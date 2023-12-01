Breaking: Sandra Day O'Connor, First Woman On U.S. Supreme Court, Dies At 93

Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, has died.

She was 93.

BREAKING: Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court, has died at the age of 93, a court spokesman says. https://t.co/NjDfNk4o3y pic.twitter.com/DToPSCb26K — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 1, 2023

NBC News reports:

Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court and the justice who held the court’s center for more than a generation, died Friday, the court said in a statement. Her cause of death was complications related to advanced dementia and a respiratory illness. She was 93. Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement that O'Connor "blazed an historic trail as our nation's first female justice." He said the justices "mourn the loss of a beloved colleague, a fiercely independent defender of the rule of law, and an eloquent advocate for civics education."

O'Connor was born in El Paso, TX, in 1930 and grew up on a ranch in Arizona. She enrolled in Stanford University at the age of 16, and graduated magna cum laude with a degree in economics in 1950, and went to Stanford Law in 1952.

O'Connor served as assistant Attorney General of Arizona from 1965 to 1969, and Senator for two terms starting in 1970. She returned to Arizona and the Maricopa County Superior Court from 1975 to 1979, and then went to the Arizona State Court of Appeals from 1979 until appointed to the Supreme Court by Ronald Reagan in 1981.

O'Connor served on the Supreme Court from 1981 until her retirement in 2005 under President George W. Bush.

If you were alive at the time, this was a VERY BIG DEAL. Women were rarely seen in places of power or prominence still.



Reagan's nomination was seen as simply fulfilling a campaign promise, but I think over the years conservatives came to appreciate her jurisprudence. #RIP https://t.co/mBv8ubpATR — Stetson Wilson (@stet_dot_net) December 1, 2023

It was an historical appointment, and a campaign promise Reagan fulfilled.

O'Connor was more moderate, as NBC notes:

She sometimes sided with the court’s conservatives, approving taxpayer-funded vouchers for students at religious schools, voting to end the 2000 Florida recount between George W. Bush and Al Gore, and advocating for states’ rights against federal control. But she joined with the court’s liberals in upholding affirmative action in college admissions, approving the creation of more congressional districts with African-American voters in the majority, and keeping a wall of separation between government and religion.

But her record of service, regardless of whether or not you agree with her rulings, is unimpeachable.

Thank you for your service to this country and the profound impact you made.

May you rest in peace. https://t.co/PAwdaRB1Nx — Keith Kaplan (@Cm_KeithKaplan) December 1, 2023

Yes, thank you for your service.

Sandra Day O’Connor, who made history as the first woman to serve on the United States Supreme Court, has died at 93. pic.twitter.com/YkerEuUKFo — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 1, 2023

She died of complications from dementia and respiratory illness, and had battled Alzheimer's for years.

A trailblazer and pioneer, Justice Sandra Day O'Connor leaves an indelible mark on history. Rest in peace. 🌟🕊️ — ꧁ঔৣ☬Ākhįł☬ঔৣ꧂ (@akhil_nair_777) December 1, 2023

Her mark on history is indelible.

RIP



And there's the third leg of the "they die in threes" referring to famous people dying.



Rosalyn Carter

Henry Kissinger

Sandra Day O'Connor https://t.co/EoTVz6XoLD — RBe (@RBPundit) December 1, 2023

They always come in threes, and these are three big ones.

Sad news w the passing of fmr Supreme Court justice Sandra Day O'Connor She was a trailblazer for the high court &always worked to find consensus She was 1st justice I had honor of voting for as Senator Her contributions 2 the court will endure +she will be missed — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) December 1, 2023

Grassley voted for her appointment in 1981.

The passage of Sandra Day O'Connor brings an end to a storied life and a lasting legacy on the court. O'Connor was effectively a court of one for many years, the ultimate swing vote on the Court. She brought a moderation and clarity with many of her decisions... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 1, 2023

She was the ultimate swing vote on SCOTUS for many, many years.

It really is wild that it took 192 years for the US to let a woman serve on the Supreme Court. That woman, Sandra Day O’Connor just passed away at 93. pic.twitter.com/Bx5dZcl4xu — Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) December 1, 2023

192 years, and Reagan changed history.

Sandra Day O'Connor has been an inspiration to me & women everywhere since she became the first woman to serve as a Supreme Court Justice, nominated by President Reagan in 1981. I join her loved ones & the nation as we mourn & reflect on her lasting legacy.



📸: @Reagan_Library pic.twitter.com/47rAQ179nH — Young Kim (@RepYoungKim) December 1, 2023

She was an inspiration to women in law and politics.

Rest In Peace, Justice Sandra Day O’Connor. Absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/9NoAAq6Mc2 — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) December 1, 2023

An absolute legend.

Today, a legend, Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman on the Supreme Court, passed. I had the honor of working with her on Alzheimer’s, where she was a forceful advocate. She broke so many barriers. She was smart, strong, determined, a ceiling breaker, a break down the door type… pic.twitter.com/F7cUdP3lli — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) December 1, 2023

The full tweet reads:

She was smart, strong, determined, a ceiling breaker, a break down the door type woman. She was a role model to me and an inspiration. She was a devoted wife and mother, as well. In our last conversation she asked me, what are you doing that’s new, that’s different? She kept pushing me to do more. To work harder. Knock down more doors. Thank you Justice O’Connor for paving the way, in so many ways!

We lost an Arizona icon today. Rest in peace. 🙏



Sandra Day O'Connor, former Supreme Court Justice, dead at 93 pic.twitter.com/NKb8TwETdS — Abe Hamadeh (@AbrahamHamadeh) December 1, 2023

She was an Arizona and American icon.

Sandra Day O'Connor was the 1st female Senate Majority Leader in Arizona in 1973. I became the 2nd female Senate Majority Leader 44 years later.She was a trailblazer, worked across the aisle and believed in civil discourse. She was an inspiration to me and women around the world. pic.twitter.com/WE561xK8vG — Kimberly Yee (@KimberlyYeeAZ) December 1, 2023

It took 44 years for another Senate Majority leader in Arizona. O'Connor was ahead of her time.

Sandra Day O’Connor was a trailblazer — the first woman to serve on our nation’s highest court.



Her confirmation hearings in 1981 exemplified a new frontier for women in law.



Rest in peace, Justice O’Connor. pic.twitter.com/L8t1VjvyI3 — Senate Judiciary Committee (@JudiciaryDems) December 1, 2023

While serving on the Supreme Court, O'Connor underwent successful treatment for breast cancer. Her decision to retire in 2005 was, in part, to care for her husband John, who also had Alzheimer's. John died in 2009 at age 79. O'Connor herself stepped away from public life in 2018 when her health deteriorated.

O'Connor is survived by her three sons -- Brian, Jay, Scott -- as well as her brother Alan Day and six grandchildren.

Our condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones.

***

