Wut? Lefty Says Don’t Worry About Biden’s Age If You Like Dolly Parton And The Rolling Stones

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on November 24, 2023
ArtistAngie

We're always amazed at some of the interesting logic the Left uses to try and justify their positions. Sometimes, it's just plain wrong and other times it's so whacky it makes you pause and tilt your head a little.

Advertisement

Like this:

Sing it with us: One of these things is not like the other / one of these things just doesn't belong.

Parton, Cher, and the Rolling Stones aren't the leaders of the free world. They're entertainers.

They don't make decisions that impact the lives of hundreds of millions of Americans and have repercussions around the globe.

She, naturally, is getting dragged by Twitter/X for it.

Totally the same thing.

Exactly. And this guy has Bernie Sanders in his header, so he gets it.

We've seen Biden struggle with simple things like reading the teleprompter for years, and it's only getting worse.

Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

We'd trust Dolly with them.

Just sayin'.

'Deep thoughts from a shallow pond' -- we're so stealing that.

Exactly.

Biden belongs in a retirement home, not making decisions about our lives.

The cognitive decline is apparent to anyone with eyes.

Dolly and Cher didn't forget the lyrics to their songs.

Advertisement

Really is a sad statement on how some people vote, isn't it?

We're trying, but we're not sure she's getting it.

It's amazing we have to point this out.

Completely different skill sets.

It's like asking a mechanic to perform brain surgery.

It really was a swing and a miss.

Our bad.

Advertisement

No, they don't. They just say it.

Yeah, it is. We're not all this way, though. We promise.

Biden has a big job on his shoulders, and it's clear he's not mentally up to the task. That has nothing to do with whether or not we like Dolly Parton, Cher, or the Rolling Stones.

Presidents should be held to a much, much higher standard.

***

Advertisement
Advertisement
