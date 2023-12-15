We Miss Clippy: Elon Musk Notices Microsoft Word Scolds You for Language That's Not 'Inclusive'

The last thing anyone needs is our computer program lecturing us on 'inclusive' language.
Yet here we are.
Elon Musk noticed a very interesting suggestion on Microsoft Word:
Microsoft Word now scolds you if you use words that aren’t “inclusive”! pic.twitter.com/W2VqdmHVQk— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2023
Remember the halcyon days of Clippy? We miss him.
'Insane' is a perfectly acceptable word and, based on the context in the screenshot, not used in conjunction with a person (not that that should matter) but a vehicle with 'insane stability.'
And there's more:
And this too! pic.twitter.com/03ZbwFu4NE— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2023
Once again, this is in relation to the weight of a vehicle.
It's not referring to an 11,000 pound person (a physiological impossibility).
“Control language and you control thought; control thought and you control action; control action and you control the world.”— Nothing Gold Can Stay (@deaflibertarian) December 15, 2023
— Peter Kreeft
Controlling language is very powerful.
That’s actually literally insane— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) December 15, 2023
'This term implies a mental health bias.'
Call it a homo and see what it does— Fred (@Grand_handsomer) December 15, 2023
Doing this would probably make it have an aneurysm.
Whatever you do, don't elaborate on the vehicle's trans...— Kieran Eleison (@KieranEleison) December 15, 2023
Oh, heaven's no. That'll make it flip out, too.
This isn't exactly a new feature, apparently. But one that has to be installed:
It's not exactly new, just go to your grammar settings— Ryan Hill (@FoaRyan) December 15, 2023
They also include "Gender bias" "Racial bias" "age" "sexual orientation" and more. I'm not on the latest update so I may be missing the recent additions. pic.twitter.com/MzuhRE1iLO
Which means someone has to consciously make the choice to have their computer lecture them.
Even a proposed Community Note points this out:
Scary— Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) December 15, 2023
Language is so powerful as are those who control it https://t.co/o8QCWb4Ya4
Very scary.
This was a conscious decision by programmers and developers to put these flags in there.
Spellcheck was the beginning of the end https://t.co/saaytSfdXN— Son of Dr. Spengler (unintentional self-parody) (@spengjr) December 15, 2023
Yes it was.
I'm so tired of this... https://t.co/R9V2c4YpLB— The Gay Republican 🇺🇲✝️🇮🇱 (@GayRepublicSwag) December 15, 2023
So are we.
Pretty soon it's going to pop a window saying: "You have been reported to the FBI for repeat hate speech violations. Please pack a small bag with toiletries, a shirt and underwear and lay on the floor away from the door with the face down, pressing your palms against your ears" https://t.co/1wuqFXDiQW— Rex Valachorum (@RexValachorum) December 15, 2023
Would not surprise us.
Might be time to go back to old school typewriters. They don't narc on you.
Absolutely insane.— Leftism (@LeftismForU) December 15, 2023
You can't say anything nowadays without it being viewed as somehow "offensive."
Leftism distorts and destroys the meanings of words/terms while simultaneously claiming that many other words/terms used everyday are now "offensive." https://t.co/Bl0h9BUnHp
They do it because it gives them power.
Don't give them that power.
The woke mind virus is embedded in everything. https://t.co/GJN7pcfjoA— Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) December 15, 2023
Yes it is.
It's everywhere.
Since when does a company have the right to tell me how to think ..?? https://t.co/ll9KHTkVNZ— Thomas O'Connor '62 baby, #GodBlessAmerica 🇺🇲 (@TheyCallMeTomO1) December 15, 2023
Since we became a post-context culture.
Ahaaaa! The language police has started, this is supposed to be worrying for anyone that wants to live in a free world.— Kenneth Chiori Eze Nnunu 1 (@Kennethchiori) December 15, 2023
This language policing will spell nothing but doom for the world if allowed to go on.
Don't think it's a harmless initiative.
✍🏾 https://t.co/GAOTTvJTfr
It's anything. but harmeless.
Sound befitting for the global asylum we are all living in. https://t.co/kX3WTsNS3S— Hussain Abdul-Hussain (@hahussain) December 15, 2023
And the inmates are running the show.
The thesis of 1984 is the destruction of language unravels the ability to know what is true and real https://t.co/jNSsadcMGC— Jordan B. Goldstein | Sport Philosopher (@JB_Goldstein) December 15, 2023
And the Left is using it as a playbook.
Subliminal programming of the human brain.— Robbie Parlane (@RParlane) December 15, 2023
It's their most effective propaganda trick. https://t.co/a8vUuN2pTD
Yes it is.
Keep this feature turned off, and ignore its stupid (are we allowed to say that) suggestions.
***
