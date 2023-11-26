Twitter Has Thoughts On Biden's Creepy Statement About 4-year-old Hostage Released From Hamas

Surprise, Surprise: Conor McGregor Now Being Investigated for 'Online Hate Speech'
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on November 26, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Abigail Mor was the youngest American held hostage by Hamas. She was freed today, after losing both of her parents on 10/7, and spending her fourth birthday in the custody of terrorists.

Advertisement

Biden gave some remarks on her release:

She's been through a terrible trauma, and this was a decent statement until Biden went off script.

It seems not a day goes by where the President doesn't say something embarrassing, weird, or downright creepy. This definitely falls into the latter category.

Watch:

That's so weird.

Probably.

Who even thinks that, let alone says it?

Our facial expression exactly.

If cringe was currency, we'd be very wealthy.

Probably not. Took several years for him to even acknowledge her existence.

Yikes is putting it mildly.

No he's not.

No he doesn't.

Eww is right. Imagine the uproar if any other politician said this.

Yes, she has.

Yes he did.

No, he can't. He's incapable of it.

Yes he does.

Even the international media picked up on it.

Yep. It's what he does best.

Every time we hear it, it gets worse.

Thankfully he isn't, although it would be awesome if he took a more active role in securing the release of Americans.

Yeah, what else can we say but 'dude'?

No, she does not.

Incompetent is too kind.

That's not the only gaffe he made:

Abigail's parents are dead. She's an orphan. And she spent her fourth birthday as a hostage in Gaza.

I don't think 'joy' is the word I'd go for; her entire world has changed.

We are glad Abigail is back with her family and we hope she is going to get the help and support she needs to heal.

***

Tags: GAZA HAMAS HOSTAGES ISRAEL JOE BIDEN PRESIDENT BIDEN

