Twitter Has Thoughts On Biden's Creepy Statement About 4-year-old Hostage Released From Hamas

Abigail Mor was the youngest American held hostage by Hamas. She was freed today, after losing both of her parents on 10/7, and spending her fourth birthday in the custody of terrorists.

Advertisement

Biden gave some remarks on her release:

Biden tells the story of Avigail (Abigail) whose parents were killed in front of her and who was taken hostage at age 3, turning 4 while in Hamas captivity.



Avigail was returned as part of the hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas.pic.twitter.com/a76F5O4mCK — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) November 26, 2023

She's been through a terrible trauma, and this was a decent statement until Biden went off script.

It seems not a day goes by where the President doesn't say something embarrassing, weird, or downright creepy. This definitely falls into the latter category.

Watch:

Biden on 4-year-old American hostage, Abigail, being released: "I wish I were there to hold her" pic.twitter.com/t6o33AHvzR — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 26, 2023

That's so weird.

Probably.

I bet he does. https://t.co/58BAuzGOM7 — Stevie J. West (@StevieWestAgain) November 26, 2023

Who even thinks that, let alone says it?

Our facial expression exactly.

If cringe was currency, we'd be very wealthy.

Has he held his own four year old granddaughter yet? — francesca (@fran_mac75) November 26, 2023

Probably not. Took several years for him to even acknowledge her existence.

Yikes is putting it mildly.

He is not a normal person. https://t.co/9uCF4LbQxK — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) November 26, 2023

No he's not.

Does he still not understand how creepy this sounds to Americans https://t.co/GF3XtnR3b4 — ThunderB🇺🇸🇮🇱, BringThemHome (@Pimpernell13) November 26, 2023

No he doesn't.

Thank God he wasn't. Seriously, ewww, ewww, ewww!! — Jo (@JoReturnsAgain) November 26, 2023

Eww is right. Imagine the uproar if any other politician said this.

Yes, she has.

There were many ways Biden could address the release of a 4-year-old American hostage, and he chose the most creepy. https://t.co/3pOWmpNosL — GunFreeZone Blog (@GunFreeZone) November 26, 2023

Yes he did.

Wow. Can Biden just go through one press conference without himself sounding like a creeper. — Jorgelcruz (@Jorgelcruz17) November 26, 2023

No, he can't. He's incapable of it.

Yes he does.

Advertisement

'I wish I was there to hold her': Biden celebrates the release of four-year-old Israeli-American hostage Abigail Mor Edan and vows to 'not stop working' until all being held are returned home https://t.co/JE1JbVAxe7 pic.twitter.com/UeNHNRkUx2 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) November 26, 2023

Even the international media picked up on it.

Creeper gonna creep https://t.co/gbHt6xol3d — Stephen McLean (@sfm_42) November 26, 2023

Yep. It's what he does best.

"I wish I were there to hold her," Biden says, referring to the 4-year-old American hostage, Abigail, released by Hamas. WATCH pic.twitter.com/UL05TQkQ4I — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) November 26, 2023

Every time we hear it, it gets worse.

Thankfully you’re not there to hold her. My God. — ThisGuyKyHasAI (@NoVaxAllFacts) November 26, 2023

Thankfully he isn't, although it would be awesome if he took a more active role in securing the release of Americans.

Yeah, what else can we say but 'dude'?

Thank goodness he's not. She doesn't need any more trauma. — Véronique Semtex 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@VeroniqueSemtex) November 26, 2023

No, she does not.

Here is our incompetent leader more concerned with holding a four-year-old.



“I wish I were there to hold her," Biden says, as he referred to Abigail, the 4-year-old American hostage who was just released. pic.twitter.com/ULMY194Ojc — 🇺🇸 Larry 🇺🇸 (@LarryDJonesJr) November 26, 2023

Advertisement

Incompetent is too kind.

That's not the only gaffe he made:

"I'm so happy she's free. I can't imagine the joy she's feeling." - Joe Biden.



Hamas savages murdered Abigail's parents in front of her seven weeks ago. I'm guessing her joy is somewhat muted. https://t.co/IfmS5lgfgS — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) November 26, 2023

Abigail's parents are dead. She's an orphan. And she spent her fourth birthday as a hostage in Gaza.

I don't think 'joy' is the word I'd go for; her entire world has changed.

We are glad Abigail is back with her family and we hope she is going to get the help and support she needs to heal.

***

Editor's Note: This Black Friday, 11/24 through Monday 11/27 ONLY – Twitchy is offering the most massive discount on VIP memberships we EVER have – 60% off with promo code BLACKFRIDAY60. Join Twitchy VIP here.