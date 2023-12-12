The Left Ruins EVERYTHING: Updated Lyrics to 'Baby It's Cold Outside' Are Absolutely Cringeworthy

The Left ruins everything it touches. Like a reverse Midas touch, anything the Left gets its grubby paws on turns to garbage.

They have complained for years about the Dean Martin/Marilyn Maxwell tune 'Baby It's Cold Outside', calling it 'date rape' and 'misogynistic'.

So they've redone the lyrics, and let John Legend and Kelly Clarkson tackle the updated, PC song for the modern listener.

And it's terrible.

Take a look:

The updated lyrics to John Legend and Kelly Clarkson's Baby It's Cold Outside are literally so funny. They're like JUST SO EVERYONE LISTENING KNOWS: THEY ARE BOTH CONSENTING ADULTS IN THIS SONG pic.twitter.com/kCR0PEWwmD — Lucy Huber (@clhubes) December 11, 2023

So many levels of cringe.

Literally grinds my gears every year, because the original song lyrics are about a woman recognizing society’s expectations for her and saying “to heck with that” and staying with the guy anyway — Ali Mientus (@amientus04) December 11, 2023

Ah, but according to the Left, she's a woman with no agency and a victim of date rape. Because she had a drink.

Girl power!

Or something.

What I like about it, is now the guy sounds like he's just can't wait for the woman to leave. Almost every reply he says is basically "okay, bye" — Josh (@JoshUng) December 11, 2023

The entire tone of the song has changed.

hahahaha yes. He's like oh don't worry, I called you an Uber 25 minutes ago because this was not going well. — Lucy Huber (@clhubes) December 11, 2023

Guess the guy in this song doesn't care if she catches pneumonia and dies.

"well, Murray, he just pulled up outside" damn, he wants her out and out of his sight asap 🤣 — naomi ✨ (@iamnaaomixx) December 12, 2023

Yeah. Can't get her out of his house fast enough.

They really say “it’s your body and your choice” in a Christmas song lmao https://t.co/0K5VWBLGxG — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) December 12, 2023

It's so bad we actually feel embarrassed for them.

I thought Baby It's Cold Outside was funny even before this: a lady that’s “worried” what society will think of her for staying at a man’s house… all while he pours her another drink, both getting comfy back on the couch and she kicks her shoes off. https://t.co/lrVUuLEbyD pic.twitter.com/0bc7USgg4O — Gianna 🐾 (@Giannacl) December 11, 2023

Like we said, the Left ruins everything.

I think I just cringed something important out. Call an ambulance https://t.co/bDfpjM542h pic.twitter.com/E2RdgFKGHB — Gillian McShane (@GillianMcShane) December 12, 2023

So embarrassing.

Garbage lyrics, courtesy the Left.

I am convinced that anyone who thinks baby it’s cold outside is creepy (the original, normal lyrics) has simply never actually flirted with anyone in their lives https://t.co/brLyKjJQ9H — Morgan (@alltimeyolow) December 12, 2023

The Left has taken normal human interaction and turned it into some sort of transactional business deal. They've never flirted with anyone or met a normal person in their entire lives.

+1000 for the 'Stranger Things' reference.

And now this is who we picture waiting outside for her in the song.

I can't believe someone was paid real American dollars to write "your driver, his name is Murray" https://t.co/sQZzMs3MHq — ALJ Dredd (@UnionSaltBae) December 11, 2023

This is what happens when you write a song that is meant to not 'offend' anyone.

Y'all. Now he's all shocked she lives with her parents and there is an Uber guy named Murray.



Definitely making the Christmas parody list. https://t.co/XCLFSiSKXl — MJ Samuelson (@mjsamuelson) December 12, 2023

Please share this list.

this has the exact opposite of its intended effect and makes the song 1000 times creepier lmao https://t.co/RmG3aJROut — P.E. Moskowitz (@_pem_pem) December 11, 2023

It is also creepy, on top of the cringe.

"Your driver, his name is Murray" is undoubtedly the funniest part of this completely artless rewrite. https://t.co/Vi23abCbzi — David Gordon (@MrDavidGordon) December 11, 2023

But will she feel safe driving with a man?!

Lot of gold here (Murray) but obsessed with the fact they replaced one of the actually innocent lines "listen to that fireplace roar" with shaming her living situation https://t.co/0jUxojl3UN — becki jayne crossley ✨ (@beckicrossley_) December 12, 2023

Yeah, this is just a dumpster fire, isn't it?

Subtlety died as soon as facebook was invented and we started letting 13 year olds decide what was moral with no social or historical context https://t.co/ut5cpzlT1N — 🥀🦊Cat Witch 🔮🌲 (@snowfoxspirit) December 11, 2023

We are a post-context society.

That never ends well.

The reason this is most funny is because Baby’s it’s cold outside was already a song about consenting adults. It was written and performed by a husband and wife duo and it was about women being judged for wanting to have a good time. https://t.co/joHbhaKWbK — Stargazer 🪞Em (@RadioWalnut) December 11, 2023

Like we said, everything the Left touches turns to trash. This song is no different. They don't get the context of the original because they can't discern context. So instead they write something that is even creepier and more insulting than the original and somehow think they're the good guys here.

We'll also point out that, for people who screech about 'banned books' (that aren't really banned), they have no problem censoring and banning songs they don't like.

We'll stick with the original lyrics.

