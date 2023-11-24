We're Not Doing This Again: WHO Asks China For Details On Respiratory Virus, Pneumonia In Kids

Oh boy.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is concerned about a 'cluster' of pneumonia and respiratory viruses in China.

Sounds familiar?

WHO asks China for details after spike of respiratory illnesses, clusters of pneumonia in children https://t.co/RQN6nbY1BZ — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 24, 2023

Fox News reports:

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it has officially asked China for detailed information about a concerning spike in respiratory illnesses and clusters of pneumonia in children in parts of the country. Chinese authorities from the National Health Commission earlier this month reported an increase in respiratory diseases in China, attributing the rise to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and the spread of the flu and other respiratory viruses, WHO said Wednesday. The U.N. health agency cited unspecified media reports and a global infectious disease monitoring service as reporting clusters of undiagnosed pneumonia in children in northern China, though said it was unclear whether those were linked to a rise in respiratory infections reported by Chinese authorities. Scientists outside of China said the circumstances should be monitored but were not concerned that the surge was a sign of a new global outbreak.

Getting eery late-2019, early-2020 vibes, to be honest.

Ugh.

Here we go again. WHO actually expects China to give them the truth. https://t.co/ypA6F2sVHd — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) November 24, 2023

Like that'll happen.

Remember how they said COVID 19 wouldn't transmit to humans? That's why when they say they're not concerned about a new global outbreak, we don't trust it.

You lost me at WHO — stittlo (@stittlo) November 24, 2023

Same. WHO has no credibility anymore.

This was released in China just in time to affect our elections again next year. It’s an obvious pattern starting with COVID. — NAPWP (@NAPWP587902) November 24, 2023

We mean, we're all thinking this. 2024 is the next presidential election. It would be convenient, no?

Time to block the planes out of China, let them keep this one to themselves thanks. https://t.co/aflqsqnDuM — Diana 🇦🇺 Conspiracy factualists- (@DiSlattery) November 24, 2023

They won't do this, but if they were serious about stopping another pandemic, they would.

Here we go again.

No, they're not.

I've seen this movie before https://t.co/vB1r1Mko6v — JB (@JB_in_IE) November 24, 2023

We all have.

Not a fan of the sequel.

Fox News wasn't the only one reporting on it:

Mysterious respiratory outbreak in China gets attention of World Health Organization https://t.co/DkGjbZmmqn pic.twitter.com/pqnamsCOxm — New York Post (@nypost) November 23, 2023

Sigh.

'Mysterious.'

Well, I’m sure that the ChiComs will be transparent and totally not cover up any information about the virus. https://t.co/DsMSdQOz57 — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) November 23, 2023

Totally forthcoming and transparent. We're sure of it this time.

Wait for it, because this made us giggle.

No. No, we are not.

Always at the time of year when people get respiratory illnesses they come out with fearmongering garbage like this. https://t.co/cJdqxHmc3m — World Alternative Media (@WorldAltMedia) November 24, 2023

Always. Like clockwork.

We can't do another round of 2020. Once was enough, thanks.

No one cares..

Now go play journalism with the other losers.. https://t.co/YSBiADR3zc pic.twitter.com/HwY3B5IvCR — PASTLIFE (@AlexisBorough) November 24, 2023

Some people will care. Heck, there are people who are still wearing masks and clinging tightly to COVID protocols.

We hope the majority of people won't, however.

And we hope this turns out to be another seasonal respiratory virus and not the start of another pandemic.

***

