time soon, will he?

As mentioned above, leaders lead. They give voters a sense of optimism for the future, a sense of hope. Even Obama -- for his many, many faults -- ran on 'hope and change.'

Biden is running on division and fear. Sewing hatred and animosity among the voters, and telling them our country will be ruined if we don't vote the way he wants us to.

That is not a winning message. That's the message of a desperate, decrepit candidate.

***

