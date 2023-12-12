Biden's 'Plan' for Education: Spending LOTS of YOUR Money
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’, ‘Glory’ Actor Andre Braugher Dead at 61

Amy Curtis  |  9:45 PM on December 12, 2023
Evan Agostini

Some very sad news out of Hollywood this evening.

Actor Andre Braugher, who starred in films including 'Glory' and television shows 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine', and 'Men of a Certain Age' died at 61 after what's being described as 'a brief illness.' He was 61 years old.

Deadline has more:

André Braugher has died. The two-time Emmy-winning star of series including Homicide: Life on the Street, Men of a Certain Age and Brooklyn Nine-Nine was 61. Braugher, whose first film role came alongside Matthew Broderick and Denzel Washington in the Ed Zwick-directed Glory, died on Monday after a brief illness.

While Braugher peppered his resume with comedies, many will remember him for his ferocious portrayal as Detective Frank Pembleton in the NBC drama Homicide: Life on the Street. Put him in the box, sweating out and outsmarting crime suspects in the interrogation room, and you were looking at a weekly dose of tour de force acting, as good as it got on television during that period of time.

Fans are mourning the loss:

A phenomenal actor.

His first film role was as Cpl. Thomas Searles in the epic 'Glory', co-starring Matthew Broderick, Cary Elwes, Morgan Freeman, and Jihmi Kennedy, about the first African-American regiment of the Civil War, the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment.

In 1998, he won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his work on 'Homicide'

This is hilarious.

What a fantastic performance.

Yes, this one stings.

Braugher is survived by his wife, Ami Brabson, as well as sons Michael, Isaiah, and John Wesley, his brother Charles Jennings and his mother Sally Braugher.

Our condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.

***

