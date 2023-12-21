'You Have to Pick': Kamala Harris Says She's 'in Favor' of the Second Amendment, BUT With a Catch

'Shall not be infringed.'
The language of the Second Amendment is pretty darned clear. Yet, somehow, the Left and the media (but we repeat ourselves), think there's room for nuance.
Vice President Kamala Harris, who is doing a bang up job as the border and gun control czar, has thoughts on the Second Amendment:
I am in favor of the Second Amendment—and I’m also in favor of an assault weapons ban, universal background checks, and red flag laws.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 20, 2023
We can do both.
No, actually, we can't.
Shall. Not. Be. Infringed.
What part of that confuses you, Madam Vice President?
Actually, you have to pick.— Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) December 21, 2023
Yes, you do.
I'm in favor of women's right to an abortion -- and I'm also in favor of ban of abortion after 1 week and a requirement that the abortion be necessary to save the live of the pregnant woman.— Mike Kilo 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Mike___Kilo) December 20, 2023
Makes about as much sense as Kamala's position, and sounds just as ridiculous. Harris would argue this was an infringement of a woman's 'right to choose', but can say favoring an assault weapons ban does not violate the Second Amendment.
You can't define what an assault weapon is (on purpose), just like you can't define what a woman is (on purpose).— theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) December 21, 2023
It's purposeful because it gives them power.
1. You are not— O Christmas G (@TCC_Grouchy) December 21, 2023
2. There is no such thing
3. "Shall not be infringed" means something.
4. Quit lying about it. We all know what you really want.
The lying is the worst part. We all know their intentions.
Pretending they're anything other than in favor of a total ban is just galling.
Can I have a turn?— Steve Friend (@RealStevefriend) December 21, 2023
I am in favor of mandatory, strict veganism for all people—and I’m also in favor of eating beef, chicken, fish, pork, eggs, and every other animal product.
We can do both, right @VP? https://t.co/hUSYp2WKGG
This could be a fun game.
Everything you said after "I am in favor of the Second Amendment" proves that you are NOT, in fact, in favor of the Second Amendment. https://t.co/djK4c4KmbW— SmokedPorkShoulder,Man! (@ThatFellaDanny) December 21, 2023
Exactly.
Can’t claim you support the Second Amendment when your voting record and rhetoric says otherwise. https://t.co/Ujvdiabm27— Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) December 21, 2023
We can all see her record and her rhetoric.
So posting this in earnest is a laughable joke.
-pro second amendment— drewisgod6372 🎄🎩🇺🇸 (@Andrew94722910) December 21, 2023
-“assault weapons” ban.
Pick one. https://t.co/7dkCG7Mv2b
And we know she'd pick the latter.
The same people that claim words are violence want us to trust that their use of “Assault weapons” means “fully semi-automatic weapons of war.”— Rhyen Staley (@RhyenStaley) December 21, 2023
And red flag laws would NEVER be weaponized against political opponents… https://t.co/jqSIgv7am2
They don't define 'assault weapon' because they want it to be a net in which they'll catch all guns.
Because that's what they want: a total ban on firearms.
I’m in favor of gun vending machines, looks like neither of us will get what we want. https://t.co/XWpluXl5KU— Claude Krause (@ClaudesBBQ) December 21, 2023
Those would be awesome.
The vice president of the United States and second in line to the presidency does not know the meaning of the word “infringe” https://t.co/ADq7EhjCCB— Commander Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) December 21, 2023
No, she does not. Remember, she was also a prosecutor.
Scary, no?
Get rekt, hag. https://t.co/Aw4U3dC3SU— T (@tmarsh8364) December 21, 2023
She's being ratioed into orbit, so mission accomplished.
No, you cannot, as universal background checks violate me and red flag laws violate several different amendments. https://t.co/Yyf8za5yrA— The Second Amendment (@USCons_Amend_II) December 21, 2023
All of this.
(Aside: all the Amendments should have their own Twitter/X accounts)
I'm in favor of a free press– and I'm also in favor of a ban on criticizing the government, licensing for journalists, and blacklists.— Thermo (@NotThatThermo) December 21, 2023
Do as I tell you. https://t.co/7pnO3nNqF8
Again, another excellent example applying Harris's logic to another Amendment.
She and every other entitled leftist control freak is in favor of the 2nd Amendment so long as they have the only firearms.— Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) December 21, 2023
It's that simple. https://t.co/qoJj3bnGT3
Rights for them, but not for us. Pretty much sums up government these days.
***
