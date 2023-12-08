Breaking: Actor Ryan O’Neal Dead At 82

Ryan O'Neal, best known for his role as Oliver in the 1970 drama 'Love Story', has died. He was 82.

Ryan O’Neal, the boyish leading man who kicked off an extraordinary 1970s run in Hollywood with his Oscar-nominated turn as the Harvard preppie Oliver in the legendary romantic tearjerker 'Love Story,' has died. He was 82: https://t.co/Pje4zf5vKH pic.twitter.com/RBaOGtJ1Rw — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 8, 2023

O'Neal, father of actress and Oscar winner Tatum O'Neal and the longtime partner of the late Farah Fawcett, battled chronic leukemia since 2001, and was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2012.

The Hollywood Reporter writes:

Ryan O’Neal, the boyish leading man who kicked off an extraordinary 1970s run in Hollywood with his Oscar-nominated turn as the Harvard preppie Oliver in the legendary romantic tearjerker Love Story, has died. He was 82. O’Neal died Friday, his son Patrick O’Neal, a sportscaster with Bally Sports West in Los Angeles, reported on Instagram. He had been diagnosed with chronic leukemia in 2001 and with prostate cancer in 2012. “As a human being, my father was as generous as they come,” Patrick wrote. “And the funniest person in any room. And the most handsome clearly, but also the most charming. Lethal combo. He loved to make people laugh. It’s pretty much his goal. Didn’t matter the situation, if there was a joke to be found, he nailed it. He really wanted us laughing. And we did all laugh. Every time. We had fun. Fun in the sun.”

His other movie credits include 'Paper Moon' (with daughter Tatum, in the role that won her the Oscar), 'Barry Lyndon', 'What's Up Doc?' with Barbra Streisand, and television roles on 'Peyton Place' and a recurring role in the procedural crime drama 'Bones', in which he played the titular character's father.

"Love means never having to say you're sorry." A line from the most memorable novel of my high school years. RIP, Mr. O'Neal. — Jean Pascucci (@pascuc4243) December 8, 2023

That's what we said when the news broke. This writer loved him on 'Bones', one of her favorite television shows.

I can’t believe no one had him this year. He was the biggest star in Hollywood for a minute. RIP 🪦 https://t.co/T8tIsb53HB — The Celebrity Pool (@CelebrityPool) December 8, 2023

Wow! His work with Bogdanovich is so great. Check em out. Always interesting on a movie screen. God bless his soul. https://t.co/7E6g3F6nvZ — Walter (@MovieDweller) December 8, 2023

RIP. Barbra Streisand writes about him in her new memoir. “Who wouldn’t want to make a movie with Ryan O’Neal?” https://t.co/vxbZrOu0Q2 — Micheline Maynard (@MickiMaynard) December 8, 2023

'What's Up Doc?' comes highly recommended.

This is a reminder that if you consider yourself a rom-com fan and you haven’t seen WHAT’S UP, DOC?, you’re missing out. https://t.co/jk4nu42rTj — Madeline Ashby (@MadelineAshby) December 8, 2023

It's now on our movie list.

Co-start Streisand remembered O'Neal:

So sad to hear the news of Ryan O’Neal’s passing. ❤️ We made two films together, What’s Up, Doc? and The Main Event. He was funny and charming, and he will be remembered. pic.twitter.com/Z9ADMv2R5T — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) December 8, 2023

No! My dad and I just watched Paper Moon last night. 😭 https://t.co/ooFCtVKp6c — Chase (@MissDarkFaerie) December 8, 2023

And 'Paper Moon' is on our list now.

RIP to the legend Ryan O’Neal🙏



You will be missed😔 https://t.co/i23Iv3AwvC — Crackle (@Crackle_TV) December 8, 2023

He will be missed.

O'Neal brought a certain roughish charm to the character of Max Keenan on 'Bones', making him a fan favorite.

R.I.P. Ryan O'Neal, a fine actor who became the biggest star in the world and got to headline some of the greatest movies ever made, and looked amazing doing it. pic.twitter.com/UKHZkpeftA — De Palma De Cember (@LazlosGhost) December 8, 2023

RIP Ryan O’Neal, 82.

His performance in Love Story alone was iconic. Superb actor, proper movie star, complex guy. pic.twitter.com/DcxkYHNBgt — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 8, 2023

O'Neal had two children from his first marriage, Tatum and Griffin O'Neal, son Patrick from his second marriage, and a son with Fawcett, Redmond.

We send our condolences to his loved ones and fans.

