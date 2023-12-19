Fundamentally, You're Wrong: New Republic Editor Doesn't Know What Socialism Is

WaPo's Philip Bump Says Journalism 'Needs to Learn How to Defend Itself'
Amy Curtis  |  9:30 PM on December 19, 2023
AP Photo/Kurt Strumpf

Oh, socialists. Is there anything they're ever right about?

Meet New Republic contributing editor and Guardian columnist Osita Nwanevu, who has confused capitalism and socialism and, well, take a look:

Socialism is about a lot of things, but 'affordable consumer products' is not one of them.

No, he doesn't know what socialism is.

He knows what he thinks socialism is. And he's wrong about that.

It is hilarious.

That sums it up.

Harvard's Claudine Gay Created Task Force to Reduce the Visual Presence of White Men
Brett T.
Goods and services are less expensive when there is competition. That's capitalism, not socialism.

It's that much of a parody, so maybe.

Same.

Don't forget about the breadlines and eating zoo animals.

Exactly this.

He nailed it.

Yeah. We got nothin'.

It's magical.

That's a new one, for sure.

That's what his argument boils down to.

There you go, being all logical and stuff.

You'd think someone who'd read Marx would know this.

Yet here we are.

Much like 'real socialism hasn't been tried', they keep moving the goalposts when socialism inevitably fails.

We don't think he's joking, sadly.

Yep. You can always tell.

Socialism doesn't lower the prices of anything. It just makes everyone equally poor, equally struggling.

We wouldn't brag about that if we were you.

Guessing this question will go unanswered.

Capitalism has done more to bring people out of poverty and improve the standard of living than any other economic system. Socialism is regressive and oppressive.

Choose wisely.

***

