Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud: U of MN Prof Talks About Dismantling 'Settler Project' That Is the USA

At least they're saying the quiet part out loud. We suppose that's progress.

Melanie Yazzie, professor from the University of Minnesota, said the goal is to 'dismantle' the 'settler project that is the United States.'

Watch:

“The goal is to dismantle the settler project that is the United States. For the freedom and future of all life on this planet depends on that.”



University of Minnesota professor Melanie Yazzie admits the Woke quiet part out loud. pic.twitter.com/ebiv6vmkGy — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) December 22, 2023

We've always known they hated and wanted to destroy the US, but now they're saying it. Unabashedly.

Hoo boy.

The blowback on Twitter/X was, predictably, swift:

The US is not a settler project. The people of the United States were actually colonized and we threw off the yokes of our British oppressors. Therefore, trying to bring us down makes you pro-colonization. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) December 22, 2023

Checkmate.

So, not Iran. Not China. Not North Korea. Not Syria. Not Iraq. Not Afghanistan. Not Sudan. I could go on. … But America — the unfolding of whose principles has brought about the most liberty for the most people in world history. That’s the bad one. Got it. — Cameron Smith (@smith__cameron) December 22, 2023

Yes.

They want oppression. They hate freedom.

It's that simple.

This is actually a very good explanation of what they mean by decolonisation: people who won in the battle of civilisations many centuries ago should voluntarily participate in their own annihilation because a small number of overeducated morons have decided winning is bad. https://t.co/gAdlrERS1l — Konstantin Kisin (@KonstantinKisin) December 22, 2023

Nailed it.

Minnesota is becoming the next California with this insane garbage https://t.co/VPBQiyllyj — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 22, 2023

California with worse weather.

They say into a microphone in a climate conditioned room wearing cotton fabrics…and they’ve time to do this because whitey set up a system where you don’t have to hunt and gather for your daily bread. https://t.co/U2xmNtfj71 — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) December 22, 2023

They'd survive about 12 hours in the world they wish to create, post 'dismantling' the US.

We are on board with this proposal.

This is the most honest liberal I’ve ever seen.



They hate America

They hate what it stands for

They hate everything about our history



So they are hellbent on ruining the country. https://t.co/ZJhd1lgHmZ — Shadow Governor Vos (@Robin_Vos_Stan) December 22, 2023

Exactly.

I, for one, believe that dismantling the United States would be an immoral act and a horrific tragedy for the world, rendering a majority of its inhabitants catastrophically worse off and doing far more harm than good. https://t.co/6NQe726lNO — Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) December 22, 2023

You are correct.

They do not care, however.

They have made it to where college students will cheer on the rape and murder of you and your family for the sake of "decolonization" this is just plain and in your face.



They are not hiding how they truly feel, we have allowed poison in academia for too long https://t.co/pFIsZnFkGr — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) December 22, 2023

And if they'll cheer on the rape and murder of others in the name of 'decolonization', they'll cheer anything.

Progressivism is paganism or, as I like to put it, backwardism. https://t.co/SYIgmbYGi1 — Darrell B. Harrison (@D_B_Harrison) December 22, 2023

It's very regressive thinking.

They're this open about it because they believe their power to be inevitable, folks. https://t.co/3dFORgXXsw — Isaiah L. Carter, anti-Communist (@IsaiahLCarter) December 22, 2023

Let's make that not happen, shall we?

Try it and it’s war. https://t.co/F5xYchZPqf — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 22, 2023

And they would lose.

DEI is unconstitutionally enforced racism that’s destroying our universities https://t.co/gWOJtvV5LF — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 22, 2023

Yes it is.

Look at the Ivy League.

Guys, by "settlers" she's talking about expelling white people from America https://t.co/nQj4PMRGSe — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) December 22, 2023

Bingo.

I only hope the people who want to dismantle the United States do not get funding from the United States government. There is respecting free speech, which is paramount, and there is financing people who want to destroy your civilization, which is somewhat unwise. https://t.co/SnUiQGZYGT — Barbara (@Barbara_Clemns) December 22, 2023

We're guessing her hatred of America doesn't extend to its currency.

No, really, do believe every word she says. This movement isn't being evasive or opaque in any way. https://t.co/XSPG0hoiBi — Shawn Holster (@ShawnHolster) December 22, 2023

Yes, believe them when they tell you who they are. They aren't hiding it anymore.

This groups couldn’t take over a Starbucks never mind dismantle the United States https://t.co/IihkAqG1Ur — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) December 22, 2023

A fair point.

Can the FBI plants at TLM churches suggest a transfer to assess whatever is happening here https://t.co/JMWzrVrDlG — Patricia (@IdealPatricia) December 22, 2023

They've got their priorities.

The US, for all its flaws, is the most liberating and forward thinking country on the face of the earth. The Left HATES it, and wants to destroy it.

We can either sit by and let them, or we can expose them and decide enough is enough.

