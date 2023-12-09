Five-Word Community Note Correcting Greater Manchester Police Is a Thing of Beauty

Author Claims That the United States 'Does Not Have a Right to Exist'
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on December 09, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

It warms the cockles of our cold, cold hearts to see that -- maybe -- people are fed up with the gender identity nonsense the Left has foisted on us in recent years.

Take, for example, this from the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) in the United Kingdom:

The GMP reports:

Naomi O’Brien (31/01/1992), of Ashton-under-Lyne, received a total of 4 years and 3 months in prison, with a 4 years and 4 months Sexual Harm Prevention Order and Sex Offender Notification Requirements for life. 

Jonathan Walker (02/03/1990) of Pontsticill, Merthyr Tydfil, was found guilty of sexually abusing a 4-year-old boy, along with engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and possession of indecent images. He was sentenced to 12-and-a-half years in prison.

During the investigation, chat was also discovered between Walker and O’Brien, indicating a sexual interest in children. 

O’Brien incited Walker to sexually abuse the victim on multiple occasions in March 2023.

Following a complex investigation, and in conjunction with South Wales Police, Walker was arrested for multiple offences. 

O’Brien pleaded guilty to three counts of intentionally encouraging and assisting another to commit a sexual assault against a child, two counts of intentionally encouraging and assisting another to engage in sexual activity in the presence of a child and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.  She was sentenced on Monday 20 November 2023.

Except, of course, readers pointed out that Morgan Naomi is, well, not a woman:


Yes, they are.

GMP locked down replies, but the quote tweets were enlightening:

Very good questions.

Apparently not.

It is disgraceful.

It is. And notice how all these quotes come from women? We've had enough.

Yes, it does.

They don't want to understand this, because they're more concerned about being politically correct than being trusted.

Women are, as always, the losers in this.

The gaslighting is so offensive.

That is a man, and it is dishonest and unethical.

The fact GMP locked replies shows they know that.

We hope that the blowback will restore sanity to these sorts of thing.

***

