‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’, ‘Glory’ Actor Andre Braugher Dead at 61

Some very sad news out of Hollywood this evening.

Actor Andre Braugher, who starred in films including 'Glory' and television shows 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine', and 'Men of a Certain Age' died at 61 after what's being described as 'a brief illness.' He was 61 years old.

Advertisement

Andre Braugher has died.



The two-time Emmy-winning star of series including Homicide: Life on the Street, Men of a Certain Age and Brooklyn Nine-Nine was 61. https://t.co/vkLlBU9Acz pic.twitter.com/LeZfXPOpJG — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 13, 2023

Deadline has more:

André Braugher has died. The two-time Emmy-winning star of series including Homicide: Life on the Street, Men of a Certain Age and Brooklyn Nine-Nine was 61. Braugher, whose first film role came alongside Matthew Broderick and Denzel Washington in the Ed Zwick-directed Glory, died on Monday after a brief illness. While Braugher peppered his resume with comedies, many will remember him for his ferocious portrayal as Detective Frank Pembleton in the NBC drama Homicide: Life on the Street. Put him in the box, sweating out and outsmarting crime suspects in the interrogation room, and you were looking at a weekly dose of tour de force acting, as good as it got on television during that period of time.

Fans are mourning the loss:

Aw man, Andre Braugher died. That really sucks, he was only 61



Loved him in pretty much everything I saw him in, excellent actor with a wide range. Requiescat in pace sir.

https://t.co/KF1wvsMGyZ — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) December 13, 2023

A phenomenal actor.

RIP, Andre Braugher. We’ll see you in the fort. pic.twitter.com/rQ2VNKziUs — Rich Condon (@RichardPCondon) December 13, 2023

His first film role was as Cpl. Thomas Searles in the epic 'Glory', co-starring Matthew Broderick, Cary Elwes, Morgan Freeman, and Jihmi Kennedy, about the first African-American regiment of the Civil War, the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment.

Besides his incredible work in ‘Brooklyn Nine Nine’, Andre Braugher's performance in ‘Glory’ is nothing short of amazing. RIP pic.twitter.com/yZiS5upk1U — Pat (@pattbb8) December 13, 2023

RIP Andre Braugher (1962–2023) pic.twitter.com/TZyxaMxioh — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) December 13, 2023

rest in peace, andre braugher. an absolute force of an actor and a treasure on and off screen. thank you for all the warmth and joy and laughs. rest easy, captain ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WIFnmk0eNm — out of context brooklyn nine nine (@nocontxt99) December 13, 2023

Andre Braugher was incredible on Homicide, but he was an absolute treasure as Captain Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine.



RIP pic.twitter.com/DEO6AIgaoq — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) December 13, 2023

Andre Braugher brought to life one of the most interesting & complex characters in television, Frank Pembleton in Homicide: Life on the Street. A monumental performance, full of detail, intelligence, depth, personality, & energy. Braugher shone among the amazing Homicide cast. pic.twitter.com/GmZHqApQFZ — Michael Avolio | michaelavolio.bsky.social (@MichaelAvolio) December 13, 2023

In 1998, he won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his work on 'Homicide'

Andre Braugher's Holt on BROOKLYN 99 was one of my favorite TV characters of all time. His deadpan delivery balanced the insanity of the show perfectly. And he was able to convey such warmth even as he was doing his masterful slow burn. May he Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/5OL90n5miP — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) December 13, 2023

Advertisement

rest in peace andre braugher 💔 here's one of my most favorite scenes of him on brooklyn nine-nine, thanks for the laughs andre pic.twitter.com/IztwTlgs26 — mary ⎊🎄 (@kurtslimabean) December 13, 2023

This is hilarious.

Get yourself a renowned Shakespearean actor for your ludicrously silly comedy, and you get scenes like this peppered in amongst the goofing and slapstick - ‘gravitas’ doesn’t even come close to describing Andre Braugher’s mastery of big speeches pic.twitter.com/0lu5niVrR6 — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) December 13, 2023

What a fantastic performance.

His performance in Glory was phenomenal and I stop and watch every Instagram reel I get served of Captain Holt in Brooklyn 99.



Very sad news. https://t.co/xEYUqUhIxP — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 13, 2023

GLORY, Homicide, THE MIST, Brooklyn Nine-Nine—Braugher was an intensely talented artist who played every role expertly and brought a brilliance to everything he worked on



I rewatch B99 all the time, so I’ll get to revisit him often—but he will always be missed. So it goes. https://t.co/4AnLyNr56U pic.twitter.com/k1pVeHdru7 — Rob Dean (@neuroticmonkey) December 13, 2023

Oh, no. Not Andre Braugher - and 61? Far too early. A true legend on the screen. #HomicideLifeOnTheStreet https://t.co/scdIgWaSk3 — Robert Herzog (@HerzogIND) December 13, 2023

Advertisement

Glory was my favorite movie as a kid and he was always my favorite character. And so funny in Brooklyn 99. This one stings. https://t.co/5HZn51CZp0 — Kyle Bailey (@KyleBailey10) December 13, 2023

Yes, this one stings.

Braugher is survived by his wife, Ami Brabson, as well as sons Michael, Isaiah, and John Wesley, his brother Charles Jennings and his mother Sally Braugher.

Our condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!