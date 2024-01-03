Biden's Magical Misery Tour

You know what makes voters eager to get to the polls? Talking to them about 'national trauma' and using tragic events to bolster your flaggin presidential campaign. And yet that's Biden's plan.

Biden returns to SC next week to visit Mother Emanuel, where a white gunman massacred Black parishioners, as he seeks to present in the starkest possible terms an election he argues could determine the fate of American democracy.https://t.co/EVQX9JIpHo — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) January 3, 2024

The AP reports:

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is starting the campaign year by evoking the Revolutionary War to mark the third anniversary of the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and visiting the South Carolina church where a white gunman massacred Black parishioners — seeking to present in the starkest possible terms an election he argues could determine the fate of American democracy. On Saturday, Biden will travel to near Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, where George Washington and the Continental Army spent a bleak winter nearly 250 years ago. There, he'll decry former President Donald Trump for the riot by a mob of his supporters who overran the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Two days later, the president will visit Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, where nine people were shot and killed in a June 2015 white supremacist attack.

Biden's kicking off 2024 by delving into some of the country’s darkest moments rather than an upbeat affirmation of his record is meant to clarify for voters what his team sees as the stakes of November's election.

He can't delve into an 'upbeat affirmation' of his record because there really isn't one. His poll numbers are in the tank, the border is a mess, he can't handle softball questions from Ryan Seacrest without looking like a doddering old fool.

Ah yes, the classic "politician visiting a site of tragedy to score political points" move. How original. And let's all pretend like this is some kind of profound and meaningful gesture, rather than just a calculated PR stunt. Because it's not like politicians often use tragedies… pic.twitter.com/CMXZSjXg7t — Joe (@JoeMaristela) January 3, 2024

That's all this is -- a PR stunt. And it will backfire. Big time.

Remember Carter's 'Malaise' speech? How'd that help his reelection campaign in 1980?

And he's getting trouble from all sides.

the way biden is trying to nakedly exploit violence against black people for his political benefit— while sending more $ to cops so they can kill more black ppl than were killed under trump, and sending $ to blow the intestines out of children in palestine—is grotesque. https://t.co/LxxrJyNoEb — 🍉 the viral underclass is now in paperback! (@thrasherxy) January 3, 2024

Really a good strategy, team Biden.

Well done.

⁦@AP⁩ … do better. Deadly Insurrection? You are pushing an agenda as if it was the hunger games. 2024 election: Biden will start the year at sites of national trauma | AP News https://t.co/i7PCsjK4n9 — kihapo (@busurfer2) January 3, 2024

May the odds be ever in your favor.

President Biden will start the year at sites of national trauma to warn about dire stakes of the 2024 election https://t.co/iMNI6te68O — PennLive.com (@PennLive) January 3, 2024

Media is having a field day with this.

Ah yes - when you have no policies or results to run on you have to run on fear mongering. — Jon Bassoff (@CoachJEB18) January 3, 2024

He can't point to anything good in his administration, so fear mongering it is.

Oh Please. Evoking fear is what tyrants with the likes of Hitler do. Leaders lead into better times. Ole Joe doesn't have any better times to show. Hence, the fear mongering. — Sam (@Carson8665309) January 3, 2024

Remember when Biden was going to 'heal the soul of the nation'?

Good times.

We just want an honest election. That’s it. Notice how no one on the left is calling for an honest election? Hmm, I wonder why? — Andrew Carapozzi (@ACarapozzi) January 3, 2024

They're destroying democracy in order to save it.

National trauma? Like buildings destroyed during Antifa and blm riots? — Muskrat (@muskrat1973us) January 3, 2024

No, no, no. Those were mostly peaceful protests. Not trauma.

Because reasons.

Don't ask questions.

@POTUS @VP please go to East Palestine, OH. The people there are very frustrated and feel you have let them down and forgotten them. https://t.co/V1pGb0XAKo — Sandra 🌊👩🏻‍💻🐶🐶🐶🌻 (@NotWithoutMyTea) January 3, 2024

Oh, hey -- a site of trauma this administration has all but ignored.

Biden won't be setting foot in East Palestine, OH, any time soon, will he?

As mentioned above, leaders lead. They give voters a sense of optimism for the future, a sense of hope. Even Obama -- for his many, many faults -- ran on 'hope and change.'

Biden is running on division and fear. Sewing hatred and animosity among the voters, and telling them our country will be ruined if we don't vote the way he wants us to.

That is not a winning message. That's the message of a desperate, decrepit candidate.

***

