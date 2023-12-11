Here We Go: Missouri Attorney General Investigating Media Matters for Fraud
Freedom From Religion Foundations Erects 'Resist Christian Nationalism' Billboard
A 'Banned Books' Section Is An Oxymoron: Guy Gets Schooled for Tweet About...
Hot Take: Will the Students Stop the Reign of Terror Brought by 'Rabid...
Not So Smart: Columbia Students Threaten Tuition Strike Because Of 'Israeli Apartheid'
WaPo Columnist Says GOP Believes In Free Speech Except When It Comes to...
Magill's Resignation Is Good Start: U Penn Jewish Students Say Changes Still Needed
A Few Dozen Former Intel Officials Have Signed ANOTHER Letter (You Know How...
AYFKM? Seattle School Fails Student on Quiz for Answering That Men Can't Get...
Bill Maher: Tis the Season for Giving Dangerously
Newest Biden Campaigner Is Nothing Short of Good News for the GOP (Even...
Look Out Fox Nation! Tucker Carlson Announces New Subscription Based News and Video...
GREAT News! Al Gore Says UN's Climate Change Summit Might Be a 'Complete...
Is This Saturday Night Live's Worst Sketch Yet?

Biden Admin, FDA Delaying Ban On Menthol Cigarettes AGAIN

Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on December 11, 2023
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

The internal polling for the Biden administration must be very bad.

For a couple of years now, Twitchy has reported on the Biden administration and the FDA banning menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser banned menthol cigarettes in her city, saying they have a 'particularly insidious effect' on the black community.

Advertisement

Well, we guess the health impacts of smoking don't matter quite as much as Biden's reelection campaign.

The Washington Post reports:

The Biden administration will further delay a long-awaited ban on menthol cigarettes after fierce lobbying from critics who warn that a prohibition could anger some Black smokers who favor the products and could hurt President Biden’s reelection prospects, administration officials said.

The administration on Wednesday announced that it plans in March to finalize federal rules that would lead to menthol cigarettes being removed from the market. The process could be delayed still further because of pressure during an election year, according to four officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal White House deliberations.

Officials originally planned to finalize the rules in August 2023 and later signaled to public health groups that they hoped to finish them by January, although the resulting ban was not expected to go into effect for several years because of anticipated legal challenges.

This is just incredible. The FDA and Biden administration have argued for quite some time that menthol tobacco products are a health hazard, but are now delaying their ban on these items in order to help Biden's reelection chances.

Recommended

A 'Banned Books' Section Is An Oxymoron: Guy Gets Schooled for Tweet About B&N Display
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

His poll numbers > the health and safety of his voters, apparently.

We can disagree on whether or not this is a good move, but the Biden administration has argued it's necessary to save lives. And now they're backpedaling because it might hurt Biden's reelection next year.

Exactly.

Our reaction exactly.

Apparently.

Our point exactly.

You nailed it.

No, you cannot.

Advertisement

Not until after 2024, that is.

Lots of people agree that the ban will happen after Biden is reelected. If he's reelected.

Government in a nutshell.

It really is amazing.

No one will ask KJP about this at the next press conference.

Advertisement

Not electoral consequences!

That about sums it up.

What a clown show this administration is. An absolute three-ring circus.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BAN BANNED FDA BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A 'Banned Books' Section Is An Oxymoron: Guy Gets Schooled for Tweet About B&N Display
Amy Curtis
Here We Go: Missouri Attorney General Investigating Media Matters for Fraud
Amy Curtis
Hot Take: Will the Students Stop the Reign of Terror Brought by 'Rabid Jewish Supremacists'?
Brett T.
Not So Smart: Columbia Students Threaten Tuition Strike Because Of 'Israeli Apartheid'
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Freedom From Religion Foundations Erects 'Resist Christian Nationalism' Billboard
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
A 'Banned Books' Section Is An Oxymoron: Guy Gets Schooled for Tweet About B&N Display Amy Curtis
Advertisement