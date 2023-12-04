Former U.S. Ambassador Manuel Rocha Arrested, Accused of Being Cuban Agent

This seems newsworthy.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Bolivia, Manuel Rocha, was arrested in Florida, accused of allegedly working as an agent for Cuba.

BREAKING: Former US ambassador arrested, accused of secretly serving as agent to Cuba: report https://t.co/yQVy0W4sYJ — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 4, 2023

Fox News reports:

A former American diplomat who served as a U.S. ambassador to Bolivia has been arrested and accused of secretly serving as an agent of Cuba’s government, according to The Associated Press. Officials say Manuel Rocha, 73, was arrested in Miami on Friday on a criminal complaint. According to sources, more details about the case are expected to be made public at a court appearance Monday. One of the two people who came forward with the complaint said the Justice Department case accuses Rocha of working to promote the Cuban government’s interests. Federal law requires people doing the political bidding of a foreign government or entity inside the U.S. to register with the Justice Department, which in recent years has stepped up its criminal enforcement of illicit foreign lobbying. According to records, Rocha’s 25-year diplomatic career was spent under both Democratic and Republican administrations, with the majority of it being in Latin America during the Cold War.

How is this not treason?

Glad this criminal is being held accountable.



Cuba’s regime CANNOT get away with this! This is clear evidence of the regime actively working to hurt the U.S. Biden’s continued appeasement of dictators is disgraceful. https://t.co/2jDZedpYeB — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) December 4, 2023

Rocha's career spanned several administrations, but Cuba should also face consequences.

I'm sure this happens too often https://t.co/zlS6wa4QH6 — Mr. Bob 🇺🇸 (@rbrtcffmn) December 4, 2023

We're sure it probably does, too. Rocha just got caught.

Former US ambassador arrested in Florida, accused of serving as an agent of Cuba: report https://t.co/9wE5Z65x2a pic.twitter.com/e2yYm7WKp9 — New York Post (@nypost) December 4, 2023

"He has also been a member of Henry Kissinger's International Council on Terrorism"https://t.co/12xHEkpmWl



Figures... — Floyd Maxwell (@justthinkit) December 4, 2023

Interesting.

Clinton appointee arrested for spying for Cuba. pic.twitter.com/aJ1jeHkZGj — @amuse (@amuse) December 4, 2023

And he served under Bush.

Don’t let this little gem get lost waiting for MSM to report it. https://t.co/po2X5Ooimq — Political Orphan (@MaryForbes14) December 4, 2023

We'll be curious to see how much coverage this gets.

For 25 years, Manuel Rocha served as a U.S. diplomat posted primarily to Latin America.



On Friday, he was arrested on accusations of secretly serving as a foreign agent of communist Cuba.



More coming Monday at his first court appearance. w/@etuckerAP https://t.co/Izdhed6srd — Joshua Goodman (@APjoshgoodman) December 4, 2023

Wonder what will come of the court appearance today.

Former American diplomat who served as the United States (U.S) Ambassador to Bolivia, Manuel Rocha is expected to appear in court on charges of secretly serving as an agent of the Cuban government. pic.twitter.com/DBh0pT32io — Akampa Love (@AkampaLove) December 4, 2023

Former U.S. ambassador Manuel Rocha arrested, accused of serving as agent of Cuba, sources say https://t.co/msSnjVFZsG — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 4, 2023

And here is coverage from the Today show:

The former U.S. ambassador to Bolivia, Manuel Rocha, was arrested as part of an FBI counterintelligence investigation and accused of working as an unregistered agent for Cuba. pic.twitter.com/KC9XRdCOVy — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 4, 2023

As the trial unfolds, we'll keep an eye on what happens with Rocha.

