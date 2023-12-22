Disney's Superpower: Destroying Movie Franchises - Marvel Studios to Release 'Young Avenge...
HA! Former Journo/Hamas Supporter Tries Picking Fight With Community Notes and LOL It...
SCOTUS Throws a Wrench in Special Counsel Jack Smith's Attempt to Expedite Trump...
SJW and Infamous Racist Saira Rao Demands Explanation on Antisemitism Then TRIES Bravely...
Randi Weingarten Tries to Dunk on Prager U, Gets Buried Under a Mountain...
Mollie Hemingway Has a Reminder That Biden's Open Border Was Planned From the...
Biden, Who Wished Sickness and DEATH on Millions of Americans, Wants You to...
Sean Davis Destroys Dem/Media Attempts to Make Trump a Hitler Superfan (Projection Nuke...
The Left's Hyperventilation Over Trump & 2020 Election Certification Couldn't Get More Hyp...
GOP State Lawmakers File to Remove Biden From the Ballot in THREE STATES...
9-1-1? There's Been a MURDER! WATCH Douglas Murray OWN Cenk Uygur in BRUTAL...
Alan Dershowitz Explains Why 'There Is No Power in a State Court to...
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year Just Got Even Better
OMG, NOT UNICORNS! Post Hilariously Decimates Gaza Ministry of Health and Their 'Deaths'...

Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud: U of MN Prof Talks About Dismantling 'Settler Project' That Is the USA

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on December 22, 2023
Anchorman meme

At least they're saying the quiet part out loud. We suppose that's progress.

Melanie Yazzie, professor from the University of Minnesota, said the goal is to 'dismantle' the 'settler project that is the United States.'

Advertisement

Watch:

We've always known they hated and wanted to destroy the US, but now they're saying it. Unabashedly.

Hoo boy.

The blowback on Twitter/X was, predictably, swift:

Checkmate.

Yes.

They want oppression. They hate freedom.

It's that simple.

Recommended

Randi Weingarten Tries to Dunk on Prager U, Gets Buried Under a Mountain of Receipts
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Nailed it.

California with worse weather.

They'd survive about 12 hours in the world they wish to create, post 'dismantling' the US.

We are on board with this proposal.

Exactly.

You are correct.

They do not care, however.

Advertisement

And if they'll cheer on the rape and murder of others in the name of 'decolonization', they'll cheer anything.

It's very regressive thinking.

Let's make that not happen, shall we?

And they would lose.

Yes it is.

Look at the Ivy League.

Bingo.

We're guessing her hatred of America doesn't extend to its currency.

Advertisement

Yes, believe them when they tell you who they are. They aren't hiding it anymore.

A fair point.

They've got their priorities.

The US, for all its flaws, is the most liberating and forward thinking country on the face of the earth. The Left HATES it, and wants to destroy it.

We can either sit by and let them, or we can expose them and decide enough is enough.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: MINNESOTA PROFESSOR UNITED STATES WOKE WOKENESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Randi Weingarten Tries to Dunk on Prager U, Gets Buried Under a Mountain of Receipts
Grateful Calvin
HA! Former Journo/Hamas Supporter Tries Picking Fight With Community Notes and LOL It Does NOT End Well
Sam J.
Disney's Superpower: Destroying Movie Franchises - Marvel Studios to Release 'Young Avengers'
ArtistAngie
SCOTUS Throws a Wrench in Special Counsel Jack Smith's Attempt to Expedite Trump Trial
Doug P.
SJW and Infamous Racist Saira Rao Demands Explanation on Antisemitism Then TRIES Bravely Locking Replies
Sam J.
Mollie Hemingway Has a Reminder That Biden's Open Border Was Planned From the Start
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Randi Weingarten Tries to Dunk on Prager U, Gets Buried Under a Mountain of Receipts Grateful Calvin
Advertisement