'Sounds Dictatory to Me': Axois Praises Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Despite SCOTUS Rulings

Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on December 19, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

We hope you notice something interesting about this post. Read it and see if what stood out to us stands out to you:

Need an additional hint? Here ya go:

SCOTUS has ruled Biden's student loan forgiveness is unconstitutional. 

They blocked it.

But he continues to 'dole out' billions in relief.

Interesting, no?

Axios has more details:

The Biden administration has been looking for ways to provide more student loan borrowers with relief.

The big picture: While the Supreme Court has blocked Biden's signature student loan forgiveness plan, the administration has managed to dole out almost $132 billion in relief for more than 3.6 million borrowers – and has signaled there's more to come.

  • "The Biden-Harris Administration is proud of our record to provide relief to borrowers, using different existing authorities, as we work to fix the broken student loan system," an Education Department spokesperson told Axios.

Flashback: The White House announced $4.8 billion in student debt relief for some 80,300 people last week.

Where it stands: The Education Department said these adjustments are "only a portion of our work to fix the broken student loan system."

  • "We are strongly committed to standing up for borrowers who've been failed by the country's broken student loan system and creating new regulations that will reduce the burden of student debt," an Education Department spokesperson told Axios.

Wholly incurious about Biden not adhering to the SCOTUS ruling, no?

That one, yes.

They keep changing the rules, because they play Calvinball.

Yes it does.

They'll lose their minds when it does happen.

Remember how they acted when Trump shifted funds for the border wall:

See?

The media's gotta carry that water for Biden.

Yes it does.

It's (D)ifferent when the Democrats do it.

The Biden administration doesn't care about the Constitution. It's an obstacle to their agenda.

Flagrantly.

Exactly, and yet the media are wholly incurious about it.

They don't, alas.

That sums it up nicely.

Imagine the headlines if Biden were a Republican.

All. The. Pearl. Clutching.

Amazing how no one is screaming that now?

Yes they will.

Nailed it. Because that's exactly what it is.

That's a more honest story.

Weird, no?

We'll leave you with this thought:

We're guessing a lot of Americans feel the same way. Hard to scream Trump is a dictator when Biden openly ignores SCOTUS rulings.

***

Tags: BIDEN SCOTUS STUDENT DEBT STUDENT LOAN DEBT STUDENT LOANS BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

