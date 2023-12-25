University of Wisconsin Campus Sued for Allegedly Demoting Diversity Staffer for Being White

DEI is all the rage on college campuses these days. Which had led to some very ugly outcomes, including the rampant antisemitism we've seen since October.

In the name of 'diversity', colleges say and do things they'd otherwise never get away with, and they think they're above criticism and accountability.

Out of Wisconsin comes this news, from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire campus.

Wisconsin university sued for allegedly demoting staff member from diversity position for being ‘White’ https://t.co/4P0s0UUjWS pic.twitter.com/AJg0dWmckI — New York Post (@nypost) December 22, 2023

The New York Post has more:

A University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire staff member sued her employer over being ousted from a position in a campus diversity office allegedly for being “White.” The lawsuit alleges that when Rochelle Hoffman was promoted to UW-Eau Claire’s interim director of the campus’s Multicultural Student Services office, the school’s former Vice Chancellor for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion and Student Affairs Olga Diaz was told by students that a White woman was not fit to preside over a position intended to serve students of color. “You hired a white woman as the Interim Director?” one student was cited in a federal complaint against the university. Per the complaint, another student asked, “Do you personally feel white staff can do as effective a job as a person of color, within a space for people of color?”

Holy blatant racism, Batman.

The left are virulent racists and antisemites. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) December 22, 2023

Yes. Yes they are.

Sue them into oblivion. — Fed-up Ret. Fed (@sacresoldaten) December 22, 2023

We are okay with this. This is the only way they'll learn.

I mean…why would a staff member in a diversity position be white anyway? That defeats the purpose. It’s patronizing. — DannyKPolitics (@DannyKPolitics) December 23, 2023

It's not 'patronizing' -- if you believe in diversity, equity, and inclusion, that involves all races and seeing all of them as equal. Unless your goal is to justify being racist against a particular group of people, that is.

Racism is racism — Mike (@_mike_el_) December 23, 2023

Yes it is. And this, if the allegations are true, is racism.

This doesn’t sound like a demotion to me. It sounds like she learned what it’s like to be Black and couldn’t handle it. https://t.co/yVmhv3PHbZ pic.twitter.com/PDD1OQwgkz — THEE Brazen Hussy Dr. Bean (@AFreshPrincess) December 23, 2023

This is racism. Pure and simple. This would never be tolerated against a person of any other race, and this notion of revenge for past ills (real or perceived) serves no purpose.

This is definitely apocryphal, but don’t hate the player. Hate the game. Let’s see how far he gets with this. https://t.co/rXg3o5Z1U1 — Zach Clifton 🇺🇸 (@HeadlineHOUSE) December 22, 2023

We're hoping the suit goes all the way. This should not be tolerated.

As expected



'Diversity' means 'no white people' — Marc Escens (@Marc_Escens) December 23, 2023

That's what DEI seems to boil down to.

Discriminated against in a position that shouldn't exist in the first place. — Fauxmaha (@J3ffMiller) December 24, 2023

The position shouldn't exist. But this doesn't mean the demotion was discriminatory.

Take class action to all these DEI institutions and corporations, as they are brazenly discriminating based on race (white, or Jews, Asian), gender (straight), ideology (conservative values)! — Qun Zuo (@ChipedIn) December 23, 2023

Lawsuits seem to be the only language they understand, because you can't reason or use logic with them.

Every last one. Into bankruptcy. From Harvard to UW-Eau Claire. Everywhere this DEI scourge exists, the power of the purse should be used to shut it down.

The sorry state of educational institutions. Being held hostage by the leftist mafia. https://t.co/2TYtncOcw1 — Vivek (@vivekwith00) December 23, 2023

And the right allowed this to happen, sadly.

Eau Claire making some headlines….. https://t.co/m4FvK1WFkd — Dakota Clouse (@DC16_clouse) December 23, 2023

Making headlines, and not for anything good. It's really embarrassing, actually.

We cannot emphasize this enough. Sue until they beg for mercy and do away with DEI.

Wisconsin university sued for allegedly demoting staff member from diversity position for being 'White' #DEI https://t.co/jKNgjbFXCK — Dr. Carol M. Swain (@carolmswain) December 22, 2023

They are making the national news for this.

Division

Exclusion

Injustice — Zubi Bubalus (Reality Matters) (@Zubi_Freeman) December 22, 2023

That's the best summation of DEI that we've ever heard.

Good. All DEI must be abolished. https://t.co/gnkvkY5Uwe — Thomas Swartz (@ThomasFSwartz) December 22, 2023

DEI should not be allowed; it is discriminatory, racist, and unfair.

I hope she gets every red cent ~ ~ Wisconsin university sued for allegedly demoting staff member from diversity position for being ‘White’ https://t.co/fHOqCf3hSr pic.twitter.com/YJci9iv79B — Mary (@matjendav4) December 23, 2023

Enough money to live without having to work for the rest of her life.

Why do these ill-educated students think white people aren't included in "multicultural"?



Why have they been taught to be racist?



Wisconsin university sued for allegedly demoting staff member from diversity position for being 'White'https://t.co/Ty8rOlhp4p pic.twitter.com/QlZ5QXkDHs — Nonya Beesnees (@NonyaBeesneess) December 22, 2023

Because it's what they've been taught for a long time. Whites are 'colonizers' and 'oppressors' and 'bigots' who deserve to be punished, excluded, and mistreated based on the color of one's skin. It's the textbook definition of racism.

Hope this person wins tens of millions and bankrupts this college......



Wisconsin university sued for allegedly demoting staff member from diversity position for being 'White'https://t.co/IAMDKTmh8r — OBX Beach Mike🇺🇸 (@Mike10285) December 22, 2023

This would be actual justice.

It was exclusively Hoffman’s identity as white that was the issue,' the complaint stateshttps://t.co/bRgON1MJbq — The Conservative M. D. 🗨️ (@WarriorsForAll) December 22, 2023

If she was willing to work in a multicultural office, we're going to guess she wasn't exactly conservative-leaning to begin with, so the Left -- as always -- ate one of their own for not being sufficiently diverse and woke enough.

Racism in higher Ed?! After the Hamas fiasco, we see many institutions of higher education are cesspools of racism and wokism from bottom to top - Wisconsin university sued for allegedly demoting staff member from diversity position for being 'White'https://t.co/LppUmaQuRj — Can you feel the shift? (@Canuck4466) December 22, 2023

From the Ivy League to state schools, the Left ruins everything it touches, and on purpose.

It will be interesting to see how the lawsuit plays out in court, and if the school loses.

***

