Former Assistant US Attorney Says SCOTUS Will Rule 9-0 to Overturn Colorado's Trump Ballot Ruling

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on December 21, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Former U.S. Attorney Ty Cobb, who has previously said Trump is 'toast' in his ongoing legal cases, had an interesting (and likely correct) prediction for how SCOTUS will rule concerning the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to bar Trump from the ballot in that state.

Watch:

He's probably onto something here.

More from The Hill:

Former White House lawyer Ty Cobb predicted Tuesday that the U.S. Supreme Court could rule “9-0” in favor of former President Trump in a potential appeal of Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling that would kick Trump off the state’s ballot.

“I think this case will be handled quickly. I think it could be 9-0 in the Supreme Court for Trump,” Cobb said in an interview on CNN, adding later, “I do believe it could be 9-0, because I think the law is clear.”

Frankly, this makes him more credible, because he's clearly not in the bag for Trump.

I guess we'll see what happens.

The media are completely okay with what Colorado did, and they will lose their minds when SCOTUS overturns it. Whether 9-0 or 5-4. Watch.

When SCOTUS rules in his favor, they are handing Trump a tremendous win -- a wave he will absolutely ride for as long as possible.

Frankly, trying to remove him from the ballot will only help his campaign, it seems.

Given how the Left likes to ignore court rulings it doesn't like (see: student loan forgiveness), one has to wonder if states will comply with a SCOTUS ruling in Trump's favor (especially since California and New York are both toying with the idea of removing Trump from the ballot, too).

You can pinpoint the precise moment when it happened, too.

A good catch, so it's interesting to see Cobb saying 9-0 in favor of Trump today. What changed?

The list of Confederate leaders who went on to hold public office after the Civil War is long: Maj. Gen. Wade Hampton, Maj. Gen. John Gordon, Joe Johnston, Alex Stephens, Maj. Gen. William Mahone (to name a few).

SCOTUS will hear this case early in 2024; they have to -- we have limited time between now and the primaries and presidential election.

Watching this unfold will be something, and the next 11 months are going to be an electoral rollercoaster ride. Buckle up.

***

Tags: 2024 BIDEN COLORADO SCOTUS TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

