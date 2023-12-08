Friday Fun: Homeowner Finds Exterminator's Notebook, Hilarity Ensues

TGIF to you, dear Twitchy readers.

After a busy week, what better way to unwind on a Friday night than with some Twitter-driven frivolity?

This homeowner has some sort of infestation (no, that's not the funny part). So she called an exterminator.

He happened to leave his notebook behind. And, well, see for yourself:

Our exterminator left his notebook at our house today and - literally - this was all he wrote down. pic.twitter.com/hRBFIO573b — Molly Oswaks (@mollyoswaks) December 8, 2023

Twitter/X users didn't fail to make the most of this opportunity.

He left his mousepad? — Sinister Ruth 🏳️‍🌈🇿🇦 (@RuthEleanorE) December 8, 2023

He’s looking for that specific guy — Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) December 8, 2023

Sun Tzu’s Art of War chapter 1- “Know thy enemy” — Smarpy (@Smarpy) December 8, 2023

+1,000 for the Sun Tzu reference.

Feels like he was on to something. — Lana (@LanaHappens) December 8, 2023

We think he's narrowed down the problem, for sure.

Ok hear me out: Fahrenheit 451, but it's about a disillusioned exterminator. — Jonathan Chavez 🥽🇵🇦 (@Da_Real_Hugo) December 8, 2023

We'd read this book.

*shows you drawing*



"Is this the suspect, m'am?" — Can I Have 2 Biscuits (@WillyWoollyman) December 8, 2023

if you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles — Ewan MacGill 🥸 (@ewanmacgill) December 8, 2023

Exterminator: "Let them come. There is one man yet in the kitchen who still draws breath." pic.twitter.com/axNSyMdfkr — DAPPER DON DHARSHI • K A M I L • (@SoloFlow786) December 8, 2023

The 'Lord of the Rings' reference is just perfect.

I mean here's it's domesticated cousin. It's a fair likeness. pic.twitter.com/goIF3zoHSJ — Imperator Furosemide (@Bolt_451) December 8, 2023

Nailed it.

It’s been two months since i’ve posted anything unrelated to Israel, but it I’ve finally found something worth making an exception for https://t.co/2vqucsljQI — Yael Bar tur (@yaelbt) December 8, 2023

This is the content we all need right now.

Art History Majors have to get real jobs somewhere. 🤷 https://t.co/yZZvN37bnD — CISO - Black Spire Outpost (@BelchSpeak) December 8, 2023

Ouch. And LOL.

You gotta think like a mouse https://t.co/SSo5kseP72 pic.twitter.com/Zx0FQGPy75 — Brandon Hardesty (@Brandon_Hrdesty) December 8, 2023

Gotta. It's key to the job.

But really what more need be said? https://t.co/Ee41FcBDJi — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 8, 2023

Brevity is the soul of wit, after all.

"Kowalski, put out an APB on all the wires with this sketch of our suspect. He's not getting away this time" https://t.co/gMm46mmmdL — Kenneth Deuel (@KenDeuel) December 8, 2023

What if he leaves one of these at every house to remind us what the face of Evil looks like. https://t.co/SvTr1tDcxB — Blazin Redd (@Blazn_Redd) December 8, 2023

Like a calling card.

He lost a love so great it turned to hate. https://t.co/Y9xur1X9cf — UAE Exotic Falconry & Finance 𓅃 (@FalconryFinance) December 8, 2023

When you’re proficient in your work the only information you need is your target. https://t.co/Ur0yexGDT2 — Dolano (@DolanoGeneral) December 8, 2023

Target acquired.

Me in every meeting that *needs* legal but absolutely did not need legal https://t.co/tsxt0wUHsv — shannon. 🇵🇸 (@ohheyitsshanaj) December 8, 2023

Who among us hasn't doodled at work or while on the phone?

I absolutely love this. The tragedy of an exterminator whose talent is secretly drawing rodents. https://t.co/gQWtGejHRS — Mark Wallace (@wallaceme) December 8, 2023

Netflix should turn this into a movie.

I’ve never read Moby Dick but I feel like this is what the notebook of the protagonist would look like but with a whale https://t.co/1vlfWAuNcF — ⏯️ (@theothertupac) December 8, 2023

Thought it's in the gutter, Twitter can still occasionally serve up gems like this https://t.co/58I2NdjkBt — Fergal Gallagher (@gallagherfergal) December 8, 2023

As a visual learner I understand https://t.co/3LG7kR3bKA — Jax’s mom 🇬🇾🇵🇸🇨🇩 (@Magnee_) December 8, 2023

Really helps paint a picture, doesn't it?

LMFAOOOOO the HVAC man came yesterday and found a dead frog in the box thingamajig and said he had to do his notes and this is exactly what i imagined him writing down. https://t.co/Bjb2Izve3c — hateful gay turboTHUG (@tressick) December 8, 2023

Except we hope the frog has Xs for eyes.

this is the best tweet on the internet — Julia Pott (@juliapott) December 8, 2023

Certainly the best tweet on the Internet today.

Happy Friday, everyone.

***

