Sports Illustrated Used AI To Publish Articles By Non-Existent Writers

Amy Curtis  |  9:15 PM on November 29, 2023
Sports Illustrated

We don't know about you, but admitting AI could write articles for us seems like a weird way to admit a computer could do your job. But that's just us.

So when Sports Illustrated admitted to using AI to write articles for non-existent writers, the blowback was deserved and earned.

Advertisement

The Washington Post reports:

A day after news broke that Sports Illustrated has been publishing AI-generated articles passed off as the work of writers who did not exist, the staff of the storied sports magazine gathered for a virtual all-hands meeting. Staffers were furious, according to people who attended who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal company business.

The website Futurism reported Monday that SI, the glossy magazine that for decades was the gold standard for sports journalism, had produced consumer product reviews by artificial intelligence and bylined the stories by fake writers. One writer’s profile photo was available for purchase on an AI website, Futurism reported.

SI withdrew the stories, but its parent company, the Arena Group, a media conglomerate that also owns Men’s Journal and Parade, disputed Futurism’s report. In a statement Monday, Arena said the articles were written by people for AdVon Commerce, a third-party company it had hired to produce e-commerce content. Only the authors’ names and bios were AI-generated, Arena said.

Advertisement

Hoo boy.

Yes, it is.

We don't blame anyone for being mad. It's infuriating.

Deleting the pieces only makes it worse.

Yes it is. If you're going to do AI journalism, explain it.

It used to be a weekly magazine, and now it's monthly. This AI news will only damage the brand further.

We're guessing you're not alone in this.

Advertisement

We're not surprised, either.

Futurism did really good journalism, by the way.

The whole thing stinks.

Ah, the football phone. We remember that.

Advertisement

Journalism is already suffering from a dearth of trust. This won't help.

And it seems people are showing how much they despise it. But if media outlets will earn anything from this remains to be seen.

***

