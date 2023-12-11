Biden Admin, FDA Delaying Ban On Menthol Cigarettes AGAIN

The internal polling for the Biden administration must be very bad.
For a couple of years now, Twitchy has reported on the Biden administration and the FDA banning menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser banned menthol cigarettes in her city, saying they have a 'particularly insidious effect' on the black community.
Well, we guess the health impacts of smoking don't matter quite as much as Biden's reelection campaign.
Biden's slide with black voters caused his administration to delay their plan to ban menthols. https://t.co/Cqui7pkAN4— Christopher Bedford (@CBedfordDC) December 11, 2023
Officials originally planned to finalize the rules in August 2023 and later signaled to public health groups that they hoped to finish them by January, although the resulting ban was not expected to go into effect for several years because of anticipated legal challenges.
This is just incredible. The FDA and Biden administration have argued for quite some time that menthol tobacco products are a health hazard, but are now delaying their ban on these items in order to help Biden's reelection chances.
His poll numbers > the health and safety of his voters, apparently.
We can disagree on whether or not this is a good move, but the Biden administration has argued it's necessary to save lives. And now they're backpedaling because it might hurt Biden's reelection next year.
So it's not about health but votes. Got it.— JimmyJabroni (@JamesInFranklin) December 11, 2023
Good God.— 🔴 P𝕠𝐔𝔫Ⓒ𝓔г (@bloodless_coup) December 11, 2023
omfg.— Grizzly Joe 🇺🇸🇮🇱@CPAC 2024 2/21-24/24 👊 (@GrizzlyJoeShow) December 11, 2023
POC votes are more important than their health⁉️🤦♂️ https://t.co/ouBmS89vB8
Reminds me of :— getti spaghetti (@getti_spaghetti) December 11, 2023
Get vaxxed or be fired
3 days later: we’re short, can you come to work.
Well, is it important or ain’t it?
As we predicted. Menthol cigarettes will not be banned until after the election. https://t.co/JzZ2vQBqdP— The **shi**t** Post-Killing Democracy In Darkness (@dying_democracy) December 11, 2023
You cannot make this up. https://t.co/khVKJiV7Rm— Andrea E (@AAC0519) December 11, 2023
Yeah, that ban is never going to happen... https://t.co/YB07CGfDQw— Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) December 11, 2023
Democrats think black voters are stupid.— Malcolm Jayne (@aimtomisb3hav3) December 11, 2023
Also, they are still going to ban them, just AFTER elections, which is a declaration that Democrats are ANTI-democratic, LYING their way to power.#Menthol #BlackTwitter #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/VoLgX2I7jd
Lots of people agree that the ban will happen after Biden is reelected. If he's reelected.
Sums it up... f*ck their health as long as you can get the vote. https://t.co/xRweQI4FpC— VARout Cockerel (@CoysRtr) December 11, 2023
According to the Washington Post, Biden admin is delaying plans to ban menthol cigarettes because they don't want to anger black voters in an election year.— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) December 6, 2023
Amazing Dems can say this stuff out loud and the media doesn't criticize them for it. https://t.co/Iv7dNBh8jf
No one will ask KJP about this at the next press conference.
It's kind of funny that having painted themselves into a corner saying the lack of a menthol ban (even opposing one) is racist disregard for black life, they now have to deal with the part that black voters will be mad if you actually ban them. https://t.co/bJsN7qf9Gm— Will Truman (@trumwill) December 6, 2023
Democrats: We need to ban menthol cigarettes because they're unhealthy for blacks.— Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) December 6, 2023
Also Dems: That whole black health thing will have to wait because we've got an election coming up. pic.twitter.com/84UIOiUb7j
What a clown show this administration is. An absolute three-ring circus.
