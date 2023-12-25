Well-Played: Brother Plays Twitter Matchmaker for Single Sisters, Hilarity Ensues

O Little Town of ... Gaza?: CNN Vatican Correspondent Gets Geography Lesson on...
Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on December 25, 2023
gif

Jared Doerfler has two sisters who he loves very much, and he'd like them to not be single next Christmas.

So what better way to broading the potential brother-in-law pool than to post on Twitter/X and see what happens?

Advertisement

The tweet with the deets continues:

32 Year Old Sister - far right. 

• Iowa State graduate 

• Iowa MBA • Lives in Iowa 

• No kids 

• One dog (dog is annoying) 

• Works in Finance 

• Is smarter than 99% of Fintwit 

• Can value a company in her sleep 

• Can be stubborn 

30 Year Old Sister - Middle left. 

• Iowa State graduate 

• Lives in S. Florida 

• One kid 

• One dog (good dog)

• Works in apparel 

• World class fashion designer 

• Can have hippie tendencies 

If interested - apply in replies. 

Bonus if you:

• Like to play golf 

• Like to ski 

• Like college football 

• Like staying up late sipping on Tequila debating if EBITDA is a legit measurable

Sounds like a pair of very accomplished women.

His sisters are on board with this, by the way:

A sense of humor is a big plus in any relationship.

Advertisement

A Google form is a good way to screen potential matches.

Jared can't do this all on his own, after all.

This family sounds like an absolute blast and we'd love to spend Christmas with them.

May the odds be ever in your favor, potential suitors.

We don't know if we'd define this as 'hippie tendencies', but thanks for clarifying.

Launch the app ASAP.

If you look at the timestamps, only five hours lapsed between the initial tweet and the the 100 applications being received.

This is going very well.

Advertisement

We are laughing so hard right now.

1,300 applications in less than 24 hours.

Yeah, gotta cut that off at that point. They've got their work cut out for them.

The tweet continues, in defense of the dog:

The 32-year-old has been getting a lot of heat about her dog. I want this on record. I am a dog guy. Always have been. If this dog was on a balance sheet, it would be a liability (my opinion). The dog and I don't see eye to eye. That said - she's mostly a good dog. She likes to jump on the table and eat my kid's food. The committee will be providing updates to see if anything comes of this.


One last thing - the committee would have put Florida State in over Texas.

The committee better provide us updates. We need to know what happens here.

Advertisement

So not only is he finding potential husbands for his sisters, he's donating to a good cause.

Jared is a stand up guy.

Well, this has to put him in the running. Pigeon Forge is lovely.

Fill out the Google form, sir.

It really is awesome.

So are we. It's hilarious, and sweet.

Dating apps are terrible.

Well, now you know how to do it.

Advertisement

The really good stuff is always in the replies.

Every once in a while, Twitter/X does something that makes sticking around worthwhile.

We plan to keep an eye on Jared as he posts updates. These things can take time, and we'll be here for it.

In the meantime, we hope this brought you, dear readers, a little bit of joy and laughter.

We wish you, and yours, the Merriest of Christmases.

***

