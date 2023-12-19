'Sounds Dictatory to Me': Axois Praises Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Despite SCOTUS Rulings

We hope you notice something interesting about this post. Read it and see if what stood out to us stands out to you:

While the Supreme Court has blocked Biden's signature student loan forgiveness plan, the administration has managed to dole out almost $132 billion in relief for more than 3.6 million borrowers – and has signaled there's more to come.https://t.co/go7uHhOXCi — Axios (@axios) December 16, 2023

Need an additional hint? Here ya go:

SCOTUS has ruled Biden's student loan forgiveness is unconstitutional.

They blocked it.

But he continues to 'dole out' billions in relief.

Interesting, no?

Axios has more details:

The Biden administration has been looking for ways to provide more student loan borrowers with relief. The big picture: While the Supreme Court has blocked Biden's signature student loan forgiveness plan, the administration has managed to dole out almost $132 billion in relief for more than 3.6 million borrowers – and has signaled there's more to come. "The Biden-Harris Administration is proud of our record to provide relief to borrowers, using different existing authorities, as we work to fix the broken student loan system," an Education Department spokesperson told Axios. Flashback: The White House announced $4.8 billion in student debt relief for some 80,300 people last week. Those approvals were through the administration's effort to "fix" the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program and the Income-Driven Repayment (IDR) plan. Where it stands: The Education Department said these adjustments are "only a portion of our work to fix the broken student loan system." "We are strongly committed to standing up for borrowers who've been failed by the country's broken student loan system and creating new regulations that will reduce the burden of student debt," an Education Department spokesperson told Axios.

Wholly incurious about Biden not adhering to the SCOTUS ruling, no?

The illegal "signature plan"? — JWF (@JammieWF) December 19, 2023

That one, yes.

So doing this kind of stuff by executive order / fiat and not via the legislative process is fine then? No risk of destroying “democracy” or in our case the republic? As long as we understand the rules. — Dom 🇺🇸🗽🇺🇸 (@usapapro) December 18, 2023

They keep changing the rules, because they play Calvinball.

Sounds impeachable. — Bob’s your Uncle (@p8riot) December 19, 2023

Yes it does.

“Yay executive branch ignoring the Supreme Court when I personally benefit or disagree with the ruling!!!”



Remember that sentiment, when it comes back from the other direction. — Aaron Jones (@AaronJo51044437) December 18, 2023

They'll lose their minds when it does happen.

Going against the high court is encouraged by the far left media. When trump comes back watch the massive shift in how they cover the white house. You would think bidens mom wrote this headline — chris canio (@ChrisCanio) December 18, 2023

Remember how they acted when Trump shifted funds for the border wall:

Remember when Trump shifting funds to build a boarder wall without Congressional approval was reported by the media as the beginning of a dictatorship and the end of democracy?



Now the media is applauding & encouraging it. https://t.co/yNJLEAveRR — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 18, 2023

See?

The media's gotta carry that water for Biden.

Sounds dictatory to me. — TWEETO BANDITO (@DjptrsnMana) December 18, 2023

Yes it does.

Literally the end of democracy - you said — Mild Mannered Maniac (@80sGeek) December 18, 2023

It's (D)ifferent when the Democrats do it.

When a president uses the Constitution as toilet paper — Gary in DFW (@LakerGaryC) December 18, 2023

The Biden administration doesn't care about the Constitution. It's an obstacle to their agenda.

So in other words he’s violating the constitution YET AGAIN. — Purple Trees (@PurpleTrees23) December 19, 2023

Flagrantly.

Openly and flagrantly violating the Constitution and defying the Supreme Court. Sounds like the definition of a dictator to me.



“Whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends…” https://t.co/WPHZNa30gO — Drew (@ApotterDrew) December 19, 2023

Exactly, and yet the media are wholly incurious about it.

If the Republicans had any cajones, they’d impeach him for this today. Slam dunk. https://t.co/xwcmu6hbaw — Stephen Pampell🦬 (@StephenPampell) December 19, 2023

They don't, alas.

Violating the Supreme Court, which is supposed to check and balance the other branches, is now celebrated when you’re giving away tax dollars to buy votes because you promised something you couldn’t deliver on the campaign trail. https://t.co/XbCj89Bhfm — Liberty Enthusiast (@therealBradDE) December 19, 2023

That sums it up nicely.

The lawless Biden regime ignores Supreme Court Decisions. https://t.co/c2IPPQPzYg — Hillsborough GOP (@HillsboroughGOP) December 19, 2023

Imagine the headlines if Biden were a Republican.

All. The. Pearl. Clutching.

Huh. Sounds like the end of democracy. https://t.co/Dbgekdpvkd — Kelly (@Kisouttahere) December 19, 2023

Amazing how no one is screaming that now?

The people who scream about "threats to our democracy" from MAGA will cheer this on. https://t.co/1s8tCE3zWS — Aaron O'Kelley 🟦 (@AaronOKelley) December 19, 2023

Yes they will.

So, the Biden regime is defying the Supreme Court to buy votes with our money? That’s kinda what this sounds like. https://t.co/c7AisfdSTr — Jake13th 🏴‍☠️ (@JakeThirteenth) December 19, 2023

Nailed it. Because that's exactly what it is.

“While defying a lawful court order, Biden spuriously sells unconstitutional executive mandates knowing they will be reversed due to their profound unconstitutionality to attempt to buy youth votes.”

There fixed it for you Axios! https://t.co/ZrKgpcSQJY — CW (@weroncolby3) December 18, 2023

That's a more honest story.

Bypassing SCOTUS. And not a peep from leftists about dictatorships, fascism, or the like 🤔 https://t.co/zb1pYQ58u9 — Clint (@pack_rulz1978) December 18, 2023

Weird, no?

We'll leave you with this thought:

Now ask me what I don't care about the media two weeklong hissy fit over Trump's dictator line. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 19, 2023

We're guessing a lot of Americans feel the same way. Hard to scream Trump is a dictator when Biden openly ignores SCOTUS rulings.

***

