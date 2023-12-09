Five-Word Community Note Correcting Greater Manchester Police Is a Thing of Beauty

It warms the cockles of our cold, cold hearts to see that -- maybe -- people are fed up with the gender identity nonsense the Left has foisted on us in recent years.

Take, for example, this from the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) in the United Kingdom:

#JAILED | A man and a woman have been sentenced to a combined 16 years and 9 months in prison for their roles in the sexual abuse of a child.



Naomi O’Brien, of Ashton-under-Lyne, received a total of 4 years and 3 months in prison.



Read more here - https://t.co/E9OzkdFniH pic.twitter.com/umFh2O8M2A — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) December 8, 2023

The GMP reports:

Naomi O’Brien (31/01/1992), of Ashton-under-Lyne, received a total of 4 years and 3 months in prison, with a 4 years and 4 months Sexual Harm Prevention Order and Sex Offender Notification Requirements for life. Jonathan Walker (02/03/1990) of Pontsticill, Merthyr Tydfil, was found guilty of sexually abusing a 4-year-old boy, along with engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and possession of indecent images. He was sentenced to 12-and-a-half years in prison. During the investigation, chat was also discovered between Walker and O’Brien, indicating a sexual interest in children. O’Brien incited Walker to sexually abuse the victim on multiple occasions in March 2023. Following a complex investigation, and in conjunction with South Wales Police, Walker was arrested for multiple offences. O’Brien pleaded guilty to three counts of intentionally encouraging and assisting another to commit a sexual assault against a child, two counts of intentionally encouraging and assisting another to engage in sexual activity in the presence of a child and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child. She was sentenced on Monday 20 November 2023.

Except, of course, readers pointed out that Morgan Naomi is, well, not a woman:





community notes is undefeated https://t.co/M3JEQn175w — Stig the White (@StigTheWhite) December 9, 2023

Yes, they are.

GMP locked down replies, but the quote tweets were enlightening:

It was stated in Parliament this week that self-ID is not recognised in UK law.



On what legal basis is this man being described as a woman?



On what legal basis are his crimes being recorded as having been committed by a woman? https://t.co/Q1qv5mW3iU — Progressive Misogyny (@JustMisogyny) December 9, 2023

Very good questions.

Could you share a picture of the woman? https://t.co/gYaQ0bxtmp — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) December 9, 2023

Apparently not.

It is really important that @gmpolice actually use “Naomi’s” real sex. Two MEN committed this crime. No women were involved. It is disgraceful that they pander to males who sexually abuse a child. This has to stop. https://t.co/e1GlvHAYwU — Alison Stewart (@alison_stewart5) December 9, 2023

It is disgraceful.

Not only are they calling him a 'woman', @gmpolice are also lying to the public that this male is female.

It is blatant trolling of women. https://t.co/sgjPvogU9f — Helen Staniland (@helenstaniland) December 9, 2023

It is. And notice how all these quotes come from women? We've had enough.

This kind of reporting undermines the entire feminist analysis of sexual violence by treating both the sex of offenders and the perceptions of victims as irrelevant. This has an impact on all instances of abuse, regardless of how individual offenders identify. https://t.co/MOqFzkitqG — Victoria Smith (@glosswitch) December 9, 2023

Yes, it does.

A cursory look at the comments on this tweet show how much the misrepresentation of male offenders as women damages trust and confidence in policing. It’s extraordinary that police forces don’t understand this. https://t.co/jVyzoS18ok — Dr Kath Murray (@kathmurray1) December 9, 2023

They don't want to understand this, because they're more concerned about being politically correct than being trusted.

It’s a man. Greater Manchester police know it’s a man. Everyone knows it’s a man. That’s why they have disabled replies to the tweet. Stop blaming women for the sex crimes of men. https://t.co/kT91HvLmmM — Paul Embery (@PaulEmbery) December 9, 2023

Women are, as always, the losers in this.

The two sexes:



- Woman

- Woman, and we’ve turned off the replies https://t.co/ZTziDXgBrg — Mary Harrington (@moveincircles) December 9, 2023

"Naomi" is a man.



GMP obviously know this, because they have closed off replies to this tweet before anyone even replied, and they don't normally do that.



Stop gaslighting women @gmpolice! https://t.co/HIgUMsQo7n — Anya Palmer (@anyabike) December 9, 2023

The gaslighting is so offensive.

This is dishonest and unethical Greater Manchester Police. Stop insulting women. Stop insulting victims of sexual abuse.



This is a charade. This is a MAN.#NotOurCrimes https://t.co/t2GehDvvnM — Women's Rights Network - WRN (@WomensRightsNet) December 9, 2023

That is a man, and it is dishonest and unethical.

The fact GMP locked replies shows they know that.

Dear Greater Manchester Police. Stop this nonsense. This is a man. How dare you refer to him as a female. https://t.co/UIfLIBkSNg https://t.co/xhlRXJz3qX — T-Bone (@DrTBops) December 9, 2023

Please. Just stop this. These are two male perpetrators and must be recorded as such. You cannot legitimately play fast and loose with language, reality and safeguarding. https://t.co/oi2FGjRAjN — WeAreFairCop (@WeAreFairCop) December 9, 2023

We hope that the blowback will restore sanity to these sorts of thing.

***

