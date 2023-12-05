Rufo: Get Ready for Another Riot Season

Gaslighting Olympic Champion: Twitter Buries Randi Weingarten After Abysmal Student Test R...
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on December 05, 2023
AP Photo/Matt Slocum
Advertisement


Is it riot season again? Silly us, we were putting up or Christmas decorations.

Christopher Rufo, a perennial Twitchy favorite, is warning that the ongoing pro-Hamas demonstrations and riots are the Left gearing up for another round like the summer of 2020:

Just like the BLM riots that burned cities but were 'mostly peaceful', the vandalism and violence seen at the pro-Hamas protests is merely 'passionate'.

Rufo writes:

The resurgence of public protests in support of Hamas has revealed a disturbing truth: the left-wing rioting following George Floyd’s death in 2020 was not an anomaly, but a tactic that activists can repurpose for any cause. Whether by coincidence or design, these recent outbursts could be a dress rehearsal for possible violence during next year’s election campaign.

Conservative leaders must prepare for that prospect. To prevent 2020 from repeating itself in 2024, conservatives need to consider what might spark a riot, how it can be prevented, and how to understand and manage the politics of rioting.

First, what could generate a riot season? Left-wing agitation has some familiar causes: a police-involved death of a black person; an international conflict; an economic crisis. But another threat looms. Former president Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, faces multiple criminal indictments. Trump may well be convicted and imprisoned, likely yielding explosive consequences, including possible violence from both sides of the ideological divide.

Progressives are restless and ready. Left-wing activists have established a constellation of institutions to support public demonstrations. Protest NGOs, media entities, research centers, black-bloc (Antifa) networks, and bail funds are all finely tuned to mobilize mass movements. The Left carefully manages its licit and illicit factions: progressive political leaders tacitly delegate the dirty work to anarchist and racialist factions, which can change costumes—for example, from a BLM mask to a Palestinian keffiyeh—at any moment.

Red-state governors should start preparing now. They should instruct state law enforcement to establish interagency task forces to monitor, infiltrate, and disrupt violent left-wing activist networks to the fullest extent permitted by law. If they uncover illegal activity, they should make arrests and prosecute offenders. As I have observed in the Pacific Northwest, these groups are relatively small and depend on specific leadership nodes. They make little effort to hide their goal of overthrowing America’s basic institutions and their willingness to use political violence to do so. Law enforcement should follow a simple mantra: disrupt the nodes, disrupt the network. The invisible work of prevention is far superior to a public fight during a potential riot.

Gaslighting Olympic Champion: Twitter Buries Randi Weingarten After Abysmal Student Test Results
Grateful Calvin
He's right, on all counts.

Take them down! It's time for the riot season decor.

And 'I can't breath' was the new 'hands up, don't shoot.'

Because law enforcement often stands down and lets the looters run amok.

It may be an interesting summer and fall.

Not cracking down on them was a mistake.

Absolutely. But, unlike January 6, widespread arrests and inflated prison sentences won't happen.

Exactly.

The issue is always the revolution.

It's what the Left does.

We certainly hope you are right.

We hadn't thought of that. Probably a lot worse than it is, and it's bad enough.

Decline is a choice.

And as we saw in D.C. with January 6, the trucker protest in Canada, and the riots in Dublin in November -- leadership can crack down on such behavior. When they choose to. And they often choose to enforce it against their ideological opponents.

We certainly hope 2024 isn't a repeat of 2020, but we're not optimistic things will go smoothly. Here's hoping some politicians are better prepared and take it seriously this time around.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

