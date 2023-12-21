Former Assistant US Attorney Says SCOTUS Will Rule 9-0 to Overturn Colorado's Trump Ballot Ruling

Former U.S. Attorney Ty Cobb, who has previously said Trump is 'toast' in his ongoing legal cases, had an interesting (and likely correct) prediction for how SCOTUS will rule concerning the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to bar Trump from the ballot in that state.

Watch:

BREAKING: Ty Cobb, former Asst US Attorney, tells CNN the US Supreme Court will act quickly and overturn Colorado Supreme Court ruling 9-0



pic.twitter.com/9NzkqIW1BA — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) December 20, 2023

He's probably onto something here.

Ex-White House lawyer Ty Cobb says Supreme Court could rule "9-0" in possible Trump 14th Amendment case https://t.co/UcJJOYJmZJ pic.twitter.com/acAJqjK4L4 — The Hill (@thehill) December 20, 2023

More from The Hill:

Former White House lawyer Ty Cobb predicted Tuesday that the U.S. Supreme Court could rule “9-0” in favor of former President Trump in a potential appeal of Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling that would kick Trump off the state’s ballot. “I think this case will be handled quickly. I think it could be 9-0 in the Supreme Court for Trump,” Cobb said in an interview on CNN, adding later, “I do believe it could be 9-0, because I think the law is clear.”

Same guy. Different cases. I know there's a lot of cases, but Cobb says he's "toast" in his criminal indictments. pic.twitter.com/gSggVQdoz4 — ✝️ Hamilton (@CHamic1973) December 20, 2023

Frankly, this makes him more credible, because he's clearly not in the bag for Trump.

That would be shocking if it went 9-0 in favor of DJT. I’d give it 7-2. — Nik Wagenfeiler (@waggenator) December 20, 2023

I guess we'll see what happens.

I don't think she's too happy with his answer, as a bonified Trump hater. https://t.co/vYXxV5Negh — American Timber aka MAGA Warrior with Quarks! (@american_timber) December 20, 2023

The media are completely okay with what Colorado did, and they will lose their minds when SCOTUS overturns it. Whether 9-0 or 5-4. Watch.

Colorado Supreme Court's silly decision to remove President Trump from the ballots will be THE #1 REASON historians will say "gave President Trump the edge." https://t.co/agIOFKB2Gx — HURRICANEPAUL (@HURRICANEPAUL) December 20, 2023

When SCOTUS rules in his favor, they are handing Trump a tremendous win -- a wave he will absolutely ride for as long as possible.

Frankly, trying to remove him from the ballot will only help his campaign, it seems.

But courts all across the country have undergone a "transition" in the last couple decades.



The model behavior is exemplified by Obama's 2012 DACA gambit. Law be damned, effectively -- "What are you going to do about it?" As in go to court and just you try to stop me, ha ha ha. https://t.co/5sv0sm72Wj — asymmetry IS NOT beautiful (@pdxnag) December 20, 2023

Given how the Left likes to ignore court rulings it doesn't like (see: student loan forgiveness), one has to wonder if states will comply with a SCOTUS ruling in Trump's favor (especially since California and New York are both toying with the idea of removing Trump from the ballot, too).

Ty Cobb predicts the Supreme Court will overturn the Colorado ruling 9-0. pic.twitter.com/Ufv6PoCVf9 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) December 20, 2023

Erin just died inside when he said 9-0 for trump — Zambo (@ailliwre) December 20, 2023

You can pinpoint the precise moment when it happened, too.

Ty Cobb predicted yesterday that Trump would win the Colorado case 9-0 at the Supreme Court. So it's kind of funny that in 2022 he thought the 14th amendment was a "simple" way to disqualify him. (It's alright for him to change his mind, but big turnaround). pic.twitter.com/104cwXZr8r — Jordan Weissmann (@JHWeissmann) December 21, 2023

A good catch, so it's interesting to see Cobb saying 9-0 in favor of Trump today. What changed?

TRUMP BALLOT CONTROVERSY: The U.S. Supreme Court could rule "9-0" for Donald Trump in an appeal of the Colorado Supreme Court's ruling that kicked him off the state's 2024 ballot, former White House lawyer Ty Cobb is predicting. MORE: https://t.co/ngjgJk20oW pic.twitter.com/MiALj067G8 — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) December 21, 2023

5-4 more likely, but it's still going to be overturned. Every one knows that this was only intended to keep Confederate leaders from holding office. Why hasn't it been removed? Interesting 🤔 — FREDERICK MARK ZIELSDORF (@ZielsdorfMark) December 21, 2023

The list of Confederate leaders who went on to hold public office after the Civil War is long: Maj. Gen. Wade Hampton, Maj. Gen. John Gordon, Joe Johnston, Alex Stephens, Maj. Gen. William Mahone (to name a few).

SCOTUS will hear this case early in 2024; they have to -- we have limited time between now and the primaries and presidential election.

Watching this unfold will be something, and the next 11 months are going to be an electoral rollercoaster ride. Buckle up.

