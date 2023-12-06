A Legend: TV Writer, Producer Norman Lear Dead At 101

Norman Lear, the prolific television writer, producer, developer known for 70s sitcoms like 'All in the Family', 'The Jeffersons,' 'Maude,' and 'Sanford & Son' has died. He was 101 years old.

Norman Lear, TV Legend, Dies at 101 https://t.co/lU9OlHSyLN — Variety (@Variety) December 6, 2023

Lear was born in 1922 in New Haven, Connecticut, dropped out of college to join the Air Force in 1942, and after the war moved to Los Angeles. He worked as a press agent, comedic writer, as well as writing for the big screen.

Variety writes:

Writer-producer-developer Norman Lear, who revolutionized American comedy with such daring, immensely popular early-‘70s sitcoms as “All in the Family” and “Sanford and Son,” died on Tuesday. He was 101. Lear’s publicist confirmed to Variety that he died at his home in Los Angeles of natural causes. A private service for immediate family will be held in the coming days. “Thank you for the moving outpouring of love and support in honor of our wonderful husband, father, and grandfather,” Lear’s family said in a statement. “Norman lived a life of creativity, tenacity, and empathy. He deeply loved our country and spent a lifetime helping to preserve its founding ideals of justice and equality for all. Knowing and loving him has been the greatest of gifts. We ask for your understanding as we mourn privately in celebration of this remarkable human being.”

'All in the Family' was a watershed moment in television with its acerbic lead Archie Bunker and its approach to social and political issues of the 70s.

A television legend! Norman Lear’s sitcoms were my favorites during my childhood. He broke so many barriers and created hilarious, stimulating entertainment. Rest in peace. ♥️ — Susan Bernstein (@VelvetBarstool) December 6, 2023

R.I.P Norman, thanks for bringing us some great television 📺 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WpvBc2emlA — StayGold 💫 (@BriyonnaSweet) December 6, 2023

That was a life well-lived. And he always gave you something to think about. This was probably my favorite episode with Archie and his pal trying to get on Sammy Davis Jr.'s good side -- only to make unbelievably clumsy comments on race, religion -- and glass eyes. pic.twitter.com/fSEnSIQesl — 🐝 Tracy on Thee MTA 🖖🏻🐝 🇺🇦✈️🚝 (@SeelyeTracy) December 6, 2023

This was one of the most iconic moments in television history, Sammy Davis Jr. kissing Archie on the cheek.

20 years ago, Lear spent $8 mil to buy a copy of the “Dunlap Broadside”—the first printed copy of the Declaration of Independence—and send it on a nationwide tour so Americans could see it. https://t.co/9I9jpbIsTM https://t.co/7vn6VBFqM4 — Timothy Sandefur (@TimothySandefur) December 6, 2023

We did not know this, but he did.

Lear has a real case for being the most important person in the history of television. https://t.co/WSwaSOs4ki — Alex Clearfield (@AlexClearfield) December 6, 2023

A very strong case. He's a legend.

To call Norman Lear's work groundbreaking seems like an understatement. He redefined the purpose of TV sitcoms. https://t.co/DZGsMSy0o6 — David Bishop (@dlb100b) December 6, 2023

Groundbreaking does seem like an understatement.

One of the best things my dad ever did was tell me to watch reruns of All in the Family, The Jeffersons, and Sanford & Son airing at that time when I was 11 or 12 and home sick from school one day. Just timelessly hilarious. https://t.co/M4WgPHdWiL — Maria Theresa (@MallaPip) December 6, 2023

Fantastic shows to watch, even today.

RIP Norman Lear you were responsible for most of my favorite shows from childhood 🤷🏾‍♀️🙏🏾 https://t.co/LjJIZtRo4j — Michelle_BYoung (@michelle_byoung) December 6, 2023

For an entire generation, he defined television.

If you care or even appreciate television, you should read this obituary, and know who Norman Lear was. https://t.co/NDinapITGQ — Mike Beckham (@mikebeckham) December 6, 2023

If you've ever watched a television show, especially a sitcom, you owe a lot to Lear.

Lear was a true legend.

His shows brought taboo topics into America's living rooms.

"Maude" dealt with abortion.

"All in the Family" dealt with racism, sexual assault.

"The Jeffersons" featured one of the first interracial marriages on primetime tv. https://t.co/rMmQU6dPn3 — Shawn Reynolds (@ShawnReynolds_) December 6, 2023

This changed the landscape of television.

As a TV Land/Nick at Nite watcher as a kid, catching those classic shows as reruns were so impactful. If his career was just “All in the Family,” that would be enough. Bountiful riches he was responsible for. Massive loss but what a legacy to leave behind. https://t.co/Ah7WLCsDRs — Josh Parham (@JRParham) December 6, 2023

How impactful was 'All in the Family'? In 2001, it was the topic of the Advanced Placement U.S History Exam essay question this writer took. We had to articulate why the show was so important to U.S. History. And that was Lear's doing.

I just lectured on his role in TV sitcom history a few weeks ago. RIP https://t.co/oJqKYQea7l — Erik Holland (@erikholland) December 6, 2023

Legend is an overused term. Norman Lear was, in fact, a legend. https://t.co/QnvnAtZZMS — Carbi D (@yourauntifa) December 6, 2023

Rob Reiner, who played Michael 'Meathead' Stivic on 'All in the Family' remembered Lear:

I loved Norman Lear with all my heart. He was my second father. Sending my love to Lyn and the whole Lear family. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 6, 2023

Lear was survived his wife of 36 years, Lyn Davis, as well as six children and four grandchildren. Our condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.

