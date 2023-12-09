We Regret to Inform You the ‘Experts’ Are at It Again

Ah, experts.

What would we do without them?

Thrive, probably.

The media and the Left have argued for a while now that exercise and being concerned with physical fitness are hallmarks of 'white supremacy', so when we read stuff like this, we're skeptical about the 'science' behind it:

Exercise may not be the key to living longer — it might even be aging you faster https://t.co/3DGII7WuQn pic.twitter.com/lUxBgopnjA — New York Post (@nypost) December 7, 2023

Sure, Jan.

They write:

Exercise might not be the key to longevity, according to new research — in fact, too much moving around could even be accelerating the aging process in our bodies, Scandinavian scientists have revealed. The ambitious study on the oft-discussed subject has yet to be peer-reviewed, but recently won a national sports medicine prize in Finland, where the research was conducted over a 45-year period. Multiple studies have previously confirmed that those who exercise more live longer and healthier lives. This time however, researchers at the University of Jyvaskyla found that physical activity might just be a small part of the larger picture and in some cases may have negative health impacts.

So the study hasn't been peer reviewed, and flies in the face of multiple previous studies that prove exactly the opposite, but by all means, let's trust this.

And Nate Silver wonders why trust in science (and the media) is on the decline.

But we digress.

Thankfully, Twitter/X had enough of the 'experts' and made it known:

'Experts'

McFries and McDiet Cokes is the key to eternal life.



I'm just waiting for the science to catch up.



🤣🤣 — Eliza Johnson (@elizjohns13) December 7, 2023

As soon as Ronald McDonald sponsors a study, it'll catch up.

Whoever wrote this should not only be fired, but locked away.



Promoting harm on society is evil. Full stop — Ethos (@projectethos5) December 7, 2023

This is doing harm.

This writer has struggled with weight for a very long time, and has -- through diet and exercise -- lost quite a bit. It's not easy, and sometimes it's not fun. But it's better for your health and well-being.

How junk science is made. pic.twitter.com/dee6CUB6uR — Joey S (@JoeySFromCO) December 7, 2023

The BMI is junk.

Not reading drivel like this is the key to living longer. — 💯 Cary Kelly 💯 (@CaryKelly11) December 7, 2023

We agree.

Did a quarter pounder with cheese write this article? — JT (@TheJT___) December 7, 2023

Wouldn't surprise us.

Imma live FOREVER!! https://t.co/7oKu6yhCq0 — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) December 9, 2023

Yay, immortality!

Dave is an inspiration.

"Exercise may not be the key to living longer..."

*and send https://t.co/KACR9GUgPw pic.twitter.com/j7GX9MkSCg — G (@stevensongs) December 7, 2023

Got handful of customers in at least their seventies who buy twelve packs and smokes on the regular. One thing they have in common is none of them are obese. https://t.co/FBq7ecQGe1 — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) December 7, 2023

Look, some people may not like to hear this, but obesity leads to a world of health issues. If not in your 20s or 30s, then in your 40s and 50s. It's not worth it.

“Exercise is killing you” might be the most 2023 headline I’ve seen all year https://t.co/3Gw7fL5eIL — Save Your Sons (@SaveYourSons) December 7, 2023

It's certainly a contender.

Right. The key must be low-fat diets with hfc and lots and lots of grains and simple carbs. Then just add in you Type 2 meds and anti-depressants and you’re good to go.



“Sponsored by your government’s Food Pyramid” https://t.co/t0O5YhofFa — Greg (@CwicShow) December 7, 2023

You don't hate journalists enough. You may think you do, but you don't. https://t.co/rRo4yhJuk7 — Rob from Jersey (@NewJersey_Rob) December 7, 2023

A salient reminder.

Stop giving money to institutions like this who actively want to harm you and your family.



Enough is enough.



There should be legal ramifications for blatantly lying to people about matters of health. https://t.co/VDFCzqr51g — Ethos (@projectethos5) December 7, 2023

Says the admittedly "not yet peer reviewed" and "possibly skewed" study. https://t.co/nFraJ1J4R0 — Christmas Chronicles of Trevor 🎅 (@BookstoreThor) December 7, 2023

The 'not yet peer reviewed' and 'possibly skewed' are the important parts here.

Considering how my body feels after exercise vs not, I highly doubt that. https://t.co/nn5ojNOuHK — Olympic Breadlifter (@vgman94) December 7, 2023

Agreed.

