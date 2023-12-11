Biden Admin, FDA Delaying Ban On Menthol Cigarettes AGAIN

The internal polling for the Biden administration must be very bad.

For a couple of years now, Twitchy has reported on the Biden administration and the FDA banning menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser banned menthol cigarettes in her city, saying they have a 'particularly insidious effect' on the black community.

Well, we guess the health impacts of smoking don't matter quite as much as Biden's reelection campaign.

Biden's slide with black voters caused his administration to delay their plan to ban menthols. https://t.co/Cqui7pkAN4 — Christopher Bedford (@CBedfordDC) December 11, 2023

The Washington Post reports:

The Biden administration will further delay a long-awaited ban on menthol cigarettes after fierce lobbying from critics who warn that a prohibition could anger some Black smokers who favor the products and could hurt President Biden’s reelection prospects, administration officials said. The administration on Wednesday announced that it plans in March to finalize federal rules that would lead to menthol cigarettes being removed from the market. The process could be delayed still further because of pressure during an election year, according to four officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal White House deliberations. Officials originally planned to finalize the rules in August 2023 and later signaled to public health groups that they hoped to finish them by January, although the resulting ban was not expected to go into effect for several years because of anticipated legal challenges.

This is just incredible. The FDA and Biden administration have argued for quite some time that menthol tobacco products are a health hazard, but are now delaying their ban on these items in order to help Biden's reelection chances.

His poll numbers > the health and safety of his voters, apparently.

We can disagree on whether or not this is a good move, but the Biden administration has argued it's necessary to save lives. And now they're backpedaling because it might hurt Biden's reelection next year.

So it's not about health but votes. Got it. — JimmyJabroni (@JamesInFranklin) December 11, 2023

Exactly.

Our reaction exactly.

omfg.

POC votes are more important than their health⁉️🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/ouBmS89vB8 — Grizzly Joe 🇺🇸🇮🇱@CPAC 2024 2/21-24/24 👊 (@GrizzlyJoeShow) December 11, 2023

Apparently.

Reminds me of :

Get vaxxed or be fired



3 days later: we’re short, can you come to work.



Well, is it important or ain’t it? — getti spaghetti (@getti_spaghetti) December 11, 2023

Our point exactly.

As we predicted. Menthol cigarettes will not be banned until after the election. https://t.co/JzZ2vQBqdP — The **shi**t** Post-Killing Democracy In Darkness (@dying_democracy) December 11, 2023

You nailed it.

You cannot make this up. https://t.co/khVKJiV7Rm — Andrea E (@AAC0519) December 11, 2023

No, you cannot.

Yeah, that ban is never going to happen... https://t.co/YB07CGfDQw — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) December 11, 2023

Not until after 2024, that is.

Democrats think black voters are stupid.



Also, they are still going to ban them, just AFTER elections, which is a declaration that Democrats are ANTI-democratic, LYING their way to power.#Menthol #BlackTwitter #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/VoLgX2I7jd — Malcolm Jayne (@aimtomisb3hav3) December 11, 2023

Lots of people agree that the ban will happen after Biden is reelected. If he's reelected.

Sums it up... f*ck their health as long as you can get the vote. https://t.co/xRweQI4FpC — VARout Cockerel (@CoysRtr) December 11, 2023

Government in a nutshell.

According to the Washington Post, Biden admin is delaying plans to ban menthol cigarettes because they don't want to anger black voters in an election year.



Amazing Dems can say this stuff out loud and the media doesn't criticize them for it. https://t.co/Iv7dNBh8jf — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) December 6, 2023

It really is amazing.

No one will ask KJP about this at the next press conference.

It's kind of funny that having painted themselves into a corner saying the lack of a menthol ban (even opposing one) is racist disregard for black life, they now have to deal with the part that black voters will be mad if you actually ban them. https://t.co/bJsN7qf9Gm — Will Truman (@trumwill) December 6, 2023

Not electoral consequences!

Democrats: We need to ban menthol cigarettes because they're unhealthy for blacks.



Also Dems: That whole black health thing will have to wait because we've got an election coming up. pic.twitter.com/84UIOiUb7j — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) December 6, 2023

That about sums it up.

What a clown show this administration is. An absolute three-ring circus.

