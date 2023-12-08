X User Asks Question of 2A Community and is Unprepared for Response
Breaking: Actor Ryan O’Neal Dead At 82

Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on December 08, 2023
Chris Pizzello

Ryan O'Neal, best known for his role as Oliver in the 1970 drama 'Love Story', has died. He was 82.

O'Neal, father of actress and Oscar winner Tatum O'Neal and the longtime partner of the late Farah Fawcett, battled chronic leukemia since 2001, and was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2012.

The Hollywood Reporter writes:

Ryan O’Neal, the boyish leading man who kicked off an extraordinary 1970s run in Hollywood with his Oscar-nominated turn as the Harvard preppie Oliver in the legendary romantic tearjerker Love Story, has died. He was 82.

O’Neal died Friday, his son Patrick O’Neal, a sportscaster with Bally Sports West in Los Angeles, reported on Instagram. He had been diagnosed with chronic leukemia in 2001 and with prostate cancer in 2012.

“As a human being, my father was as generous as they come,” Patrick wrote. “And the funniest person in any room. And the most handsome clearly, but also the most charming. Lethal combo. He loved to make people laugh. It’s pretty much his goal. Didn’t matter the situation, if there was a joke to be found, he nailed it. He really wanted us laughing. And we did all laugh. Every time. We had fun. Fun in the sun.”

His other movie credits include 'Paper Moon' (with daughter Tatum, in the role that won her the Oscar), 'Barry Lyndon', 'What's Up Doc?' with Barbra Streisand, and television roles on 'Peyton Place' and a recurring role in the procedural crime drama 'Bones', in which he played the titular character's father.

That's what we said when the news broke. This writer loved him on 'Bones', one of her favorite television shows.

'What's Up Doc?' comes highly recommended.

It's now on our movie list.

Co-start Streisand remembered O'Neal:

And 'Paper Moon' is on our list now.

He will be missed.

O'Neal brought a certain roughish charm to the character of Max Keenan on 'Bones', making him a fan favorite.

O'Neal had two children from his first marriage, Tatum and Griffin O'Neal, son Patrick from his second marriage, and a son with Fawcett, Redmond. 

We send our condolences to his loved ones and fans.

***

Tags: CELEBRITIES DEATHS HOLLYWOOD

