Grinch Alert: Canada Human Rights Commission Says Christmas Is ‘Colonialism’

Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on November 24, 2023
AP Photo/Warner Bros.

Thanksgiving is over, and having tried to ruin that holiday, the Left has set its sights -- once again -- on Christmas.

From our neighbor to the north, the Canadian Human Rights Commission has problems with Christmas, and we're all going to hear about it.

What does 'identity as a settler colonial state' even mean?

Well, read more here:

A Discussion Paper on Religious Intolerance just out from the Canadian Human Rights Commission claims that Christianity in practice in Canada is essentially a form of discrimination. "Only through better understanding of how religious intolerance takes place in Canada can our legislation, policies and programs be crafted to address the causes and consequences of this intolerance," the paper reads.

The commission claims that "Discrimination against religious minorities in Canada is grounded in Canada’s history of colonialism." In the discussion, however, the practicing of the religion itself is conflated with discrimination against other religions. In fact, the paper reads, while religion can be grounds for discrimination, "religion is not defined in the Canadian Human Rights Act."

So, a bunch of leftwing gobbledygook, masquerading as deep thinking in order to discriminate against Christians. That's what it boils down to.

Grateful Calvin
Immediately.

Uh oh.

Total mystery.

Exactly. They must suck the joy out of everything.

Yaaasss.

A good thought, but the Canadian courts will side with the lunatics.

This is solid advice.

People who hate Western civilization and Christianity.

So woke, it's really something.

A very sick joke.

It really is, because 'rooted' means it can't be changed unless we adhere to leftist ideology.

We honestly wouldn't be surprised if Canada canceled Christmas as a holiday.

It would be funny if they didn't have power over our lives.

Where do you think the policies come from? These 'discussion' papers.

Tongue is planted firmly in cheek on this one, but that's the ideology.

They elected this government, they tolerate the Human Rights Commission. Only they can save themselves.

For this writer, Christmas is a wonderful time of year. So go and celebrate. Decorate. Spread cheer. And ignore the grinches at the HRC. Let them be miserable on their own.

