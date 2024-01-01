The Latest Panic: New Research Says Scented Candles Are a Health Hazard

Another day, another example of a 'study' that seeks to suck every last ounce of joy out of our lives.

The latest culprit? Scented candles. They're now a health hazard, according to some new research.

Burning scented candles can be hazardous to your health — know and heed the warnings https://t.co/57eycSBYCu pic.twitter.com/9KgmZWWnsx — New York Post (@nypost) December 29, 2023

The New York Post writes:

For many of us, home for the holidays means — like it or not! — somebody’s scented candles, burning somewhere in the house. And, for most of us, the very worst we’ll suffer, after being subjected to hours of “sugar and spice” or “winter wonderland” up the nostrils, is a reminder of how hard on the old schnoz those cheap scents can be. Then there are those for whom the treasured tapers can be downright dangerous, according to new research published in the Annals of Medicine and Surgery, first written about in The Cut. Anyone suffering from vertigo, headaches, respiratory issues, watery eyes, sneezing, or a stuffy nose after candle exposure should avoid the smelly sticks in future, according to study authors. And even if you don’t suffer adverse effects? It can’t hurt to crack a window and get some fresh air, just in case.

This write lives in Wisconsin. It's the end of December.

We're not cracking windows for fresh air right now, champ.

If I die I die — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) December 29, 2023

That's kinda where we come down.

We're all going to die some day anyway.

May as well smell like fresh pine or pumpkin spice while we're doing it.

Someone tell Gwyneth that her burning vagina (candle) is killing me. — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) December 29, 2023

We all knew someone was going to go there.

Especially if it is the scent of Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina. https://t.co/AKA2mq5Cpd — O Christmas G (@TCC_Grouchy) December 29, 2023

Great minds think alike, and all that.

If perhaps there’s one truth we can all rally around it’s that the world desperately needs more scented candles burning- not fewer. — Captain Crash (@MrCaptainCrash) December 29, 2023

We can get behind this.

This is the female equivalent of telling men to stop eating red meat. — Curious Lurker (@CuriousLurker5) December 29, 2023

Neither one is happening anytime soon.

Fire can burn stuff. Good job, @nypost. — Cecelia (@Ceceliaism) December 29, 2023

Next, they'll tell us water is wet, or something.

My grandma would have about 50 candles lit in her house and she is fine — Ian Burke (@lord_b219) December 29, 2023

Okay, 50 seems a bit excessive, but you do you, grandma.

They're telling us before the blackout they don't want us to use candles. Ok gotcha 👌 — Lisa Marie (@lisamh36) December 29, 2023

You'll freeze in the dark and you'll like it.

And the next thing to be banned is ... https://t.co/Hxuq0gxsZ1 — Gen-X Wolf™ (@GenXWolf) December 29, 2023

And these stories all start the same: something is a health hazard, then government regulates and bans it.

For our own good, naturally.

Heed?



Someone on the NYPOST just used the word heed?



Someone got a thesuarus for Christmas. https://t.co/z98A15Fd3L — the other guy (@crankyuncle2) December 29, 2023

Hopefully they'll use it for the next 'Republicans pounce' headline.

Just let me die in a room with four lit Bath & Body Works candles after cleaning my ears with Q-tips while eating raw cookie dough IDGAF https://t.co/qwHwBXUkXo — Gretchen Lynn (@Bubola) December 29, 2023

There are definitely worse ways to go.

The left: always seeking ways to destroy any possible avenues for people to enjoy themselves.#wipolitics #wiright #wiunion https://t.co/QMaA4qbqmI — Send leftists to Gitmo (@JR_in_the_414) December 29, 2023

That's exactly what this is: anything that brings anyone even a sliver of joy must be done away with.

They're Puritans.

Modern day Puritans.

This is a risk I’m willing to take. https://t.co/EqFFL4yq1v — Brittany (@Bama_Britt) December 29, 2023

So are we. We'll take this risk.

Well now THAT’S gonna make pampering plans a bummer 🤔 https://t.co/DXU4EWN0Y2 — Clint (@pack_rulz1978) December 30, 2023

Nah. This writer is keeping her candle right on her bathtub, and will light it every time she takes a bath.

Everyone needs to be pampered every now and then.

Getting out of bed in the morning (assuming you survived the night) can be hazardous to you health - know and heed the warnings. https://t.co/dVfG5PPU1z — Scatbug Redux (@scatbug1) December 29, 2023

Living is hazardous to your health.

Live your life anyway.

And Jan (for those of you who remember 'The Office') was fine.

Crazy, but fine.

Why does every simple joy come with a warning lately??? — AC for life 🔨 💪 🇺🇸 (@MLuvingston) December 29, 2023

Because we can't have nice things and enjoy life without someone complaining or getting lawyers invloved. That's why.

Who wrote this? Beeswax? — I’m Watching Your B******t (@udlane) December 29, 2023

Would not surprise me. Big beeswax is shady as all get out.

Breathing the air in the city can be bad for your health. Candles smell better. — bazaab42 (@bazaab42) December 29, 2023

Candles do smell better.

Besides, unless you're sticking your face over it like the lady in the picture, you'll probably be fine.

Don't let the haters get you down.

***

