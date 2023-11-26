Twitter Has Thoughts On Biden's Creepy Statement About 4-year-old Hostage Released From Hamas

Abigail Mor was the youngest American held hostage by Hamas. She was freed today, after losing both of her parents on 10/7, and spending her fourth birthday in the custody of terrorists.
Biden gave some remarks on her release:
Biden tells the story of Avigail (Abigail) whose parents were killed in front of her and who was taken hostage at age 3, turning 4 while in Hamas captivity.— Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) November 26, 2023
Avigail was returned as part of the hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas.pic.twitter.com/a76F5O4mCK
She's been through a terrible trauma, and this was a decent statement until Biden went off script.
It seems not a day goes by where the President doesn't say something embarrassing, weird, or downright creepy. This definitely falls into the latter category.
Watch:
Biden on 4-year-old American hostage, Abigail, being released: "I wish I were there to hold her" pic.twitter.com/t6o33AHvzR— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 26, 2023
That's so weird.
*and sniff her https://t.co/YKc5wVI56y— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 26, 2023
Probably.
I bet he does. https://t.co/58BAuzGOM7— Stevie J. West (@StevieWestAgain) November 26, 2023
Who even thinks that, let alone says it?
November 26, 2023
Our facial expression exactly.
When it's cringe, @joebiden never disappoints.— 🇺🇲Just Steve🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@Steven_W_Sloan) November 26, 2023
If cringe was currency, we'd be very wealthy.
Has he held his own four year old granddaughter yet?— francesca (@fran_mac75) November 26, 2023
Probably not. Took several years for him to even acknowledge her existence.
Yikes https://t.co/vITcqJB0Xm— 𝚁𝙸𝙶𝙷𝚃 𝚆𝙸𝙽𝙶 𝙳𝙰𝙳 🇺🇸 (@RightWingDad) November 26, 2023
Yikes is putting it mildly.
He is not a normal person. https://t.co/9uCF4LbQxK— TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) November 26, 2023
No he's not.
Does he still not understand how creepy this sounds to Americans https://t.co/GF3XtnR3b4— ThunderB🇺🇸🇮🇱, BringThemHome (@Pimpernell13) November 26, 2023
No he doesn't.
Thank God he wasn't. Seriously, ewww, ewww, ewww!!— Jo (@JoReturnsAgain) November 26, 2023
Eww is right. Imagine the uproar if any other politician said this.
Hasn’t she suffered enough? https://t.co/9pa9DwN2fx— Gravis Mushnick 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇫🇷🇸🇪🇯🇵🇫🇮🇮🇱🇨🇦 (@GravisMushnick) November 26, 2023
Yes, she has.
There were many ways Biden could address the release of a 4-year-old American hostage, and he chose the most creepy. https://t.co/3pOWmpNosL— GunFreeZone Blog (@GunFreeZone) November 26, 2023
Yes he did.
Wow. Can Biden just go through one press conference without himself sounding like a creeper.— Jorgelcruz (@Jorgelcruz17) November 26, 2023
No, he can't. He's incapable of it.
https://t.co/w8Hx1Onjms pic.twitter.com/wreU9N1QGD— Patrick Howley (@HowleyReporter) November 26, 2023
Yes he does.
'I wish I was there to hold her': Biden celebrates the release of four-year-old Israeli-American hostage Abigail Mor Edan and vows to 'not stop working' until all being held are returned home https://t.co/JE1JbVAxe7 pic.twitter.com/UeNHNRkUx2— Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) November 26, 2023
Even the international media picked up on it.
Creeper gonna creep https://t.co/gbHt6xol3d— Stephen McLean (@sfm_42) November 26, 2023
Yep. It's what he does best.
"I wish I were there to hold her," Biden says, referring to the 4-year-old American hostage, Abigail, released by Hamas. WATCH pic.twitter.com/UL05TQkQ4I— Simon Ateba (@simonateba) November 26, 2023
Every time we hear it, it gets worse.
Thankfully you’re not there to hold her. My God.— ThisGuyKyHasAI (@NoVaxAllFacts) November 26, 2023
Thankfully he isn't, although it would be awesome if he took a more active role in securing the release of Americans.
Duddddeeee https://t.co/1YNlS3vKh7— Jack Attack (@JackAttackalope) November 26, 2023
Yeah, what else can we say but 'dude'?
Thank goodness he's not. She doesn't need any more trauma.— Véronique Semtex 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@VeroniqueSemtex) November 26, 2023
No, she does not.
Here is our incompetent leader more concerned with holding a four-year-old.— 🇺🇸 Larry 🇺🇸 (@LarryDJonesJr) November 26, 2023
“I wish I were there to hold her," Biden says, as he referred to Abigail, the 4-year-old American hostage who was just released. pic.twitter.com/ULMY194Ojc
Incompetent is too kind.
That's not the only gaffe he made:
"I'm so happy she's free. I can't imagine the joy she's feeling." - Joe Biden.— Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) November 26, 2023
Hamas savages murdered Abigail's parents in front of her seven weeks ago. I'm guessing her joy is somewhat muted. https://t.co/IfmS5lgfgS
Abigail's parents are dead. She's an orphan. And she spent her fourth birthday as a hostage in Gaza.
I don't think 'joy' is the word I'd go for; her entire world has changed.
We are glad Abigail is back with her family and we hope she is going to get the help and support she needs to heal.
***
