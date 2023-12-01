The SQUAD Hardest Hit: Hamas Breaks Temporary Ceasefire with Israel (Shocking NO ONE),...
BREAKING: The House Has Expelled George Santos
LOL! This is Just SAD: Gavin Newsom's Post-Debate Tweet Shows Even HE Knows...
Newsom Rendered Speechless While DeSantis Mercilessly Mocked His 'True Freedom State' BS
'REALLY Didn't Like the J6 Stuff': Tucker Carlson Sounds OFF About Fox News...
John Hayward Tweets Straight-FIRE Thread About Why Trump Not Debating Was Actually a...
Mika Brezinkski Triggered by Exchange Between Sen. Kennedy and Witness During Gun Violence...
PolitiFact Makes Eyes Roll (Again) With This Stretch to Rule Gavin Newsom Claim...
Debate: Newsom Comes in at Number Two After DeSantis Dumps Poop Map
Taking Conceal Carry to a Whole New Level: Guess Where Suspect Hides Handgun
Gov. Gavin Newsom Wants to Talk Bidenomics at Debate With Gov. Ron DeSantis
The Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta Is Using 'Diversity, Equity, Inclusion' to...
Neither Stunning Nor Brave: 'Artist' Remakes Pieta With Tattooed Jesus, Trans Madonna
Congressional Staffer Triggered by 'Insensitive, Charged and Insulting' Christmas Decor

Breaking: Sandra Day O'Connor, First Woman On U.S. Supreme Court, Dies At 93

Amy Curtis  |  10:25 AM on December 01, 2023
AP Photo/J.Scott Applewhite, File

Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, has died.

She was 93.

Advertisement

NBC News reports:

Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court and the justice who held the court’s center for more than a generation, died Friday, the court said in a statement.

Her cause of death was complications related to advanced dementia and a respiratory illness. She was 93.

Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement that O'Connor "blazed an historic trail as our nation's first female justice."

He said the justices "mourn the loss of a beloved colleague, a fiercely independent defender of the rule of law, and an eloquent advocate for civics education."

O'Connor was born in El Paso, TX, in 1930 and grew up on a ranch in Arizona. She enrolled in Stanford University at the age of 16, and graduated magna cum laude with a degree in economics in 1950, and went to Stanford Law in 1952.

O'Connor served as assistant Attorney General of Arizona from 1965 to 1969, and Senator for two terms starting in 1970. She returned to Arizona and the Maricopa County Superior Court from 1975 to 1979, and then went to the Arizona State Court of Appeals from 1979 until appointed to the Supreme Court by Ronald Reagan in 1981.

O'Connor served on the Supreme Court from 1981 until her retirement in 2005 under President George W. Bush.

Recommended

LOL! This is Just SAD: Gavin Newsom's Post-Debate Tweet Shows Even HE Knows He Lost to DeSantis
Sam J.
Advertisement

It was an historical appointment, and a campaign promise Reagan fulfilled.

O'Connor was more moderate, as NBC notes:

She sometimes sided with the court’s conservatives, approving taxpayer-funded vouchers for students at religious schools, voting to end the 2000 Florida recount between George W. Bush and Al Gore, and advocating for states’ rights against federal control.

But she joined with the court’s liberals in upholding affirmative action in college admissions, approving the creation of more congressional districts with African-American voters in the majority, and keeping a wall of separation between government and religion.

But her record of service, regardless of whether or not you agree with her rulings, is unimpeachable.

Yes, thank you for your service.

She died of complications from dementia and respiratory illness, and had battled Alzheimer's for years.

Her mark on history is indelible.

Advertisement

They always come in threes, and these are three big ones.

Grassley voted for her appointment in 1981.

She was the ultimate swing vote on SCOTUS for many, many years.

192 years, and Reagan changed history.

She was an inspiration to women in law and politics.

Advertisement

An absolute legend.

The full tweet reads:

She was smart, strong, determined,  a ceiling breaker, a break down the door type woman. She was a role model to me and an inspiration. She was a devoted wife and mother, as well. In our last conversation she asked me,  what are you doing that’s new, that’s different? She kept pushing me to do more. To work harder. Knock down more doors. Thank you Justice O’Connor for paving the way, in so many ways!

She was an Arizona and American icon.

It took 44 years for another Senate Majority leader in Arizona. O'Connor was ahead of her time.

Advertisement

While serving on the Supreme Court, O'Connor underwent successful treatment for breast cancer. Her decision to retire in 2005 was, in part, to care for her husband John, who also had Alzheimer's. John died in 2009 at age 79. O'Connor herself stepped away from public life in 2018 when her health deteriorated.

O'Connor is survived by her three sons -- Brian, Jay, Scott -- as well as her brother Alan Day and six grandchildren.

Our condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: SCOTUS SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LOL! This is Just SAD: Gavin Newsom's Post-Debate Tweet Shows Even HE Knows He Lost to DeSantis
Sam J.
Newsom Rendered Speechless While DeSantis Mercilessly Mocked His 'True Freedom State' BS
Doug P.
'REALLY Didn't Like the J6 Stuff': Tucker Carlson Sounds OFF About Fox News and Getting Fired (Watch)
Sam J.
John Hayward Tweets Straight-FIRE Thread About Why Trump Not Debating Was Actually a GOOD Move
Sam J.
Debate: Newsom Comes in at Number Two After DeSantis Dumps Poop Map
FuzzyChimp
Mika Brezinkski Triggered by Exchange Between Sen. Kennedy and Witness During Gun Violence Hearing
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LOL! This is Just SAD: Gavin Newsom's Post-Debate Tweet Shows Even HE Knows He Lost to DeSantis Sam J.
Advertisement