Wut? Lefty Says Don’t Worry About Biden’s Age If You Like Dolly Parton And The Rolling Stones

We're always amazed at some of the interesting logic the Left uses to try and justify their positions. Sometimes, it's just plain wrong and other times it's so whacky it makes you pause and tilt your head a little.

Advertisement

Like this:

If you:



Bought Dolly Parton’s new album,

Plan to buy tickets to the upcoming Rolling Stones tour,

Rushed to watch Cher in the Macy’s parade today,



You shouldn’t be worried about Joe Biden’s age. — Rebekah, Thankful Crone 🦃 🥔 🍁 (@RebekahWriter) November 23, 2023

Sing it with us: One of these things is not like the other / one of these things just doesn't belong.

Parton, Cher, and the Rolling Stones aren't the leaders of the free world. They're entertainers.

They don't make decisions that impact the lives of hundreds of millions of Americans and have repercussions around the globe.

She, naturally, is getting dragged by Twitter/X for it.

Yes because an entertainer is comparable to a mentally addled moron who can’t quit sniffing little children, who is running this country. — Opinionated Witch🧙🏴‍☠️ (@opinionwitchy) November 24, 2023

Totally the same thing.

I'm not sure why I need to point out the obvious, but they aren't leader of the free world. — Alex Emery (@AlexTheEmery) November 23, 2023

Exactly. And this guy has Bernie Sanders in his header, so he gets it.

They aren't mentally incompetent. He is. — stitchinggal1967 (@kelsieA67) November 24, 2023

We've seen Biden struggle with simple things like reading the teleprompter for years, and it's only getting worse.

None of these people has the nuclear codes. — Dogula (@Dogula66) November 24, 2023

We'd trust Dolly with them.

Just sayin'.

Deep thoughts from a shallow pond. I mean, who doesn't think an entertainer is the same thing as the leader of the free world. #RockOn https://t.co/qIG0nbWqrn — Ultra Estbom (@estbom) November 24, 2023

'Deep thoughts from a shallow pond' -- we're so stealing that.

It’s not someone’s age which disqualifies them from anything.



It’s their lack of ability to think clearly, approach tasks with maturity, consistently execute their duties, etc.—and/or their wilful refusal to do so.



This applies to many people in their 20s, 40s, 60s, 80s, etc. https://t.co/HDIhnMCdzn — Tom’s Tidbits (@TomsTidbits) November 24, 2023

Exactly.

Lmao imagine thinking liking older musicians equates to politics in the slightest. Biden would be extremely entertaining if his decisions didn’t effect the free world or my wallet https://t.co/tZaoIXcHgy — Patrick (@PJD243) November 24, 2023

Biden belongs in a retirement home, not making decisions about our lives.

No one is worried about his age. They are worried about his DEMENTIA. https://t.co/NxdudqljVu — Apply Reason, You Should (@TheFirstRule67) November 24, 2023

The cognitive decline is apparent to anyone with eyes.

Dolly and Cher didn't forget the lyrics to their songs.

Because lip-syncing in a Macy's day parade is the very same as managing and leading the world's foremost democracy. Sounds about right for some voters. https://t.co/TyAxeTlKvu — Gwen Wrich (@GwenWrich) November 24, 2023

Advertisement

Really is a sad statement on how some people vote, isn't it?

Who wants to explain the difference to Rebekah? 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/zhom1lBGAL — Betsy 😎🇺🇸🍊 (@BLovesSoAL) November 24, 2023

We're trying, but we're not sure she's getting it.

okay but these people are not running one of the most powerful countries in the world… https://t.co/QygKuMh7sW — Allison (@allison_ross14) November 24, 2023

It's amazing we have to point this out.

Idk I think being able to sing on stage and leading our country are completely different skill sets https://t.co/llo80CpDYk — J∆X 🦒 (@Runaway_Wiccan) November 23, 2023

Completely different skill sets.

It's like asking a mechanic to perform brain surgery.

Dolly can’t damage our country. Rolling Stones can’t damage our country.

Cher can’t damage our country. Hey also none of them are THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES. Babe I’m sorry this ain’t it https://t.co/hdWb3bYQMZ — 🗑trash can🔞 (@yeetmetothetrsh) November 24, 2023

It really was a swing and a miss.

Yeah, man, making music and being in the most powerful position on planet Earth are super comparable. You're exactly right. My bad. https://t.co/02e01M6aVP — Sean Gordon (@theflashgordo) November 24, 2023

Our bad.

neoliberalism is when running a world superpower is as easy as singing a song



do you people every think about what you're actually saying? https://t.co/BR92c5HtLb — Corey Kavanagh 🇵🇸 (@CoreyWKavanagh) November 24, 2023

Advertisement

No, they don't. They just say it.

She's a writer. What an insult to other writers. https://t.co/mIcoSL8rqU — Christian Drake (@ChristianDrakes) November 24, 2023

Yeah, it is. We're not all this way, though. We promise.

Biden has a big job on his shoulders, and it's clear he's not mentally up to the task. That has nothing to do with whether or not we like Dolly Parton, Cher, or the Rolling Stones.

Presidents should be held to a much, much higher standard.

***

Editor's Note: This Black Friday, 11/24 through Monday 11/27 ONLY – Twitchy is offering the most massive discount on VIP memberships we EVER have – 60% off with promo code BLACKFRIDAY60. Join Twitchy VIP here.