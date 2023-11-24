Grinch Alert: Canada Human Rights Commission Says Christmas Is ‘Colonialism’

Thanksgiving is over, and having tried to ruin that holiday, the Left has set its sights -- once again -- on Christmas.

From our neighbor to the north, the Canadian Human Rights Commission has problems with Christmas, and we're all going to hear about it.

Canadian Human Rights Commission claims Christmas is rooted in "identity as a settler colonial state"https://t.co/rBfWvf5mR3https://t.co/rBfWvf5mR3 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 24, 2023

What does 'identity as a settler colonial state' even mean?

Well, read more here:

A Discussion Paper on Religious Intolerance just out from the Canadian Human Rights Commission claims that Christianity in practice in Canada is essentially a form of discrimination. "Only through better understanding of how religious intolerance takes place in Canada can our legislation, policies and programs be crafted to address the causes and consequences of this intolerance," the paper reads.



The commission claims that "Discrimination against religious minorities in Canada is grounded in Canada’s history of colonialism." In the discussion, however, the practicing of the religion itself is conflated with discrimination against other religions. In fact, the paper reads, while religion can be grounds for discrimination, "religion is not defined in the Canadian Human Rights Act."

So, a bunch of leftwing gobbledygook, masquerading as deep thinking in order to discriminate against Christians. That's what it boils down to.

The HRC desperately needs to be disbanded. — Carl James Grindley (@CJGrindley) November 24, 2023

Immediately.

I claim Canadian Human Rights Commission is rooted in far-right wing white settler colonial supremacy.



What are they going to do now? — Chapter Lurid (@ChapterLurid) November 24, 2023

Uh oh.

'cancel christmas' and they wonder why rightwing governments are winning around the world — Britt (@BrittOntario) November 24, 2023

Total mystery.

Human Rights Communists. — James Katchen yes, i have no list (@JamesKatchen) November 24, 2023

Exactly. They must suck the joy out of everything.

Time for North Montana. — ADAM & EVErything (@xembroidery) November 24, 2023

Yaaasss.

Perhaps we need go bury them in lawsuits. — Dave Noelle (@noelle_dave) November 24, 2023

A good thought, but the Canadian courts will side with the lunatics.

The Canadian Human Rights Commission doesn't know the difference between a man and a woman so we can pretty much disregard every opinion they have about anything. https://t.co/BkD8CKcz7L — Nikki's EMH (@hall_yve) November 21, 2023

This is solid advice.

Many Indigenous people are Christians. I wonder who is pushing this? — My Name is Elodie ✝️ (@Zsazsagurl) November 21, 2023

People who hate Western civilization and Christianity.

Canada is so Woke. Puke. https://t.co/oeFVOyHvKo pic.twitter.com/VRvPLjU9lQ — Libertarian for the Win, HONK HONK (@MichaelEMunro) November 21, 2023

So woke, it's really something.

The Canadian Human Rights Commission is a sick joke. https://t.co/qf4UGAYtmT — Lunar Archivist (@LunarArchivist) November 22, 2023

A very sick joke.

“Rooted”.



That’s a favorite phrase of the moronic left. Everything is “rooted” in something sinister & veiled.



So many people getting paid to think stupid thoughts and write stupid words. They can’t even boil water. https://t.co/f03XpheSJW — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) November 21, 2023

It really is, because 'rooted' means it can't be changed unless we adhere to leftist ideology.

The war on Christmas is real folks 🎄 https://t.co/nfcAewzB9f — Aaron Hill (@AaronHill1980) November 21, 2023

We honestly wouldn't be surprised if Canada canceled Christmas as a holiday.

Wokeness is getting more outrageously funny these days — Growth Gazette (@GrowthGazette1) November 21, 2023

It would be funny if they didn't have power over our lives.

You're confused.

It's a *DISCUSSION PAPER*, not a policy. — Higher Education is a Liberal Plot. (@slowquacious) November 23, 2023

Where do you think the policies come from? These 'discussion' papers.

Santa Claus is a cis white male and part of the patriarchy. Just because he squeezes down chimneys and gives gifts doesn't excuse his colonizing ways. He must be made accountable — a curious soul (@Kittenclaws64) November 21, 2023

Tongue is planted firmly in cheek on this one, but that's the ideology.

They elected this government, they tolerate the Human Rights Commission. Only they can save themselves.

For this writer, Christmas is a wonderful time of year. So go and celebrate. Decorate. Spread cheer. And ignore the grinches at the HRC. Let them be miserable on their own.

***

