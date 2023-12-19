Fundamentally, You're Wrong: New Republic Editor Doesn't Know What Socialism Is

Oh, socialists. Is there anything they're ever right about?

Meet New Republic contributing editor and Guardian columnist Osita Nwanevu, who has confused capitalism and socialism and, well, take a look:

Fundamentally, socialism is about buying affordable consumer products. Are you an Android user? That's socialism. Do you have a Dell? That's socialism. Shop at H&M? That's socialism. The more expensive your stuff is, the more capitalist it is. Marx lays this out in Capital. https://t.co/ZCgV0uvteW — Osita Nwanevu (@OsitaNwanevu) December 18, 2023

Socialism is about a lot of things, but 'affordable consumer products' is not one of them.

I’ve never read a less comprehensible tweet than this. There’s so much to pick apart. First, what makes any of that affordable? Compared to what? Second, I’m confident you don’t know what socialism is. — Philllosoraptor (@RealPhillyP) December 19, 2023

No, he doesn't know what socialism is.

He knows what he thinks socialism is. And he's wrong about that.

"socialism is what I say it is" is quite the take but hey this is America and you have a right to your (hilariously wrong) opinion. — ☕Captain Spooky, USS New Jersey, NX-67860☕⚡🚗 (@yourbuddyspooky) December 19, 2023

It is hilarious.

That sums it up.

What you are describing is competition in a free market. There are vast differences in quality and other factors related to products and services. Please cite the page of Das Kapital where Marx says that price differences differentiate capitalism from socialism. (He doesn't.) — Dan (@DanGoorevitch) December 19, 2023

Goods and services are less expensive when there is competition. That's capitalism, not socialism.

Is that comment your online application for the Babylon Bee? — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) December 19, 2023

It's that much of a parody, so maybe.

I honestly feel like I’m having a stroke https://t.co/Sjqs8zy33J — Arturo Boremano (definitely NOT “Arthur Boreman”) (@ArthurBoreman) December 19, 2023

Same.

Yes. It’s all about buying affordable consumer products.



Well that, and breadlines and eating the zoo animals. https://t.co/Mj9zbRJ5qq — SoothingDave (@SoothingDave) December 19, 2023

Don't forget about the breadlines and eating zoo animals.

Exactly this.

Tell me you don't understand socialism in one stupid tweet. https://t.co/bzafS8BVGt — Yore Friend Whig 🇮🇱 (@WhigJust) December 19, 2023

He nailed it.

Fundamentally, that is not even remotely close to what socialism is all about https://t.co/L0eOl91Ohw — Alexandra F. Baldwin (@VerumVulnero1) December 19, 2023

Yeah. We got nothin'.

Socialism is capitalism now. https://t.co/oLkxSR4gBz — Todd of Merriment (@AndToddsaid) December 19, 2023

It's magical.

*Jeff Foxworthy voice* You might be a socialist if you own an android phone. That’s a new one. https://t.co/KfAFhr0gyh — Philllosoraptor (@RealPhillyP) December 19, 2023

That's a new one, for sure.

Socialism is when things are gooder.



Capitalism is the bad things. https://t.co/f7opmUwGjD — Mike Coté 🎅🎄🎅🎄 (@ratlpolicy) December 19, 2023

That's what his argument boils down to.

Without capitalism, there's no way to know how to make products at different price points. https://t.co/sCbvEOWylb — The Raffish Grimalkin (@MadCatPandora2) December 19, 2023

There you go, being all logical and stuff.

Marx said the ownership of property is theft. So owning a Dell or an Android is theft. The owners of H&M are theives according to Karl Marx. What you're actually describing here is capitalism. https://t.co/9FFVLSQ0zZ — Jonathan Thiebaud 🇺🇲🇮🇱 (@Jtbaud249) December 19, 2023

You'd think someone who'd read Marx would know this.

Yet here we are.

in the early 20c, marxists predicted socialism would outproduce capitalism



by the middle 20c, it was clear that wasn't happening, so they decided that capitalism overproduced



by the early 21c, it was clear that wasn't happening, so they just pretend socialism produced things https://t.co/hQ0BvLJ4dV — Drew (@onefiftyfivemm) December 19, 2023

Much like 'real socialism hasn't been tried', they keep moving the goalposts when socialism inevitably fails.

Is this a very thickly veiled joke? It’s a very thickly veiled joke right? https://t.co/BpcAgeN2R7 pic.twitter.com/D8TiIPia0P — Brad Chattergoon (@bradchattergoon) December 18, 2023

We don't think he's joking, sadly.

You ever read something and just immediately know the boob who wrote it went to public school? https://t.co/zap2sCVCXm — Stevie J. West (@StevieWestAgain) December 19, 2023

Yep. You can always tell.

Socialism doesn't lower the prices of anything. It just makes everyone equally poor, equally struggling.

We wouldn't brag about that if we were you.

Yeah, so why does most of the world engage in Capitalism rather than Socialism? https://t.co/Yl5RrYzpsP — DailyBreakfast__ (@DailyBreakfast3) December 18, 2023

Guessing this question will go unanswered.

Capitalism has done more to bring people out of poverty and improve the standard of living than any other economic system. Socialism is regressive and oppressive.

Choose wisely.

