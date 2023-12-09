We Regret to Inform You the ‘Experts’ Are at It Again

President Biden Says He's Delivering on His Vision of High-Speed Rail
Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on December 09, 2023
Twitter

Ah, experts.

What would we do without them?

Thrive, probably.

The media and the Left have argued for a while now that exercise and being concerned with physical fitness are hallmarks of 'white supremacy', so when we read stuff like this, we're skeptical about the 'science' behind it:

Sure, Jan.

They write:

Exercise might not be the key to longevity, according to new research — in fact, too much moving around could even be accelerating the aging process in our bodies, Scandinavian scientists have revealed.

The ambitious study on the oft-discussed subject has yet to be peer-reviewed, but recently won a national sports medicine prize in Finland, where the research was conducted over a 45-year period.

Multiple studies have previously confirmed that those who exercise more live longer and healthier lives.

This time however, researchers at the University of Jyvaskyla found that physical activity might just be a small part of the larger picture and in some cases may have negative health impacts.

So the study hasn't been peer reviewed, and flies in the face of multiple previous studies that prove exactly the opposite, but by all means, let's trust this.

And Nate Silver wonders why trust in science (and the media) is on the decline.

But we digress.

Thankfully, Twitter/X had enough of the 'experts' and made it known:

'Experts'

As soon as Ronald McDonald sponsors a study, it'll catch up.

This is doing harm.

This writer has struggled with weight for a very long time, and has -- through diet and exercise -- lost quite a bit. It's not easy, and sometimes it's not fun. But it's better for your health and well-being.

The BMI is junk.

We agree.

Wouldn't surprise us.

Yay, immortality!

Dave is an inspiration.

Look, some people may not like to hear this, but obesity leads to a world of health issues. If not in your 20s or 30s, then in your 40s and 50s. It's not worth it.

It's certainly a contender.

A salient reminder.

The 'not yet peer reviewed' and 'possibly skewed' are the important parts here.

Agreed.

***

