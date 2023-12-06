A New Biden Endorsement Just Dropped (THIS One Should Be in a GOP...
Al Gore, Noted Inventor of the Internet, Wants to Ban Social Media Algorithms...
Remember When Biden Promised to Build Half a Million EV Chargers? Well…
Sen. Marsha Blackburn Helps Jog Sen. Durbin's Memory About Epstein Flight Log Request
Dems' Photo of 'Biden Express' Train Gets a Reality Check Mocking for the...
Taylor Swift: TIME Magazine's Person of the Year For 2023
Law Professor Laments 'Sex Exceptionalism' for Israel's 'Disproportionate' Response to Ham...
British Islamist's Canadian Girlfriend Is Missing!
Breaking: Texas, The Federalist, and The Daily Wire File Lawsuit Against U.S. State...
Embrace the Power of 'AND': Is Kristen Clarke Really This Ignorant or Just...
Gov. Ron DeSantis Reportedly Got a Liberal Professor to Leave the Country
Awesome: Nic Cage at Comic Con Is Just So Good
UNRWA Director Wants to Talk About Bags of Flour, Not Israeli Hostages
Ibram X. Kendi Says Whiteness 'Prevents White People From Connecting to Humanity'

A Legend: TV Writer, Producer Norman Lear Dead At 101

Amy Curtis  |  11:00 AM on December 06, 2023
Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP

Norman Lear, the prolific television writer, producer, developer known for 70s sitcoms like 'All in the Family', 'The Jeffersons,' 'Maude,' and 'Sanford & Son' has died. He was 101 years old.

Advertisement

Lear was born in 1922 in New Haven, Connecticut, dropped out of college to join the Air Force in 1942, and after the war moved to Los Angeles. He worked as a press agent, comedic writer, as well as writing for the big screen.

Variety writes:

Writer-producer-developer Norman Lear, who revolutionized American comedy with such daring, immensely popular early-‘70s sitcoms as “All in the Family” and “Sanford and Son,” died on Tuesday. He was 101.

Lear’s publicist confirmed to Variety that he died at his home in Los Angeles of natural causes. A private service for immediate family will be held in the coming days. 

“Thank you for the moving outpouring of love and support in honor of our wonderful husband, father, and grandfather,” Lear’s family said in a statement. “Norman lived a life of creativity, tenacity, and empathy. He deeply loved our country and spent a lifetime helping to preserve its founding ideals of justice and equality for all. Knowing and loving him has been the greatest of gifts. We ask for your understanding as we mourn privately in celebration of this remarkable human being.”

'All in the Family' was a watershed moment in television with its acerbic lead Archie Bunker and its approach to social and political issues of the 70s.

Recommended

Sen. Marsha Blackburn Helps Jog Sen. Durbin's Memory About Epstein Flight Log Request
Doug P.
Advertisement

This was one of the most iconic moments in television history, Sammy Davis Jr. kissing Archie on the cheek.

We did not know this, but he did.

A very strong case. He's a legend.

Groundbreaking does seem like an understatement.

Advertisement

Fantastic shows to watch, even today.

For an entire generation, he defined television.

If you've ever watched a television show, especially a sitcom, you owe a lot to Lear.

This changed the landscape of television.

How impactful was 'All in the Family'? In 2001, it was the topic of the Advanced Placement U.S History Exam essay question this writer took. We had to articulate why the show was so important to U.S. History. And that was Lear's doing.

Advertisement

Rob Reiner, who played Michael 'Meathead' Stivic on 'All in the Family' remembered Lear:

Lear was survived his wife of 36 years, Lyn Davis, as well as six children and four grandchildren. Our condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: CELEBRITIES DEATH DEATHS HOLLYWOOD TELEVISION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. Marsha Blackburn Helps Jog Sen. Durbin's Memory About Epstein Flight Log Request
Doug P.
Dems' Photo of 'Biden Express' Train Gets a Reality Check Mocking for the Ages
Doug P.
Al Gore, Noted Inventor of the Internet, Wants to Ban Social Media Algorithms (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
Breaking: Texas, The Federalist, and The Daily Wire File Lawsuit Against U.S. State Department
Grateful Calvin
Embrace the Power of 'AND': Is Kristen Clarke Really This Ignorant or Just Lying?
Grateful Calvin
Law Professor Laments 'Sex Exceptionalism' for Israel's 'Disproportionate' Response to Hamas War Crimes
Amy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sen. Marsha Blackburn Helps Jog Sen. Durbin's Memory About Epstein Flight Log Request Doug P.
Advertisement