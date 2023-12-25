We Regret To Inform You That the ‘Nirvana Baby’ Is Back and Still...
University of Wisconsin Campus Sued for Allegedly Demoting Diversity Staffer for Being White

Amy Curtis  |  3:10 PM on December 25, 2023
Ryan Long and Danny Polishchuk

DEI is all the rage on college campuses these days. Which had led to some very ugly outcomes, including the rampant antisemitism we've seen since October.

In the name of 'diversity', colleges say and do things they'd otherwise never get away with, and they think they're above criticism and accountability.

Advertisement

Out of Wisconsin comes this news, from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire campus.

The New York Post has more:

A University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire staff member sued her employer over being ousted from a position in a campus diversity office allegedly for being “White.”

The lawsuit alleges that when Rochelle Hoffman was promoted to UW-Eau Claire’s interim director of the campus’s Multicultural Student Services office, the school’s former Vice Chancellor for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion and Student Affairs Olga Diaz was told by students that a White woman was not fit to preside over a position intended to serve students of color. 

“You hired a white woman as the Interim Director?” one student was cited in a federal complaint against the university.

Per the complaint, another student asked, “Do you personally feel white staff can do as effective a job as a person of color, within a space for people of color?”

Holy blatant racism, Batman.

Yes. Yes they are.

We are okay with this. This is the only way they'll learn.

Advertisement

It's not 'patronizing' -- if you believe in diversity, equity, and inclusion, that involves all races and seeing all of them as equal. Unless your goal is to justify being racist against a particular group of people, that is.

Yes it is. And this, if the allegations are true, is racism.

This is racism. Pure and simple. This would never be tolerated against a person of any other race, and this notion of revenge for past ills (real or perceived) serves no purpose.

We're hoping the suit goes all the way. This should not be tolerated.

That's what DEI seems to boil down to.

The position shouldn't exist. But this doesn't mean the demotion was discriminatory.

Advertisement

Lawsuits seem to be the only language they understand, because you can't reason or use logic with them. 

Every last one. Into bankruptcy. From Harvard to UW-Eau Claire. Everywhere this DEI scourge exists, the power of the purse should be used to shut it down.

And the right allowed this to happen, sadly.

Making headlines, and not for anything good. It's really embarrassing, actually.

We cannot emphasize this enough. Sue until they beg for mercy and do away with DEI.

They are making the national news for this.

That's the best summation of DEI that we've ever heard.

DEI should not be allowed; it is discriminatory, racist, and unfair.

Advertisement

Enough money to live without having to work for the rest of her life.

Because it's what they've been taught for a long time. Whites are 'colonizers' and 'oppressors' and 'bigots' who deserve to be punished, excluded, and mistreated based on the color of one's skin. It's the textbook definition of racism.

This would be actual justice.

If she was willing to work in a multicultural office, we're going to guess she wasn't exactly conservative-leaning to begin with, so the Left -- as always -- ate one of their own for not being sufficiently diverse and woke enough.

Advertisement

From the Ivy League to state schools, the Left ruins everything it touches, and on purpose.

It will be interesting to see how the lawsuit plays out in court, and if the school loses.

***

