WATCH: Did the Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Dox the Head of Hamass?
Oh Honey, No: Atheist Tries Being Smug, Gets Schooled Instead
Harvard Proves Its Commitment to Open Discourse by Locking Down Replies So People...
Turkish MP Angrily Claims Israel is Suffering 'The Wrath of Allah'... Immediately Has...
USA Today in Climate-Change Panic Mode Because ... *Checks Notes* ... Winter Is...
Harvard President Gay Shut Down Conservative Event TWO DAYS After Claiming Harvard Is...
No, Gov. Kim Reynolds Is Not Responsible for Satanic Display at the Iowa...
'Morally Bankrupt!' Elise Stefanik Doubles Down on Slamming Ivy League Presidents
WHOA: Oversight Committee Drops the DAMNING-EST of Damning Threads RIGHT on Joe and...
OOPS! Karine Jean-Pierre TRIES Defending Abortion in Thread, Accidentally Makes Very Pro-L...
So. Damn. GOOD --> Harvard's Student Newspaper BLASTS the Board for Cowardly Defending...
It's Not Just Harvard: Yale University Virtue Signals by Decolonizing Its ... Salad...
It Is SOOO On! Rumble Suing Two Individuals Connected With Media Matters for...
Black Conservative Scholar Claudine Gay Plagiarized DECIMATES Harvard and Their Racial Dou...

The Left Ruins EVERYTHING: Updated Lyrics to 'Baby It's Cold Outside' Are Absolutely Cringeworthy

Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on December 12, 2023
Twitter

The Left ruins everything it touches. Like a reverse Midas touch, anything the Left gets its grubby paws on turns to garbage.

They have complained for years about the Dean Martin/Marilyn Maxwell tune 'Baby It's Cold Outside', calling it 'date rape' and 'misogynistic'.

Advertisement

So they've redone the lyrics, and let John Legend and Kelly Clarkson tackle the updated, PC song for the modern listener.

And it's terrible.

Take a look:

So many levels of cringe.

Ah, but according to the Left, she's a woman with no agency and a victim of date rape. Because she had a drink.

Girl power! 

Or something.

The entire tone of the song has changed.

Guess the guy in this song doesn't care if she catches pneumonia and dies.

Yeah. Can't get her out of his house fast enough.

Recommended

Oh Honey, No: Atheist Tries Being Smug, Gets Schooled Instead
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

It's so bad we actually feel embarrassed for them.

Like we said, the Left ruins everything.

So embarrassing. 

Garbage lyrics, courtesy the Left.

The Left has taken normal human interaction and turned it into some sort of transactional business deal. They've never flirted with anyone or met a normal person in their entire lives.

+1000 for the 'Stranger Things' reference.

And now this is who we picture waiting outside for her in the song.

Advertisement

This is what happens when you write a song that is meant to not 'offend' anyone.

Please share this list.

It is also creepy, on top of the cringe.

But will she feel safe driving with a man?!

Yeah, this is just a dumpster fire, isn't it?

We are a post-context society.

That never ends well.

Advertisement

Like we said, everything the Left touches turns to trash. This song is no different. They don't get the context of the original because they can't discern context. So instead they write something that is even creepier and more insulting than the original and somehow think they're the good guys here.

We'll also point out that, for people who screech about 'banned books' (that aren't really banned), they have no problem censoring and banning songs they don't like.

We'll stick with the original lyrics.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: CHRISTMAS MUSIC WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh Honey, No: Atheist Tries Being Smug, Gets Schooled Instead
Amy Curtis
WATCH: Did the Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Dox the Head of Hamass?
Aaron Walker
WHOA: Oversight Committee Drops the DAMNING-EST of Damning Threads RIGHT on Joe and Hunter Biden's Heads
Sam J.
Turkish MP Angrily Claims Israel is Suffering 'The Wrath of Allah'... Immediately Has Heart Attack
Coucy
Harvard Proves Its Commitment to Open Discourse by Locking Down Replies So People Can't Talk to Them
Coucy
USA Today in Climate-Change Panic Mode Because ... *Checks Notes* ... Winter Is COLD (No, Really)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh Honey, No: Atheist Tries Being Smug, Gets Schooled Instead Amy Curtis
Advertisement