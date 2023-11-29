Bidenomics: Americans Need Extra $11,400 To Afford The BASICS

After being told the economy is great (given the Biden admin's begging companies to lower prices, it isn't), this refreshingly honest bit of reporting from CBS News throws a wrench into the gaslighting the administration's been doing:

Americans need an extra $11,400 today just to afford the basics. https://t.co/t79U2FLqFv — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 29, 2023

An extra $11,000 dollars. Insane.

CBS writes:

The typical American household must spend an additional $11,434 annually just to maintain the same standard of living they enjoyed in January of 2021, right before inflation soared to 40-year highs, according to a recent analysis of government data.

Such figures underscore the financial squeeze many families continue to face even as the the rate of U.S. inflation recedes and the economy by many measures remains strong, with the jobless rate at a two-decade low. Even so, many Americans say they aren't feeling those gains, and this fall more people reported struggling financially than they did prior to the pandemic, according to CBS News polling. Inflation is the main reason Americans express pessimism about economy despite its bright points, which also include stronger wage gains in recent years. Average hourly pay for workers has increased robust 13.6% since January 2021, although that lags the 17% increase in inflation during the same period, according to government data. The main categories requiring heavier spending for consumers simply to tread water: food, transportation, housing and energy, which together account for almost 80 cents of every $1 in additional spending, according to the analysis from Republican members of the U.S. Senate Joint Economic Committee.

Given how much water the media carries for the White House, this was a surprisingly fair, and honest piece. One that does not bode well for Biden.

Thank a Democrat. — Sound the Dread Alarm (@_ThisJustin_) November 29, 2023

They're the ones responsible.

The article even says inflation is up 17% since January 2021.

Remember what happened in January 2021? Who took control of the Oval Office?

Bidenomics is working!!! — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) November 29, 2023

Like a charm.

Yet another reminder that all our covid hysteria was a ruinous mistake. We would've been better off doing nothing apart from staying home if you didn't feel well.



Some of us tried to warn y'all. — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) November 29, 2023

Disrupting the economy for months on end was a very, very bad idea. And Biden's policies haven't made things better.

Totally weird.

Which is why they're so desperate to lie and gaslight us about it.

Didn’t they just have their cheapest thanksgiving dinner ever? Didn’t the price of frozen peas go down 1.1%?



What’s the problem? https://t.co/Vj7EFxwnuZ — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 29, 2023

Good question. We thought everything was just fine.

Americans have received repeated assurances from many in the media that the economy is great. Articles express bewilderment that so many Americans *don't* think the economy is great. How can that be? Well... https://t.co/Zyqyz4Ih7a — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 29, 2023

Because no matter how much the White House lectures us on things being peachy, the reality is very different for most Americans.

You can't reconcile the two, and people will believe what they're experiencing and not what they're being told.

Bidenomics in action: Knowing for a fact people are struggling financially, but constantly telling them they’re crazy for believing their lying eyes https://t.co/cqiMSqtHeX — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 29, 2023

In any other relationship, we would consider this abusive. And it is. The government is abusing us for not believing their lies.

A perfect metaphor if we ever saw one.

The obvious solution is to just to give every American household a $11,400 stimulus check. https://t.co/5tUHUhlbKu — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) November 29, 2023

Dear God, don't give them any ideas.

This matters to normies far more than fancy graphs. https://t.co/r2UKAIsN0g — Avi Woolf, Wilderness Conservative🐺 (@AviWoolf) November 29, 2023

Yes it does. Our wallets > fancy graphs. Every time.

We went from "your Thanksgiving is cheaper than last year", to you need an extra $11,000 to maintain your usual lifestyle real quick.https://t.co/AQFQBSRlaR — RJ (@WIdigregorysj) November 29, 2023

We almost got whiplash from the 180-degree turn the administration did.

Thanks for the laugh. We needed it. As well as $11,000.

