Elon Musk In Israel: Meets With Netanyahu, Visits Massacre Site

Amy Curtis  |  10:30 AM on November 27, 2023
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool

Elon Musk, for his faults and missteps, has an insatiable hunger for knowledge and to understand the major issues of the day. It's why he went to the southern border back in September, and why he's in Israel right now.

It's also why he tweeted this earlier today:

Yes, they do.

It will be interesting to see if Twitter/X policy changes after the visit, because the pro-Hamas, pro-Palestinian accounts are doing a lot of well, frankly, lying on Twitter/X these days.

One of the places Musk visited is Kfar Aza.

Musk's thoughts on this?

We can't imagine what it's like to see the aftermath in person. Just horrific.

He also toured the Knesset before watching footage of the 10/7 Hamas terror attacks.

Musk and Netanyahu also were on a Twitter Space. Give it a listen:

The full quote reads:

"Remember that what Israel suffered on this ignominious day of October 7th was proportionately like twenty 9/11's. So when people say make a ceasefire and Hamas says, 'If we're still around, we're going to do it again and again and again.' That's a direct quote…So obviously we can't do that any more than America would make a ceasefire with Al-Qaeda after 9/11, and this is twenty 9/11's so they have to go and they will go...Then I think we can build a different future with the Palestinians."

The full Space is here:

Give it a listen.

Strong words.

But, of course, the media has to interject:

We love the editorializing context.

The media is despicable.

And they're probably mad Musk is doing the work journalists used to do.

The moral clarity is refreshing.

An important distinction the Left and pro-Hamas crowd doesn't seem to understand.

This is especially important given all the sudden 'nuance' over the openly genocidal phrase 'From the river to the sea', and the very clear threats Hamas and its leaders have made toward Israel and its people.

There are a lot of people on Twitter/X who are very angry at Musk for going to Israel, and it's probably because they dread Musk seeing the truth with his own eyes, and that it'll impact their ability to spread misinformation about Israel and 10/7.

Good for Musk for doing this.

***

Tags: ELON MUSK GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL NETANYAHU PALESTINE

