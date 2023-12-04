John Fetterman Calls Philly Rioters 'Pathetic', Says They're Motivated by 'Rank Antisemiti...
Former U.S. Ambassador Manuel Rocha Arrested, Accused of Being Cuban Agent

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on December 04, 2023
AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa

This seems newsworthy.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Bolivia, Manuel Rocha, was arrested in Florida, accused of allegedly working as an agent for Cuba.

Fox News reports:

A former American diplomat who served as a U.S. ambassador to Bolivia has been arrested and accused of secretly serving as an agent of Cuba’s government, according to The Associated Press. 

Officials say Manuel Rocha, 73, was arrested in Miami on Friday on a criminal complaint.

According to sources, more details about the case are expected to be made public at a court appearance Monday.

One of the two people who came forward with the complaint said the Justice Department case accuses Rocha of working to promote the Cuban government’s interests.

Federal law requires people doing the political bidding of a foreign government or entity inside the U.S. to register with the Justice Department, which in recent years has stepped up its criminal enforcement of illicit foreign lobbying.

According to records, Rocha’s 25-year diplomatic career was spent under both Democratic and Republican administrations, with the majority of it being in Latin America during the Cold War.

How is this not treason?

Rocha's career spanned several administrations, but Cuba should also face consequences.

We're sure it probably does, too. Rocha just got caught.

Interesting.

And he served under Bush.

We'll be curious to see how much coverage this gets.

Wonder what will come of the court appearance today.

And here is coverage from the Today show:

As the trial unfolds, we'll keep an eye on what happens with Rocha.

