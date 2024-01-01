The Latest Panic: New Research Says Scented Candles Are a Health Hazard

EPIC Thread Details the 'Top 10 Most Based Elon Musk Free Speech Moments...
Amy Curtis  |  11:00 AM on January 01, 2024
Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP

Another day, another example of a 'study' that seeks to suck every last ounce of joy out of our lives.

The latest culprit? Scented candles. They're now a health hazard, according to some new research.

The New York Post writes:

For many of us, home for the holidays means — like it or not! — somebody’s scented candles, burning somewhere in the house.

And, for most of us, the very worst we’ll suffer, after being subjected to hours of “sugar and spice” or “winter wonderland” up the nostrils, is a reminder of how hard on the old schnoz those cheap scents can be.

Then there are those for whom the treasured tapers can be downright dangerous, according to new research published in the Annals of Medicine and Surgery, first written about in The Cut.

Anyone suffering from vertigo, headaches, respiratory issues, watery eyes, sneezing, or a stuffy nose after candle exposure should avoid the smelly sticks in future, according to study authors.

And even if you don’t suffer adverse effects? It can’t hurt to crack a window and get some fresh air, just in case.

This write lives in Wisconsin. It's the end of December.

We're not cracking windows for fresh air right now, champ.

That's kinda where we come down.

We're all going to die some day anyway.

May as well smell like fresh pine or pumpkin spice while we're doing it.

We all knew someone was going to go there.

Great minds think alike, and all that.

We can get behind this.

Neither one is happening anytime soon.

Next, they'll tell us water is wet, or something.

Okay, 50 seems a bit excessive, but you do you, grandma.

You'll freeze in the dark and you'll like it.

And these stories all start the same: something is a health hazard, then government regulates and bans it.

For our own good, naturally.

Hopefully they'll use it for the next 'Republicans pounce' headline.

There are definitely worse ways to go.

That's exactly what this is: anything that brings anyone even a sliver of joy must be done away with.

They're Puritans.

Modern day Puritans.

So are we. We'll take this risk.

Nah. This writer is keeping her candle right on her bathtub, and will light it every time she takes a bath.

Everyone needs to be pampered every now and then.

Living is hazardous to your health.

Live your life anyway.

And Jan (for those of you who remember 'The Office') was fine.

Crazy, but fine.

Because we can't have nice things and enjoy life without someone complaining or getting lawyers invloved. That's why.

Would not surprise me. Big beeswax is shady as all get out.

Candles do smell better.

Besides, unless you're sticking your face over it like the lady in the picture, you'll probably be fine.

Don't let the haters get you down.

***

Tags: HEALTH NY POST RESEARCH

