We're Not Doing This Again: WHO Asks China For Details On Respiratory Virus, Pneumonia In Kids

Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on November 24, 2023
Sarah D.

Oh boy.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is concerned about a 'cluster' of pneumonia and respiratory viruses in China.

Sounds familiar?

Advertisement

Fox News reports:

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it has officially asked China for detailed information about a concerning spike in respiratory illnesses and clusters of pneumonia in children in parts of the country.

Chinese authorities from the National Health Commission earlier this month reported an increase in respiratory diseases in China, attributing the rise to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and the spread of the flu and other respiratory viruses, WHO said Wednesday.

The U.N. health agency cited unspecified media reports and a global infectious disease monitoring service as reporting clusters of undiagnosed pneumonia in children in northern China, though said it was unclear whether those were linked to a rise in respiratory infections reported by Chinese authorities.

Scientists outside of China said the circumstances should be monitored but were not concerned that the surge was a sign of a new global outbreak.

Getting eery late-2019, early-2020 vibes, to be honest.

Ugh.

Like that'll happen.

Remember how they said COVID 19 wouldn't transmit to humans? That's why when they say they're not concerned about a new global outbreak, we don't trust it.

Same. WHO has no credibility anymore.

We mean, we're all thinking this. 2024 is the next presidential election. It would be convenient, no?

They won't do this, but if they were serious about stopping another pandemic, they would.

Here we go again.

No, they're not.

We all have.

Not a fan of the sequel.

Fox News wasn't the only one reporting on it:

Sigh.

'Mysterious.'

Totally forthcoming and transparent. We're sure of it this time.

Wait for it, because this made us giggle.

No. No, we are not.

Always. Like clockwork.

We can't do another round of 2020. Once was enough, thanks.

Some people will care. Heck, there are people who are still wearing masks and clinging tightly to COVID protocols.

We hope the majority of people won't, however.

And we hope this turns out to be another seasonal respiratory virus and not the start of another pandemic.

***

