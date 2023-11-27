Elon Musk In Israel: Meets With Netanyahu, Visits Massacre Site

Elon Musk, for his faults and missteps, has an insatiable hunger for knowledge and to understand the major issues of the day. It's why he went to the southern border back in September, and why he's in Israel right now.

It's also why he tweeted this earlier today:

Actions speak louder than words — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2023

Yes, they do.

Elon Musk is in Israel. Right before seeing the self-recorded October 7 footage from Palestinian terrorists, Elon tweeted: “actions speak louder than words.”



Elon is now watching a lot of actions that don’t match any of the words pro-Palestinian accounts put out on X. pic.twitter.com/owfc66DfLw — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) November 27, 2023

It will be interesting to see if Twitter/X policy changes after the visit, because the pro-Hamas, pro-Palestinian accounts are doing a lot of well, frankly, lying on Twitter/X these days.

One of the places Musk visited is Kfar Aza.

🚨 Breaking: @elonmusk in Kfar Aza, where Hamas massacred many of the civilians.



He is looking at a blood soaked baby crib, where an infant was murdered by the terrorists 👇 pic.twitter.com/aq2evKMv4L — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) November 27, 2023

Musk's thoughts on this?

🚨BREAKING: Elon Musk reveals chilling accounts of his visit to a southern Israeli town, an eerie backdrop to the most severe violence during the Oct. 7 Hamas attack. pic.twitter.com/33Lna9QA1X — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) November 27, 2023

We can't imagine what it's like to see the aftermath in person. Just horrific.

Elon Musk meets with Netanyahu in Israel. pic.twitter.com/AYvxpR3QHd — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 27, 2023

He also toured the Knesset before watching footage of the 10/7 Hamas terror attacks.

Elon Musk tours the Knesset pic.twitter.com/VZWPD6cDPm — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) November 27, 2023

Musk and Netanyahu also were on a Twitter Space. Give it a listen:

Benjamin Netanyahu & Elon Musk Discuss Israel's Fight Against Hamas Live on Twitter Spaces



"Remember that what Israel suffered on this ignominious day of October 7th was proportionately like twenty 9/11's. So when people say make a ceasefire and Hamas says, 'If we're still… pic.twitter.com/tnrFGzAuAu — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 27, 2023

The full quote reads:

"Remember that what Israel suffered on this ignominious day of October 7th was proportionately like twenty 9/11's. So when people say make a ceasefire and Hamas says, 'If we're still around, we're going to do it again and again and again.' That's a direct quote…So obviously we can't do that any more than America would make a ceasefire with Al-Qaeda after 9/11, and this is twenty 9/11's so they have to go and they will go...Then I think we can build a different future with the Palestinians."

The full Space is here:

Give it a listen.

🚨 @elonmusk: “Israel 🇮🇱 must do in Gaza what the Allies did in Germany and Japan.” — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) November 27, 2023

Strong words.

But, of course, the media has to interject:

Elon Musk, who has been under fire over accusations of antisemitism flourishing on his social media platform, X, paid a visit Monday to Israel. https://t.co/Fmh6GOXGt4 — ABC News (@ABC) November 27, 2023

We love the editorializing context.

The media is despicable.

That moment when Elon Musk has to do the job of some journalists because they're too busy calling Hamas "the resistance" and condemning Israel for defending itself. https://t.co/Y1KjvzDKAy — Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) November 27, 2023

And they're probably mad Musk is doing the work journalists used to do.

Wow. It’s so refreshing to see someone who has moral clarity. Helps that that person is Elon Musk. https://t.co/To8ofVRu0W — Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) November 27, 2023

The moral clarity is refreshing.

.@elonmusk: "It is one thing to kill civilians accidentally, it is another to revel in the killing of civilians. It's just evil." — Yoni Michanie (@YoniMichanie) November 27, 2023

An important distinction the Left and pro-Hamas crowd doesn't seem to understand.

“You don’t need to read between the lines. Just read the lines.”



–@elonmusk on the genocidal threats of Hamas leaders — Daniel Rubenstein (@paulrubens) November 27, 2023

This is especially important given all the sudden 'nuance' over the openly genocidal phrase 'From the river to the sea', and the very clear threats Hamas and its leaders have made toward Israel and its people.

I'm seeing a lot of anger directed at @elonmusk for visiting Israeli kibbutzim destroyed by Hamas.



For distorters and deniers of October 7th, it must be agonizing to see the owner of the largest information sharing platform in the world witness the truth with his own eyes. — Yoni Michanie (@YoniMichanie) November 27, 2023

There are a lot of people on Twitter/X who are very angry at Musk for going to Israel, and it's probably because they dread Musk seeing the truth with his own eyes, and that it'll impact their ability to spread misinformation about Israel and 10/7.

Good for Musk for doing this.

***

