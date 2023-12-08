Friday Fun: We Give You #FluteGuy
Friday Fun: Homeowner Finds Exterminator's Notebook, Hilarity Ensues

Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on December 08, 2023
AngieArtist

TGIF to you, dear Twitchy readers.

After a busy week, what better way to unwind on a Friday night than with some Twitter-driven frivolity?

This homeowner has some sort of infestation (no, that's not the funny part). So she called an exterminator.

He happened to leave his notebook behind. And, well, see for yourself:

Twitter/X users didn't fail to make the most of this opportunity.

+1,000 for the Sun Tzu reference.

We think he's narrowed down the problem, for sure.

We'd read this book.

The 'Lord of the Rings' reference is just perfect.

Nailed it.

This is the content we all need right now.

Ouch. And LOL.

Gotta. It's key to the job.

Brevity is the soul of wit, after all.

Like a calling card.

Target acquired.

Who among us hasn't doodled at work or while on the phone?

Netflix should turn this into a movie.

Really helps paint a picture, doesn't it?

Except we hope the frog has Xs for eyes.

Certainly the best tweet on the Internet today.

Happy Friday, everyone.

***

