Rufo: Get Ready for Another Riot Season

There seem to have been many more...opportunists (looters)... in previous riots. These rioters seem more the anarchist/jihad types. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) December 5, 2023

Is it riot season again? Silly us, we were putting up or Christmas decorations.

Christopher Rufo, a perennial Twitchy favorite, is warning that the ongoing pro-Hamas demonstrations and riots are the Left gearing up for another round like the summer of 2020:

"The resurgence of public protests in support of Hamas has revealed a disturbing truth: the left-wing rioting following George Floyd's death in 2020 was not an anomaly, but a tactic that can be repurposed for any cause."



Get ready for another riot season:https://t.co/n91YoALQH3 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 4, 2023

Just like the BLM riots that burned cities but were 'mostly peaceful', the vandalism and violence seen at the pro-Hamas protests is merely 'passionate'.

Rufo writes:

The resurgence of public protests in support of Hamas has revealed a disturbing truth: the left-wing rioting following George Floyd’s death in 2020 was not an anomaly, but a tactic that activists can repurpose for any cause. Whether by coincidence or design, these recent outbursts could be a dress rehearsal for possible violence during next year’s election campaign. Conservative leaders must prepare for that prospect. To prevent 2020 from repeating itself in 2024, conservatives need to consider what might spark a riot, how it can be prevented, and how to understand and manage the politics of rioting. First, what could generate a riot season? Left-wing agitation has some familiar causes: a police-involved death of a black person; an international conflict; an economic crisis. But another threat looms. Former president Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, faces multiple criminal indictments. Trump may well be convicted and imprisoned, likely yielding explosive consequences, including possible violence from both sides of the ideological divide. Progressives are restless and ready. Left-wing activists have established a constellation of institutions to support public demonstrations. Protest NGOs, media entities, research centers, black-bloc (Antifa) networks, and bail funds are all finely tuned to mobilize mass movements. The Left carefully manages its licit and illicit factions: progressive political leaders tacitly delegate the dirty work to anarchist and racialist factions, which can change costumes—for example, from a BLM mask to a Palestinian keffiyeh—at any moment. Red-state governors should start preparing now. They should instruct state law enforcement to establish interagency task forces to monitor, infiltrate, and disrupt violent left-wing activist networks to the fullest extent permitted by law. If they uncover illegal activity, they should make arrests and prosecute offenders. As I have observed in the Pacific Northwest, these groups are relatively small and depend on specific leadership nodes. They make little effort to hide their goal of overthrowing America’s basic institutions and their willingness to use political violence to do so. Law enforcement should follow a simple mantra: disrupt the nodes, disrupt the network. The invisible work of prevention is far superior to a public fight during a potential riot.

He's right, on all counts.

But I still have my ukraine and late-term abortion decorations up! https://t.co/QjBhpNBt8q — Kristen Sinclair (NJ CD-3) (@ksin918) December 5, 2023

Take them down! It's time for the riot season decor.

In the mind of the leftist, Floyd’s immobilized body and the encircled territory of Gaza are symbolically congruent, so they activate similarly. From the River to the Sea is the new I can’t breathe. — Paul Rossi (@pauldrossi) December 5, 2023

And 'I can't breath' was the new 'hands up, don't shoot.'

Because law enforcement often stands down and lets the looters run amok.

Especially with the 2024 election approaching.

They will pull out all the stops to disrupt, create chaos and produce election interference any way they can. — Darol (@daroljorg) December 5, 2023

It may be an interesting summer and fall.

Yup.



Trump permitted this to happen and gave them room to grow. https://t.co/kvRabC2A6D — Arizona Informer (@AZInformer) December 5, 2023

Not cracking down on them was a mistake.

Absolutely. But, unlike January 6, widespread arrests and inflated prison sentences won't happen.

This is true. Many of the same “affinity groups” (cells) involved in far-left political violence in 2020–21 were reactivated in October 2023. Many don’t care about Palestinian nationalism but see the current conflict as an opportunity to exploit American divisions and weaken… https://t.co/pq6edNsAFU pic.twitter.com/z052ijEVyY — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 5, 2023

Exactly.

And just as the BLM riots were not about race or social justice, these will also not be about the Middle East. "The issue is never the issue, the issue is the revolution." https://t.co/vHEZaJU4d7 — Mike Gonzalez (@Gundisalvus) December 5, 2023

The issue is always the revolution.

It's what the Left does.

For what it's worth, I think any "riot season" next year will be far different than 2020 and will actively break and rupture the Democratic coalition, rather than galvanize it as it did then. https://t.co/sDZHfSi4EQ — Mark Alastor (@MAlastor1) December 5, 2023

We certainly hope you are right.

Had Hamas instead carried out their massacre this past June or July, can you imagine what summer would have been like?



I can't help but wonder what next summer might bring. https://t.co/NTZTD6u13J — ┈ Reason Burger ┈ (@ReasonBurger) December 5, 2023

We hadn't thought of that. Probably a lot worse than it is, and it's bad enough.

Yes I am afraid 'riot seasons' are back and not going anywhere because of the craven leadership in most of the affected countries. https://t.co/xJywJgiIas — Tom Gallagher NEW book Europe's Leadership Famine (@cultfree54) December 5, 2023

Decline is a choice.

And as we saw in D.C. with January 6, the trucker protest in Canada, and the riots in Dublin in November -- leadership can crack down on such behavior. When they choose to. And they often choose to enforce it against their ideological opponents.

We certainly hope 2024 isn't a repeat of 2020, but we're not optimistic things will go smoothly. Here's hoping some politicians are better prepared and take it seriously this time around.

***

