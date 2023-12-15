We Miss Clippy: Elon Musk Notices Microsoft Word Scolds You for Language That's Not 'Inclusive'

WAH: 'Ultra-Liberal' Fussy Over Satanic Statue Being Destroyed SCHOOLED on Separation of C...
Amy Curtis  |  9:20 AM on December 15, 2023
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool

The last thing anyone needs is our computer program lecturing us on 'inclusive' language.

Yet here we are.

Elon Musk noticed a very interesting suggestion on Microsoft Word:

Remember the halcyon days of Clippy? We miss him.

'Insane' is a perfectly acceptable word and, based on the context in the screenshot, not used in conjunction with a person (not that that should matter) but a vehicle with 'insane stability.'

And there's more:

Once again, this is in relation to the weight of a vehicle.

It's not referring to an 11,000 pound person (a physiological impossibility).

Controlling language is very powerful.

'This term implies a mental health bias.'

Doing this would probably make it have an aneurysm.

Oh, heaven's no. That'll make it flip out, too.

This isn't exactly a new feature, apparently. But one that has to be installed:

Which means someone has to consciously make the choice to have their computer lecture them.

Even a proposed Community Note points this out:


Very scary.

This was a conscious decision by programmers and developers to put these flags in there.

Yes it was.

So are we.

Would not surprise us.

Might be time to go back to old school typewriters. They don't narc on you.

They do it because it gives them power.

Don't give them that power.

Yes it is.

It's everywhere.

Since we became a post-context culture.

It's anything. but harmeless.

And the inmates are running the show.

And the Left is using it as a playbook.

Yes it is.

Keep this feature turned off, and ignore its stupid (are we allowed to say that) suggestions.

***

